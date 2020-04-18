how-the-bfv-plans-amateur-football-in-the-next-few-months

The game in German amateur football has been officially suspended since the beginning of April due to the corona virus crisis. Shortly after this decision, the Berlin Football Association (BFV) announced that it had done so at least 14 days before would announce, the game operation should resume soon. It has long been clear that the clubs will wait a long time for this announcement.

BFV Managing Director Kevin Langner does not assume that until 30. June will roll a ball in point games on Berlin sports grounds. There are two scenarios for how to proceed afterwards – with the BFV clearly favoring one: a game break until 14. August. Accordingly, the season would end at the end of September. The season 2020/21 should then start at the beginning of November.

The end of the season harbors too many legal risks for the BFV

One Season continuation in autumn 2020 would be legally possible, in this respect the BFV has already secured itself. But: “We do not know whether we will have a second wave in autumn that prevents this scenario,” says Langner. That is why there is another scenario: the end of the season.

The reason why the BFV has no increased interest in this is obvious: A season break poses too many legal risks. This is also evident from a legal opinion by the Munich sports lawyers Martin Stopper and Gregor Lentze, which the regional associations have commissioned together with the German Football Association (DFB). This advises the associations against a season break.

Langner explains it with a specific example: “If a trainer has a promotion bonus in his contract and there are no promoters due to the season break, this trainer could against the association. “And the association wants to avoid cases like this. In any case, only an extraordinary association day can decide on a possible end of the season. It would be quite conceivable to freeze the table with the aid of a quotient regulation, a complete cancellation would be less likely.

The likelihood that games will take place between July and August, i.e. during the summer holidays, is very low, says Langner. Simply because the youth regulations would have to be changed so that youth football could take place during this period.

“We have to take the clubs with us,” says Langner. That is why there will be several video conferences next weekend from Friday to Sunday at which the BFV will enter into dialogue with the clubs. After these conferences, there will be a final decision at the end of April on how to continue the season. The first reactions to the possible break from play were positive, Langner explains.

Before that, however, the BFV will meet with the representatives of the other regional associations in order to find a uniform line. On Monday and then again on Wednesday. In between, Interior Senator Andreas Geisel will present a concept on how to continue with Berlin amateur sports in the coming weeks and months.

Because the fact that at least training can still be started again in May is not excluded. First, individual and then team sport should be allowed to use the sports facilities again. Football training will soon be considered again under safety requirements – with the appropriate training forms that ensure the necessary distance.

In front of bars. The game break in Berlin's amateur football will last even longer. Photo: Imago

Other regional associations had already rushed ahead of the Berlin Football Association. The Bavarian Football Association, for example, had campaigned on Friday to continue the season on September 1. The negotiations of the state associations are complicated not only because of the still different ideas.

As far as the promotion and relegation regulations are concerned, the regional associations are dependent on the regional associations and, in turn, on the DFB. Without the Northeast German Football Association (NOFV), for example, the BFV cannot make a decision. That is why the way to a game break in amateur football that is still going to last for months is paved – even if it is very long.