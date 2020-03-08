how-more-women-can-climb

A man would probably have trumpeted the message. Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker tells it in passing: Deutsche Bahn will soon have another woman on the board with her. This is a great success for Winkelmeier-Becker, who has been Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics since November. Years ago, Ursula von der Leyen was one of the first in the CDU to advocate a quota for women on supervisory boards.

Today 105 are the largest companies in Germany is obliged to fill vacant positions on the control committee with women until they have at least a share of 30 percent.

Deutsche Bahn does not fall below this quota, but is a focus as a state-owned company. “Federal companies serve as role models as does the public service,” says Winkelmeier-Becker. Her boss, Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU), proposed her for the position on the railway supervisory board. In his home, one is optimistic that this will result in a parity of the federal representatives on the control committee – in other words, half men and women. Very few companies on the Supervisory Board have achieved such a balanced relationship so far. Even if the proportion of women has increased in recent years, they are on the supervisory bodies of 200 largest companies still less than 30) percent.

Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker has been Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics since November. Photo: promo

Winkelmeier-Becker is convinced that this can be changed. “Companies have no difficulty filling women on supervisory boards,” she says. In fact, it has only happened once since the introduction of the women's quota that a supervisory board post has remained vacant because the company has not found a woman: The porcelain manufacturer Villeroy and Boch remained 2018 a chair on the control panel is empty for three months – until a woman has been appointed by the court. Because in such a case, putting a man on the post is prohibited by law.

Katharina Wrohlich from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) considers the quota for women on supervisory boards to be effective. After all, it falls back on a company if it has to admit that it does not find a woman for its supervisory board. In the meantime, this is perhaps also why almost 88 percent of the companies that fall under the Quota drop, a third of their supervisory board posts are filled with women. The fact that not all companies yet meet the requirements is simply due to the fact that existing members are only gradually leaving. “From the perspective of gender equality policy, it would therefore make sense to expand the quota,” says Wrohlich.

Katharina Wrohlich from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) considers the women's quota for supervisory boards to be effective. Photo: promo

Winkelmeier-Becker agrees. She says: “I can certainly get something out of the idea of ​​expanding the quota for women on supervisory boards to include more companies.” The CDU politician is thus strengthening the back of Federal Minister of Family Affairs Franziska Giffey (SPD), who has just suggested that she wants the quota for supervisory boards too introduce for companies that are determined equally, but are not listed on the stock exchange.

Should there also be a quota for board members?

Very much Another Giffey proposal is more controversial. Because the family minister also wants to reach the board members. In these, the proportion of women is still much lower than on supervisory boards. According to DIW, 907 board positions in Germany are currently only 94 with women. Giffey therefore wants to force companies to appoint at least one woman to the board as soon as there are more than three people on the top management committee.

Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) wants to bring more women to board members. Photo: dpa

However, even pioneers like Winkelmeier-Becker reject this. “We are walking on thin ice,” she says. “If politics wants to intervene in the operational area, the hurdles are higher. We should take a look at what is possible under constitutional law. ”

When the federal government introduced the quota, it relied on the fact that supervisory boards with more women automatically also appoint more women to the executive boards. So far, however, this has only happened at a very low level. For corporations that have to meet the quota on the supervisory board, the proportion of women on executive boards has increased from eight to 12, 3 percent increase. In other companies, however, the proportion of women is still nine percent. DIW expert Wrohlich thinks, however, that the companies may simply have to be given some more time.

Some companies still have the goal: zero percent women

Experience shows that companies are very hesitant to act on their own. Good 1700 Since the introduction of the women's quota, companies have been obliged to set a target for the proportion of female directors – However, many simply set this at zero percent: From 160 companies that own the Albright Foundation examined last year, 56 announced the goal not wanting to bring women to their top management board. “This is a very disappointing result,” says Winkelmeier-Becker. “I have no understanding for that.” The State Secretary is betting that the public pressure will work. “Companies have to face the public with a quota of zero percent. That should motivate them to improve. “

One case where this has already had an effect is Zalando. The company came under criticism last year – not only because the board of directors consists of five men, but also because the goal of “zero percent women on the board” has also been set.

The Zalando board is still manned by men – but that should change. Photo: promo

In the meantime, Zalando has given in to the pressure. By the end 2023, the online fashion retailer now wants a balanced relationship between women and women on the top six management levels – including the Management Board and the Supervisory Board Reach men.

How can this be done? Winkelmeier-Becker says: “Companies should pay more attention to whether the result of the work is correct, instead of just looking at the presence in the company.” She also sees an unused reserve among women who have interrupted their education to raise children. “Here we need a lot more options so that women can continue their education in the course of their careers, be it through additional training or an advanced degree.” So far, Germany has focused too much on initial training. “Many women have not yet exhausted their potential,” says Winkelmeier-Becker.

In their own home, the Federal Ministry of Economics, there are currently two women among six state secretaries, and three out of ten are department heads. The pressure to change also comes from within. Two years ago 180 employees wrote a letter of protest to Altmaier because they were dissatisfied with the low proportion of female managers in the company. Winkelmeier-Becker wants to change that. She says: “It is realistic that half of the management positions in the company will be filled with women within five years at the latest.”