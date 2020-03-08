how-people-live-in-the-“red-zone”

And now? What's happening now? And what does all this mean for me and my family? These questions arose on Sunday in Italy most of the 16 millions of citizens whose living environment turned into the “red zone” overnight

All of Italy is now afraid of the coronavirus

And not only those directly affected in the north of the country have asked that. Concern is also spreading in central and southern Italy, where the corona virus is also spreading ever more rapidly: When will the new measures also affect us? When will Rome, Florence, Naples, Bari, Reggio Calabria and Palermo be declared a restricted area?

Since Sunday there has been Italy, which took drastic measures against the spread of the coronavirus two weeks ago and several small towns with over 50. 000 had sealed off residents from the outside world, definitely in disaster mode.

In the night to yesterday Sunday at 3. 30 o'clock, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stepped in front of the press, to present measures that Europe has never seen since the Second World War: all of Lombardy with its 10 million inhabitants such as 14 Provinces with another 6 million inhabitants (Parma, Piacenza, Rimini, Reggio-Emilia, M odena, Pesaro and Urbino, Venice, Padua, Treviso, Alessandria, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Novara, Vercelli and Asti) have also been restricted areas since yesterday. They may not be entered or left until the 3rd of April.

Italy's government tightened the measures again significantly. Photo : Claudio Furlan / La Presse via Zuma Press / dpa

This closes off a closed area to Modena in the south, two other islands are the greater Venice area with Padua and Treviso and the area around Rimini and Urbino.

[Coronavirus-FAQ:Lesen Sie hier 55 wichtige Fragenund Antwortenzu SARS-CoV-2]

Conte said with a serious expression about a “moment of personal responsibility”: It is about it to guarantee the health of citizens. “We are aware that all of these measures are inconvenient and require personal sacrifice,” said the Prime Minister. At the same time, he emphasized that no absolute ban would be introduced: Anyone who could prove “urgent reasons” – for professional reasons, for example – would be allowed to enter and exit.

Despite the corona virus “Not everything will come to a standstill,” says Conte

. Air and rail traffic will not be stopped completely. “Not everything will come to a standstill,” the prime minister said. Change of location – even within the restricted zones – should always be justified: The police forces are authorized to stop the citizens and to ask them to account for their movements outside their own four walls.

was in Milan the station is closed. Photo: REUTERS / Alex Fraser

In addition to the restrictions on freedom of movement, the new decree provides for further drastic measures for the new restricted areas, some of which are already known from the previous “red zones”. Supermarkets will only be open Monday through Friday; Schools, cinemas, theaters, museums, swimming pools, ski areas and fitness centers remain closed.

Due to the corona virus, discos are to remain

Health care workers are not allowed to take a vacation. Discotheques should also remain closed, celebrations and concerts will be canceled. Religious ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, have to be postponed.

Bars and restaurants may remain open, but only if they can ensure that a minimum distance of one meter is maintained between guests can be. Many of these regulations also apply to the rest of the country, including closing schools and banning any public rallies and gatherings.

Background about the corona virus:

With face masks against the corona virus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

After stay in risk area: What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection

What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection What parents need to know about the corona virus: ” Covid – 19 is not worse for children than flu “

The reason for the new, drastic measures is the continued galloping spread of the corona virus in Italy: On Saturday, the country recorded the largest increase in infections with the new virus so far in one day. The president of the capital region of Lazio and head of the ruling party PD, Nicola Zingaretti, was also tested positive for the virus in Rome on Saturday. In a video message on Facebook, he explained that he was infected. The party headquarters has now been closed, and all Zingaretti's contacts in recent days, including several senior regional politicians, are now being examined.

According to the national civil protection authority on Saturday, the number of cases increased in 24 hours at 1247. All in all, on Saturday 5883 people infected with the virus.

Since the outbreak of Covid – 19 already died 233 People

died in the period 36 People suffering from the lung disease Covid caused by the virus – 19, in total since the beginning of the outbreak on 21. February already 233 deaths. “We need to limit the spread of infections – and at the same time, we have to do it to avoid overloading hospital facilities,” said Conte.

This is indeed the main concern of the authorities. “Northern Italy has one of the best healthcare systems in the world, and yet we are one step ahead of the collapse,” said Antonio Pesenti, head of the Lombard Crisis Unit for Intensive Care Medicine. Already today are in 50 Hospitals in the region scarce 600 to Covid – 19 Ill patients in the intensive care unit.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zumCoronavirusin den Fragen des Tages.Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.]

Hospitals and special facilities north have long been beyond the limits of resilience: “Our health system is under pressure that goes far beyond what we can react to appropriately,” says a fire letter from the Lombard management intensive care facilities to the regional government.

Video 08. 03 . 2020, 10: 26 Clock 01: 02 min. 15 Millions of Italians under quarantine

“The ambulances, everyone non-mandatory surgeries and other medical care have practically gone to zero. ” You now need “drastic measures to avoid slipping into a disaster”.

Lombardy is calculating up to 3200 Coronavirus intensive care patients

Because the number of people infected has doubled every 2.5 days since the epidemic began, Pesenti calculates for Lombardy alone until 26. March with 18. 000 People who test positive for the virus; of which would probably 2700 to 3200 need intensive care. “If people don't finally understand that they should stay at home, there will be a disaster,” warns the 68 – year old medical doctor Pesenti.

