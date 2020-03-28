how-soccer-ultras-gain-profile-in-the-corona-virus-crisis

It was about a month ago that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the chief executive of FC Bayern Munich, dubbed his club's Ultras the club's “ugly face”. At the time, parts of Munich's active fan scene had almost provoked a game break in Hoffenheim by disparaging Dietmar Hopp with the word on several posters.

The goal of pointing out the discourse through the drastic choice of words to the years-old exclusion of Dortmund fans in Hoffenheim was not really achieved.

Ultras show in coronavirus Crisis that they can do more

What followed the banners that subsequently appeared in many other German stadiums was a completely overheated discourse. One camp depicted the Ultras and their culture as gravediggers of the sport, while the other side further exacerbated the criticism of the bosses of German football.

In times of the threat of the corona virus, the Ultras are currently underlining nationwide that they can do more and stand for more than football. That they are more than “chaos”, that the social problems in their cities often mean as much to them as the victory and defeat of their club.

Numerous ultra groups from Düsseldorf to Plauen and Kiel to Reutlingen have meanwhile launched solidarity and aid campaigns to support people who are particularly at risk from the virus. With banners in cities, they thank doctors, nurses or supermarket employees and express their solidarity.

Selfless help. Fan groups in Dortmund also offer help in the corona crisis. Photo: Bernd Thissen / dpa

“Thanking caregivers means Increase wages, ”says a black and yellow banner in Dortmund. “Whether in the hospital or at the cash register. What you do is great, ”says a banner from the Ultras of Fortuna Cologne. “You are the heroes of our city, flattens the virus,” write Ultras from Freiburg. Shortly thereafter, the local police asked the Freiburg fans to remove the banner.

In Dresden, the authorities took over the job themselves, since the action had not been agreed with the Free State of Saxony. But the Ultras are also practical. They offer shopping aids in numerous cities. People in the risk groups or people in quarantine can report to the fan scenes and take over to the supermarket.

In Nuremberg, Hanover, Ingolstadt or Gelsenkirchen, fans work closely with their clubs. “Many groups have also teamed up with other local organizations to provide the best possible help,” says Felix Tamsut. The freelance journalist is an expert in German fan culture.

More about the situation around the corona virus in sports:

Olympia 2020 is now postponed

How Formula 1 fights the virus

Football professionals waive salary in the Corona crisis

The Hertha BSC team must be in quarantine

For professional football “it's about survival”

Other groups, for example from Kiel, Reutlingen, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg or Dortmund, offer self-help. “You are also welcome to contact us for other requests for help. Of course, it doesn't matter whether the person supports our FCA or not, ”writes the FC Augsburg fan scene. Other ultra groups, such as those of Hansa Rostock, call for blood donation so that the regional clinics are prepared for a “further intensification” of the crisis.

The ultra scene in Frankfurt collects donations in kind for the municipal blackboard to help the homeless, isolated groups jointly organize donations for hospitals in particularly badly affected Italy. “So much should be clear to everyone by now, our beloved football and going to the stadium are currently a minor matter,” says the statement of the “Ultras Frankfurt 1997 ”, which the club itself shared on its social media channels.

“This shows that many of the stereotypes about the ultra groups that dominate the middle of society are often unfair,” says Tamsut. “It is also significant that these actions are only now attracting so much attention. Because that Ultras get involved in their communities and in social projects is nothing new. ”

“ Ultras see themselves as representatives of the city ”

For but apparently many still do. The FDP man Christof Rasche asked the rhetorical question in the state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia: “Football ultras present thank-you banners for hospital staff. Who would have thought something like that a few months ago? ”

During the Christmas season, for example, the fan scenes take care of food and material donations for the local blackboards. Hertha BSC traditionally hosts the “Hertha Warms” campaign in winter, in which clothing donations for homeless people are collected. In Düsseldorf, the Ultras 2019 focused on the education on depression together with several doctors and psychologists.

There are only a few excerpts of numerous creative caricatures that the Ultras have organized nationwide for years. “I hope that this side of the subculture will now be considered more in the broader society,” says Tamsut. “The Ultras see themselves primarily as representatives of the city. Therefore, of course, they also help when it is appropriate. “

Clear edge. The Dynamo Dresden fans openly show solidarity with their fellow citizens and thank the helpers. Photo: Robert Michael / dpa

The ultra-scenes by Hertha BSC and 1. FC Union have already shown their solidarity in Berlin. “All of Berlin takes your hat off to your commitment, your courage,” is the title of the “Köpenick scene” on a banner. “Respect and appreciation for what you do. Thank you! ”Is written on a blue and white banner of the Hertha BSC fan scene.

The exit restrictions would not make large-scale aid campaigns easier at the moment, but many members of the Hertha Ultras would“ decentralize themselves in their Districts ”, says the Hertha BSC fan help. The traditional calendar sale of “Commando Cannstatt” in Stuttgart recently showed the influence that actions of the Ultras can have on the common good: Sales at home against Erzgebirge Aue brought around 15.000 Euro which were handed over to those responsible for the district association of the German Red Cross in Stuttgart and benefited from the cold buses.