How Marius Wolf copes with the quarantine
Marius Wolf “somehow keeps himself in a good mood”
Marius Wolf is currently in domestic quarantine like the entire Hertha BSC team – and is also fighting against monotony. “You just keep yourself in a good mood,” said the defender in an Instagram video by Sky moderator Riccardo Basile on Saturday evening and said to a question: “The day before yesterday I was almost ten hours on the PlayStation.” His day is Currently mainly doing sports, playing on the video console and watching films.
After a positive finding on the corona virus in a player of the professional team from Hertha, the license player squad and the coach became for all players – and function team one 14 – arranged daily quarantine at home. This will be maintained even after all tests by the other professional team have been negative. Among other things, the players keep fit on spinning bikes. (dpa)
At least one in a good mood:
Marcelinho raves about Hertha
Even with more than two dozen stations in his football career, Hertha BSC will always have a special place in the heart for club legend Marcelinho. “For me, Berlin is like a second home and Hertha is the club that I appreciate most in my career. That was a fantastic five years, ”said the Brazilian, who a week ago was just 44 years had stopped, the “picture on Sunday”. “I always look at the results and in the table how Hertha played. I empathize when the team loses and am happy when they win. “ (dpa)
“We just don't go outside”
Hertha's players shout under the hashtag #stayathome is currently advising not to leave home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Frank Zander agrees on the right song.
📹 Special situation, special measure, special hymn: bring your blue and white fan scarf, sing along and show us in the comments how you implement #stayathome as a Herthanian! ✊🔵⚪🔵⚪✊ #OnlyOutsideGehnWirNicht #wirbleibenzuhause #hahohe https://t.co/cX1WDHRLG6
– Hertha BSC on Twitter (@herthabsc) https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC/status/1241063405294964736
No other Hertha player infected
The Berliners report this on Twitter. However, the domestic quarantine still applies:
All tests by our players in the license player squad as well as the trainer and function team were negative. Nevertheless, the ordered two-week quarantine must be maintained until the end of March. #hahohe #stayathome #gemasam Gegencorona
– Hertha BSC on Twitter (@herthabsc) https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC/status/1240974006720901121
Only stay at home
Creativity is not necessarily one of the most important virtues in the football business. These days, however, many professionals are forced to rely on it, like so many people. It's about such important questions as how to manage the day well when you have to or want to stay at home.
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze
Annual closing until April 3
Ingo Schiller on the situation at the office:
“Operations at Hertha BSC will, of course, be maintained, but the first measure is that we are up to and including April 3 2020 have arranged company holidays. We also have in addition to a travel and Contact stop an investment and spending stop ordered. Even if we do not have to give notice due to operational reasons, we are considering measures such as short-time work. All departments are also called on to highlight potential savings. “
Schiller on the financial situation:
“Our situation ion at Hertha BSC is significantly better than many other clubs in terms of liquidity thanks to the entry of the strategic partner Tennor last summer. “
“There are still nine games left, including four home games. There are two aspects to this: the TV money for these nine games as a whole and the revenue in the areas of viewers and hospitality. In terms of TV revenue alone, these nine games make Hertha BSC round 18 million euros, to name a few times. The loss of spectator and hospitality revenues would then be countered by savings in the stadium rental, but it is clear that this also results in a significant negative amount. “
Preetz about a possible salary waiver of the Professionals:
“The fact that the players are all in quarantine at home does not make the exchange of information any easier, but it is clear that we are already having discussions about this internally.”
Preetz about the quarantine of the players:
“All players are supplied with spinning bikes, have their heart rate monitors and are with our athletic trainer individual training plans. There are also programs for stabilization. But it is also clear that this is primarily about measures to maintain fitness. “
“It is currently planned that the players will come back together for team training after the two-week quarantine. According to the current status that would be on 31. March 2020. The training sessions would then initially be carried out in camera. But as I said, that is the current status. We can not all 100 percent estimate how the situation will be developed. “
Not only technically adept at the ball
Hertha Professionals also juggling holy gra … er a roll of toilet paper.
The #StayAtHomeChallenge is busy – our boys are also involved. 💙 🙌 Convince yourself of the blue and white skills with the toilet paper roll. 💯 🧻 #StayHome #hahohe https://t.co/HYpVRsZ605
– Hertha BSC on Twitter (@herthabsc) https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC/status/1240630189266284544
Less rent for the Olympic Stadium
Herthas BSC as the main tenant of the Olympic Stadium is to reduce the financial consequences of lost matches due to Corona crisis, a rent reduction by Timo Rohwedder, head of the Berlin Olympic Stadium, has been offered. “One can assume that we are striving for a partnership-based solution with Hertha. We can't charge anything put what was not provided, “said Rohwedder the “Bild” newspaper.
