How Taiwan prevented the Covid 19 outbreak – and WHO doesn't want to know about it

On March 3 2020 the Ministry of Health in Taipei issued the forty-second case infection with the novel corona virus. Taiwan is the world's number one patient 20. That should actually be a “not message”. Because other countries, including Germany, are significantly more affected. The one 42 is actually a message that borders on a sensation.

Because Taiwan should have been the country with the worst epidemic proportions after the People's Republic of China. Model calculations from January at least predicted exactly that. The basis of these predictions was, for example, the fact that almost a million Taiwanese live and travel regularly on the mainland and that almost three million tourists come from China every year. In addition, most citizens use public transport every day and live very close to each other.

Taiwan was better prepared than everyone else

There is an explanation that this did not happen. In short, it says: The small, democratic island state was better prepared than anyone else, acted and acted more effectively than everyone else, and life goes on there relatively normally. The population agrees with the government's measures and there is no panic. All of this could help fight the epidemic elsewhere – and probably still save many lives now.

But this help, although offered from Taipei, is hardly accepted. The obvious reason for this is that the People's Republic of China regards Taiwan as its own province and that the international community supports this “one-China policy” to a large extent and also in part with absurd consequences. Taiwan is therefore pretty much excluded from all international organizations. This includes the World Health Organization (WHO).

Even in the current exceptional situation, as far as is known, experts from Taiwan have so far only been able to bring their expertise to Geneva in Geneva. At the 11. and 12. In February, Taiwanese medical professionals were “allowed” to participate in a specialist forum for dealing with the virus online.

What contributed to the containment of the virus?

There are objective data and facts that have probably contributed significantly to the so far extremely successful containment of the virus in Taiwan. A team of three US researchers and one researcher working in Taiwan are now presenting a few of them in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), one of the most important medical magazines worldwide.

Based on the experience with the Sars virus from which Taiwan 2003 was badly affected despite the fact that the ties with China were much lower at the time, an institution intended for such cases was founded there immediately afterwards, the authors of the article.

This “National Health Command Center” (NHCC) has been the central coordination point to which some sub-organizations are subordinate. These include the “Central Command Center for Epidemics” (CECC), also based on Sars experience, the “Command Center for Biological Pathogens”, the “Command Center for Bioterrorism” and the “Central Medical Emergency Operation Center”. At that time, the current Vice President Chen Chien-jen – a doctor, scientist and expert in infectious diseases – was responsible.

Taiwan reacted very quickly

At the 31. December 2019 the World Health Organization was informed about a wave of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan. On that day, the first officers from Taipei boarded planes to examine passengers on direct flights from Wuhan for fever and pneumonia symptoms before they even left Taipei. Already on January 5 2020 started to search for all persons in the previous 14 days from Wuhan and arrived at the Had a fever or symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection at the time of entry.

Suspect cases were due to the fact that there was no test for the new virus at the time 26 Viruses examined, including SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). People with symptoms were quarantined at home and visited to assess whether hospital treatment was required. In the weeks that followed, the measures were gradually expanded.

Risk persons were “electronically monitored”

Am 27. In January, it was decided to compare the data from the National Health Insurance System with that of the immigration authorities, the registration register of Taiwanese citizens and the registration of foreigners. So it was possible to practically all people in the past 14 days in risk areas. According to the publications in JAMA, the NHCC needed a single day to establish this system.

People at high risk due to recent travel history have been placed in quarantine at home. They were “electronically monitored” on their cell phones. Shortly afterwards, a paperless, SMS-communicated system for travelers' explanations of their travel history and their state of health was established.

breathing masks were rationed and only dispensed through pharmacies. Domestic production of high-proof alcohol for disinfection, protective clothing and breathing masks was ramped up. Many other detailed arrangements were added.

Passengers of the Diamond Princess went ashore in Taiwan

Shortly before on the Diamond Princess the first cases were registered, the ship docked in the Taiwanese port city of Keelung, almost all passengers had landed there. This fact was also countered with a massive package of measures that obviously prevented the virus from spreading.

Helpful and is certainly that entry into Taiwan by land is not possible and, unlike in Europe, there are practically no uncontrolled border crossings. However, it is also a fact that probably all cases in Europe and almost everywhere else outside Asia are due to people who have entered the country by plane and who could theoretically have been questioned and checked accordingly.

Previously 42 cases, including one death

In Taiwan, honest, phrase-free communication has been added to all of these specific arrangements. On Wednesday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that despite all previous successes, transmission in the population is unavoidable in the medium term, but a major outbreak of the disease.

The result so far looks like this: There are, as of March 5, 42 cases, including one death, some patients have already recovered. Not a single doctor was infected. Three infected nursing staff came into contact with a patient who had been brought in for another illness without any obvious cold symptoms and only later found out that she was infected.

Taiwan is getting no information from WHO

In fact, Taiwan officially – because it is treated as part of China – is considered an absolute high-risk area by the WHO, with all the resulting consequences, for example with regard to travel restrictions for its citizens. At the same time, the country is de facto denied access to the associated international aid measures, since all of these have to go through Beijing.

The authorities in Taiwan do not even get the important, constantly updated information from the WHO directly. In addition, the country also has no direct access to many other current data relating to the coronavirus crisis, because these too only go to the organizations of the UN member states. This includes, for example, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

No new case in two days

No new case has been reported in Taiwan for two days. In public transport and elsewhere, where people are close together, you hardly see anyone without a breathing mask. In addition, there has been a highly efficient system of public hygiene that has been in place for years, including public toilets in every single subway station that are kept clean by staff, where soap and disinfectants are always available.

Overall, Taiwan has been at the top of international health system rankings for years. CEOworld magazine is currently number one. It is also in the top in the Bloomberg ranking for the most efficient health systems 10.

Surveys show a high level of acceptance of the measures

The country has – as a democratic state that during the Corona Crisis even ran through a presidential election – the plague has so far been successfully combated and contagion has been largely prevented. Neither the population nor experts have described these efforts as alarming or disproportionate. Not even in the early days when hardly any cases were found.

So far, the virus has not had any major economic effects there that could be attributed to domestic factors. So far, surveys have shown a high level of acceptance of the measures and the responsible people in the population. There was no panic, not a single school, university or other public facility has been closed.