how-should-clinics-cover-the-costs-of-the-corona-crisis?

The Federal Government wants to use the upcoming session week of the Bundestag to bring all necessary legal regulations through the Bundestag and on Friday also through the Bundesrat, which are necessary to enable Germany's hospitals to to manage the corona crisis financially. Up until yesterday, at least between the health insurance companies there seemed to be agreement on the right way to achieve this goal. The plan was for the hospitals to receive liquidity support from the health fund's liquidity reserve until the end of this year, which is currently still sufficiently full.

Otherwise for hospitals it should say: largely business as usual. This means that each individual hospital service, whether provided for corona patients or for normal patients, would be billed with the health insurance companies according to the compensation system for diagnosis-related case flat rates (DRG) plus some special fees for corona.

Hospitals that received less than planned at the end of the year because they postponed lucrative, predictable operations should be compensated for this. Clinics that were still able to perform all of the planned operations by the end of the year should keep the resulting additional earnings. The representatives of the various types of health insurance in the umbrella organization of statutory health insurance (GKV) had agreed on a corresponding proposal.

AOK with a new proposal

But now this consensus has surprisingly been called into question, Tagesspiegel Background “Gesundheit & E-Health” learned from GKV circles. After the AOK federal association was unable to assert itself in the internal GKV negotiations with its proposal to temporarily suspend the DRG system due to the corona crisis and instead to transfer the guaranteed guaranteed budgets to the clinics, it unexpectedly undertook on Friday a new start. He forwarded a joint proposal from the AOKen and the German Hospital Society (DKG) to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The heart of the proposal is once again the guarantee budget. Should the Federal Ministry of Health follow this suggestion, this would result in the remuneration system being effectively overridden by the end 2020 and the health insurance companies also waiving their right to check whether the paid amounts of money are also offset by corresponding benefits.

It should be expressly stipulated that clinics that ultimately did not spend money from their budget may keep it. In contrast, clinics that cannot get by with their guarantee budget are allowed to make additional claims. The whole thing is to be financed directly from the health fund, i.e. not through the health insurances with which the patients are insured. Rather, the state AOKen should be responsible for the processing.

This would put competition between health insurance companies out of action by the end of the year. The local health insurers alone would be the master of the procedure and the only clearing house. The funds of the health fund are to be increased accordingly through tax subsidies. There should also be a higher tax subsidy if there is rising unemployment and thus a decrease in premium income from the health fund.

Guarantee budgets help small hospitals

There is great outrage among replacement health insurers, company health insurers and guild health insurers. Not only because the AOK federal association has left the common line agreed with the GKV umbrella association and has teamed up with the hospitals that are normally on the other side of the negotiating table. The other types of cash registers accuse the AOK of cooking their own soup together with the DKG.

Guarantee budgets would benefit all hospitals equally and thus help above all economically poorly positioned small hospitals, which tend not to make a major contribution to managing the Corona crisis can afford. Key hospitals that bear the brunt, on the other hand, may even remain underfunded. Unless the guarantee budgets were set so high that the clinics would be overfunded overall.

The hidden agenda of the hospital lobby

, so the criticism, the hidden agenda of the hospital lobby. The AOK system would also benefit from the guarantee budget. The problem for local health insurance companies is that they tend to receive fewer allocations in the morbidity-oriented financial equalization in the hospital sector than they would have in terms of actual expenditure. On the other hand, their expenditure on outpatient medical treatment is generally lower than the allocations from the fund for outpatient treatment that are based on disease development.

Suspending the case flat rate system in favor of guarantee budgets for the clinics would thus give the local health insurance funds a total financial advantage. This is their hidden agenda beyond the common goal of financially equipping the clinics to deal with the Corona crisis. It has not been possible to find out whether the Federal Ministry of Health wants to follow the new proposal from the AOK and DKG. A request from Tagesspiegel Background remained unanswered.

In the meantime, replacement health insurers, company and guild health insurers tried to send one to the Federal Ministry of Health and the health experts in the Bundestag in the afternoon Key points paper to save the DRG system through the corona crisis. It provides for extensive concessions to the clinics. In this way, the lower limits for nursing staff should be suspended. Bills should be paid within five days. Instead of 15 percent, the medical service of the health insurers should only check five percent of the bills this year. For beds that are empty in preparation for the Corona crisis, there should be up to 430 euros per day extra.