The association has a rental agreement for the Olympic Stadium to 2025 signed and pays a little more than five Million euros per year. The Berlin Senate the sports business in the City to 19. April stopped. Should Hertha in times of Coronavirus pandemic are still allowed to play home games in the current season, only ghost games are likely. Income failed Ticket sales gone. “Even with a ghost game, we'll be fine not claim a full rental price, ”announced Rowedder. (with dpa)
Who follows Nouri?
It is known that Hertha is in talks with Niko Kovac. The former Bayern coach would be the ideal solution. But the management of the club has already dealt with Bruno Labbadia.
Preetz confirms coach change
Hertha BSC will part with Alexander Nouri as head coach after the end of this season. Manager Michael Preetz confirmed this in a podcast of the “Bild” newspaper. The sports director of the Berlin Bundesliga soccer team wanted to keep to himself what aspects would play a role in filling the post over the next few days and weeks.
This is the situation at Hertha
After the first coronavirus case at Hertha the team is now 14 Quarantined days. The details in the text by Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Hertha player tested positive for Corona
Now Hertha BSC has got it too. The first player in the professional team tested positive for the Corona virus. The club did not disclose who it was. The training is suspended for now. All players as well as the coaching and function team must be 14 days in home quarantine.
“The player complained about the usual symptoms and we immediately separated him from the group,” said Hertha team doctor Ulrich Schleicher in a press release from the Berlin Bundesliga club “A test then produced a positive result for the virus. All players in our squad now have to stay at home for the next two weeks, which also excludes an individual training plan outside. We will now monitor whether there are any more cases because the return to team training depends on this. ”
“ With such a rapid Ent As the number of cases developed, it was foreseeable that the virus would sooner or later also reach the team, ”said Hertha's managing director Michael Preetz. “The most important thing is that everyone now adheres to the rules. We now have to accept the situation as it is. When the team can stand together on the pitch is still open. Until then, the boys can only carry out a daily stabilization program at home, which our athletic trainers have given them. “
Preetz: Corona working group
Hertha BSC wants, among other things, the financial consequences for the Berlin Bundesliga club due to the coronavirus crisis in a working group estimate. “Like everyone else, we are hit very hard by failures and of course we have to answer what that means for employees and players,” said Managing Director Michael Preetz in the rbb podcast “Capital Derby”.
In the Bundesliga, the game is suspended until at least April 2, in Berlin, according to a Senate decision, until 19. April no football will be played. Was that originally for the 21. City derby scheduled for March 1 with 1. FC Union would be lost, the loss of revenue of this game would “of course hit the club as hard as no comparable game in the season,” said Preetz. “This is a loss of revenue that is definitely in the seven-digit range. The second issue is the loss of TV money. That would hit the clubs much bigger. ”
The Hertha professionals should resume training on Tuesday. According to the Berlin Senate, the association has received an exceptional permit for the professional team to carry out training on Schenckendorffplatz.
With 44 years –
Marcelinho leaves the square
To 29 Years in professional football Marcelinho has ended his career. He officially played his last game today 44 – yearlings on Sunday for Desportiva Perilima in the regional championship of the Brazilian state of Paraiba against CSP Joao Pessoa. The dangerous playmaker had already started his new job as assistant coach of Perilima last week. For Hertha Marcelinho was between 2001 and 2006 in 205 Bundesliga games accumulated and scored 77 Gates. After a stopover in Turkey at Trabzonspor, the number 10 again in the German upper house and put in for the VfL Wolfsburg 57 Games and 14 goals after. Overall, the Brazilian played at over 20 clubs and wore the national team's jersey six times. (dpa)
Bundesliga clubs threaten to lose 750 million euros
The professional clubs would have to In the event of a complete cancellation of the current season of the Bundesliga, an economic loss of around three quarters of a billion euros can be expected. This sum was confirmed to the German press agency from league circles. There is therefore no insurance cover for the clubs, for example for lost TV revenue. If the season could not be ended due to the corona virus crisis, the loss of television funds for the last nine game days would result in a loss of revenue of around 370 million euros . “These are private contractual agreements that are understandably not intended for the public,” said the main contract partner Sky. Further economic damage would result from lost sponsorship money and missing entry fees. For Monday the German Football League has a general meeting of 36 Professional clubs convened to advise on how to proceed. The discussed introduction of an aid fund is viewed with skepticism in league circles. (dpa)
So it goes on at Hertha
The professionals from Hertha BSC are just gathering again on Tuesday for training. The other departments of the association also restrict operations. More on the measures in the text by Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Hertha was already on the way to the airport
Hertha BSC was about to leave for the away game at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The team was already on the way to the airport, but was informed early enough. This is how the club wrote it on its website.
Even if the notification for the relocation came at short notice, the decision is still understandable. Provided that the league follows the recommendation of the Presidium on Monday, we now have a few weeks to observe the developments regarding the virus and then re-evaluate the situation.
Michael Preetz
Money before health?
The DFL made a decision very late to cancel. The main reason behind the hesitation was financial considerations. The backgrounds:
Daily mirror | Katrin Schulze