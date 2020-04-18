how-new-zealand-managed-to-keep-the-corona-virus-at-bay

Of the 28. February 2020 is the day that life is also serious for the New Zealanders changed: The case of a coronavirus infection was confirmed on the islands in the South Pacific with around five million inhabitants – one month after the first report from Great Britain. The number of infections also rose sharply in New Zealand in the following period.

Then the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided on a lockdown, which is among the most severe worldwide. The goal: New Zealand not only wants to slow down the spread of the corona virus, but to eliminate it.

And the strategy seems – as of now – to work. On Saturday, the statistics page Worldometer 1422 confirmed infections and eleven Deaths registered. The daily number of new infections has dropped significantly: at the end of March it was still 100, it has been a maximum for almost a week now 20 New infections per day.

Comprehensive curfew since late March

In mid-March, Ardern's government had closed the borders and imposed an entry ban on tourists, visa holders such as students and holders of a temporary work permit. The only exceptions are citizens and people residing in New Zealand.

Foreigners stuck in the country – predominantly tourists, including thousands of Germans – were only allowed to leave with a two-week delay.

At the 25. The government then declared a state of emergency in March and imposed a comprehensive curfew. If the spread continues unchecked, the New Zealand health system will “flood and tens of thousands of New Zealanders will die,” warned Ardern at that time.

The New Zealanders are only allowed to leave their houses for urgent errands. Schools and shops are closed. Playing sports is only allowed in the immediate vicinity. Excursions to the beach or visits are prohibited.

“The transmission chain is broken”

Grant Robertson, the New Zealand finance minister, told the British Financial Times (FT): “The lockdown has broken the transmission chain significantly. The New Zealanders have largely followed the very strict conditions in this context. And we saw the results of it. “

As the FT reported, referring to the Google mobility statistics, the curfew resulted in a 88 – percentage decline in retail and leisure activities resulted.

Minister of Health scandal

The most prominent “sinner” who violated the strict conditions was Minister of Health David Clark of all people. He had gone to the beach with his family. He ruefully described himself as an “idiot” and offered to resign.

Ardern said that under normal circumstances she would have fired her Minister of Health. “His behavior was wrong and cannot be excused.” But the fight against the coronavirus “does not allow massive disruptions in the health sector” and in the government's reactions to the crisis. Clark got off lightly – he was demoted to cabinet rank.

According to health experts, the late arrival of the virus on the Pacific island also helped the government to stop the spread. The government had more time to prepare. In addition, the dramatic images from Italy, for example, would have made it easier for Ardern to convince citizens of the need for tough measures.

“We saw a fairly quick and strong government response, but also a bit of luck in timing,” said Nick Wilson, a professor of public health at the University of Otago, FT.

Premier Ardern waives salary

Overall, Ardern's crisis management is well received in the country . And the social democratic prime minister, who had received a lot of praise for her prudent behavior after the Christchurch massacre, is indeed sending out strong signals: as an act of solidarity with the citizens, she announced on Wednesday that she would spend her own salary for six months a fifth will be cut. Their ministers and top civil servants should also 20 Get percent less salary.

Walks on the beach are actually prohibited. Photo: Dave Hunt / AAP / dpa

Ardern as Prime Minister receives an annual salary of around 260. 000 euros and waived the total reduction 42. 800 Euro. The 39- Yearling explained that it was not about a general discussion about salaries in the government, but about showing leadership. “This should only be a recognition to the New Zealanders who are currently suffering particularly,” said Ardern.

Because the imposed exit restrictions have paralyzed the New Zealand economy. Thousands of citizens have already lost their jobs. In the worst case, the Ministry of Economy assumes an unemployment rate of 26 percent off.

Many tests

It is particularly problematic for New Zealand that it is currently planned to implement strict border controls and restrictions for Maintain travel and tourism until a vaccine is discovered. New Zealand recorded a total of four million tourists a year 2018. The FT puts the value of the tourism sector for New Zealand at around 22 billion euros per year.

A lot of testing is done in Australia like here in Sydney. Photo: Bianca De Marchi / AAP / dpa

Comparatively many tests – so far almost 80. 000 – and contact tracking have helped curb the spread of the virus and sparked hope that the quarantine can be relaxed without causing it Sudden increase in cases is coming, according to FT health experts.

Treasury Secretary Robertson told the FT that the government would decide on Monday how it could ease its lockdown. However, he also stressed that New Zealand's fight against the virus was not yet over and the government would not do anything that could risk the epidemic flare up again.

An island nation can foreclosure well

As a remote island nation, New Zealand can isolate itself relatively easily. So the big question is how to keep the virus out of the country after a possible “eradication” when the borders are opened again.

Ardern's government is therefore apparently considering a mandatory quarantine for immigrants, which would also affect New Zealanders. The important tourism industry would hardly be happy about this.

But not all citizens also agree with Ardern's course. Two citizens have been sued in the Auckland High Court. They would be illegally detained, the two plaintiffs said according to media reports from Saturday in a video slot, as the dpa news agency writes.

One of the two argued that the lockdown should only have been ordered after consultation with the UN Secretary-General. The other accused Ardern of endangering the Pacific state economy. Judge Mary Peters announced an early decision on what to do next.

Australia sees a role model in New Zealand

The obvious success of the New Zealand's course has also sparked a debate in Australia over whether a similar result could be achieved there and whether a “trans-Tasman bubble” could be created to facilitate travel and trade between nations.

In the country with its scarce 25 million inhabitants, as of Saturday 6565 confirmed infections and 69 deaths have been reported, some experts have asked the government to also initiate an “elimination strategy” – although the number of new infections has been below 50 lies.

But the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejects this. The New Zealand way would have brought even greater economic constraints to Australia, he said on Thursday. The way of “suppressing” the virus is best for Australia. In Australia, travel bans and requirements for meetings and public events apply.

According to the AFP, the coronavirus crisis will drive unemployment in Australia dramatically, according to the authorities reported. The Treasury is therefore expecting the current unemployment rate to double from 5.1 percent to 10 percent, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Ministry. With the unemployment rate rising to ten percent, 1.4 million Australians would be out of work. This would correspond to the largest unemployment rate since 30 years in the country.