Other patients, such as those with a heart attack, are also at risk – because the emergency doctors and ambulances may be busy with Corona patients. In order to prevent the impending collapse of the health system, the Conte government decided last week to 20. 000 to hire new doctors, nurses and other assistants in hospitals and health departments.

The square in front of the Milan Cathedral after the city was sealed off. Photo : AFP

Because especially the larger centers, Milan at the top, hardly know how they do the many new cases Should be master. In the past few weeks, they have taken over the sick from the smaller red zones and the clinics there, many of which were overwhelmed in terms of personnel and equipment. Now more and more patients from their own catchment area are coming.

All processes, the Milan part of the “Corriere della sera” reported on Sunday from the city's clinics, are now being reorganized, be it to the Covid – 19 – separating patients from those with other diseases, be it to create new places that are occupied at a frightening rate. Corella's state emergency officer, Borelli, is already demanding that non-corona-infected intensive care patients be taken over from hospitals in the rest of the country.

Doctor in Bergamo: Social life is exposed

When the stations were cleared to make room for future Covid – 19 – Cases, he still thought that was an exaggeration , writes a doctor from the particularly affected city of Bergamo. Now they filled up “at a frightening pace” and you work continuously. “There are no more shifts, no rosters ”, For him, his colleagues and the nursing staff. Her social life is exposed, he has only seen his son on video for two weeks, the doctor writes.

A medical assistant stands at the medical control entrance of the Spedali Civili Hospital in Brescia, Italy. Photo: REUTERS / Flavio Lo Scalzo

Despite all the precautionary measures, some in the team would have been infected. For him that was work, but, as his appeal to the others outside, be careful. Stay at home, keep your distance: “Please spread this message so that the whole of Italy is spared what happens here.”

Milanese are still on their feet

That seems however not even work in the red zone so far. On Saturday, a day of brilliant sunshine in Milan, which was not exactly sun-drenched, the city was on its feet, “as if nothing were,” reports the “Corriere della sera” in its Sunday edition. Queues in front of the ice cream parlors, not at all with the one-meter distance, the bars were full, and those who could not go to the closed sports studio due to an emergency relocated the workout to the sunny park.

Bulk purchase: Customers are in the checkout area of ​​a supermarket in Milan. Photo: dpa / Claudio Furlan

According to the sighing comment of the reporter, Milan seems to be able to do without anything as little as its conviviality. Just over a week ago, the city government hoped the worst was over; Mayor Giuseppe Sala launched the appeal “Milano non si ferma”, for example “Milan doesn't stand still”.

Corona virus emergency plan triggers chaos on trains

A draft of the new decree had already been leaked to the Italian media on Saturday evening – and the relevant news had been in the affected areas to great uncertainty and in some cases to real panic.

Just a few minutes after the new emergency measures became known, hundreds of students and guest workers from southern Italy had tried at Porta Garibaldi station in Milan with the Night train to get to their home. As the Italian media reported, the last intercity of the day was at 23. 20 Clock overcrowded when he left a few minutes late. Travelers had boarded the wagons without a ticket and told the conductors that they were willing to pay the fine to remain on board. In the meantime, the situation has calmed down somewhat.

Rome also suffers from the spread of coronavirus

Fear of the virus and the cuts in daily life that it causes are not only a matter for Northern Italy. Even before the government in Rome closed all schools and universities in the country last week, the capital seemed to be dimmed. Rome's notorious congestion had become more fluid, even the cars seemed to avoid the usual contact with the bumpers and to keep a safe distance.

If you don't have to, stay at home, many working parents are forced to because the kindergartens have also closed. Those who can least afford to stay at home, the army of the Asian and Eastern European “badanti”, the private elderly care staff, most women, still travel by bus and tram – most of them – on the often long way from home to Italy many Old people.

Passers-by walk on Saturday through the Piazza del Popolo in Rome. Photo: dpa / Andrew Medichini

The taxi stands are better filled. The cars of the “tassisti” stand more than they are traveling: “They are the sixth in my shift,” says a driver of the car on the banks of the Tiber in Trastevere. It is seven in the evening and his shift started five hours earlier. As public transport empties, the parks fill up with parents and grandparents – and the children, to whom they not only want to give supervision, but also some exercise. Practically all public festivals, congresses and trade fairs are also canceled outside the emergency area in the north

South warns in front of Coronavirus refugees

Further south, drastic preparatory measures were already taken on Sunday . The Mayor of Salerno announced that he would quarantine passengers on all trains and buses from the red zone; Control teams have already been put together.

The regional president of Apulia promised the same for his region and addressed the Corona refugees in a Facebook post, who were now pushing back from the north to the south: “Stop and drive back. Do not bring the epidemic from Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna to your home country Puglia. This escape does not help you and does great harm to those in Puglia who are waiting for you and who love you. ”

Coronavirus is disaster for tourism in Italy

The consequences of the new emergency measures for the economy are currently not foreseeable at all: In the new exclusion zones around 40 percent of the Italian gross national product and 60 percent of exports produced. The fact that Italy, with its huge public debt and stagnant economy due to the Corona epidemic, will slide into recession this year was already evident from the measures taken so far.

The tourism industry in particular is already experiencing a real disaster: The bookings are sometimes up to 90 percent decreased. The new decree has already triggered protests in some of the economically strong regions affected. The President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Conte on Sunday that the emergency decree should be withdrawn. The Mayor of Asti, Maurizio Rasero, called the new decree “madness” and “disaster”.