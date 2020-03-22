how-marius-wolf-copes-with-the-quarantine

Ingo Schiller on the situation at the office:

“Operations at Hertha BSC will, of course, be maintained, but the first measure is that we are up to and including April 3 2020 have arranged company holidays. We also have in addition to a travel and Contact stop an investment and spending stop ordered. Even if we do not have to give notice due to operational reasons, we are considering measures such as short-time work. All departments are also called on to highlight potential savings. “

Schiller on the financial situation:

“Our situation ion at Hertha BSC is significantly better than many other clubs in terms of liquidity thanks to the entry of the strategic partner Tennor last summer. “

“There are still nine games left, including four home games. There are two aspects to this: the TV money for these nine games as a whole and the revenue in the areas of viewers and hospitality. In terms of TV revenue alone, these nine games make Hertha BSC round 18 million euros, to name a few times. The loss of spectator and hospitality revenues would then be countered by savings in the stadium rental, but it is clear that this also results in a significant negative amount. “

Preetz about a possible salary waiver of the Professionals:

“The fact that the players are all in quarantine at home does not make the exchange of information any easier, but it is clear that we are already having discussions about this internally.”

Preetz about the quarantine of the players:

“All players are supplied with spinning bikes, have their heart rate monitors and are with our athletic trainer individual training plans. There are also programs for stabilization. But it is also clear that this is primarily about measures to maintain fitness. “



“It is currently planned that the players will come back together for team training after the two-week quarantine. According to the current status that would be on 31. March 2020. The training sessions would then initially be carried out in camera. But as I said, that is the current status. We can not all 100 percent estimate how the situation will be developed. “

