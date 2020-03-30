how-the-airlines-are-trying-to-get-through-the-corona-crisis

It's a tough time for aviation. Due to the restrictive restriction of travel traffic, most aircraft are currently on the ground. At Lufthansa 80 percent of all short and medium-haul routes are canceled, and for long-haul flights even 90 percent. The Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines is completely stopping its flight operations, and the British low-cost airline EasyJet has also announced this step.

This will hit an industry that has suffered a number of bankruptcies in recent years . In addition to the end for Air Berlin in the year 2017, Wow Air, Germania, BMI Regional, XL Airways and Thomas Cook filed for bankruptcy last year. The corona crisis therefore comes at the worst possible time for the airlines.

“The situation is currently dangerous for all airlines,” says Dr. Stephan Bingemer, Professor of Tourism Management at Heilbronn University. “Low-cost airlines in particular, which have little reserves, are particularly affected. These companies are geared towards growth and do not have a high level of customer loyalty. ”If the situation persists until the summer, this could threaten the very existence.

Lufthansa rejects nationalization

Lufthansa has already felt the effects of the corona virus on the global economy. The stock has slipped sharply in recent days. “The subsequent economic costs of the corona crisis cannot currently be estimated,” said a company spokesman when asked by Tagesspiegel. “As Lufthansa, we will also have to use state subsidies. We reject nationalization, as requested by Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldmann. What must not happen is that unprofitable airlines take advantage of the crisis to stay afloat with taxpayers' money. ”

In the course of the return campaigns of Germans stranded abroad, special flights have already been carried out, as announced by Lufthansa. Overall, it was 274 return flights to 60 different destinations. There were 52. 200 brought travelers back to Germany. Among other things, Lufthansa flew directly to Auckland for the first time. Australian Sidney was also on the flight schedule for the last time in the year 1995.

The pilots reported a relaxed to euphoric mood on board. The passengers thanked the crew several times for their efforts. “A flight under this sign is not carried out every day.” 46 further flights with returnees are already scheduled.

“Think about how useful it is for 30 Euro to fly to Mallorca “

The increased demand for cargo flights with medical protective equipment also forced Lufthansa to reschedule. Simple Airbus A 320 passenger aircraft are used for the transport of respiratory masks.

It remains to be seen whether all airlines will survive the recession. But Bingemer believes that the crisis can also include opportunities. “We are currently debating the value of some professional groups such as nurses and cashiers. If this debate is also about pilots and flight attendants, it is certainly not wrong. Then we could also think about whether it really makes sense to fly to Mallorca for 30. “

How long the planes have to stay on the ground is currently not foreseeable.

