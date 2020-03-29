how-long-are-we-going-to-last?

Calls for an exit strategy are growing louder, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has clearly rejected calls for the restrictions to be eased soon.

A fundamental mistake in this discussion about an exit strategy is to pretend that there is a conflict between protecting health and protecting the economy: a functioning economy is a prerequisite for a functioning one The health system and healthy people are the basis for a thriving economy.

In order to minimize the damage to health and the economy, it is important to coordinate the protection strategies and to communicate an exit strategy at an early stage. This is the only way to limit economic damage and protect human lives.

A reliable economic forecast is completely impossible at this time. What is currently emerging is that the economic damage caused by the expansion of the corona will probably be that of the global financial crisis in the years 2008 to 2009 will clearly surpass.

Back then, German economic output broke in late 2008 and early 2009 by more than five percent, but then recovered quite quickly. Unemployment rose only marginally, also thanks to short-time work and flexible working time accounts, and company insolvencies were limited.

No V-scenario

We economists speak of a “V-scenario”: after the sudden crash, the economic recovery comes just as quickly and strongly. This should now be fundamentally different in the corona crisis.

Time is the essential factor, but it works diametrically differently for health and the economy: The limitations of everyday life are intended to flatten the infection curve and the Extend contagion so as not to overload the healthcare system.

The following applies to health: the longer the shutdown, the better. For the economy, however, the costs increase exponentially with each week of downtime. Many small and medium-sized companies have enough reserves to survive the shutdown for maybe six or eight weeks.

After that, it becomes critical for many, because not only the income is lost, but many of the costs – such as rent, loan interest, insurance and part of the labor costs – must continue to be paid. At some point, corporate insolvencies and unemployment will increase rapidly.

DIW boss Marcel Fratzscher. Photo: Daniel Naupold / dpa

Despite its massive and early economic program, the Federal Government will not be able to prevent such a scenario, but will only delay it. Many entrepreneurs will not wait until they are unable to pay to lay off workers, but will act early.

This also means that the economy cannot fully recover and the pre-crisis level for many years is not reached. Because if companies go bankrupt and people lose their jobs, then new companies and new jobs will not be able to take their place again so quickly.

We economists speak in the worst case of an “L scenario”, that is, permanent damage. It is therefore important for the economy to keep the shutdown as short as possible on the one hand and to determine and communicate the exit strategy as early as possible.

An orderly and successful exit strategy depends on two phases . In the current first phase, politicians are trying to prevent an economic collapse. The federal government has decided to implement a massive program of more than 700 to give small businesses and the self-employed concrete financial aid if necessary, to participate directly in larger companies and enable banks with guarantees to continue to lend.

The state as the last resort

In addition there are many billions for short-time work and other measures. It is quite possible that this program will not be enough and that the state will have to add significantly more money. Government debt should be the last of our concerns.

In such a situation, only the state as the last resort can support the economy and secure jobs. And future generations will also find it more important to have good jobs than low public debt.

The stronger and more convincing these economic programs are in the first phase – i.e. bankruptcies and large job losses can be avoided – the better are chances that the second phase of the economic restart can succeed.

However, further measures are also very important in this second phase. On the one hand, it must be prevented that a new wave of infection is started and new restrictions follow within a few months. This requires that risk groups be protected, tests massively expanded and early warning systems established.

In order to limit the risk of developing new sources of infection, it will also be necessary to be able to determine the location of each individual using cell phone data. South Korea has done this impressively. However, we have to be aware that this would also temporarily curtail some of our rights, especially with regard to data protection.

A massive economic stimulus program should also be part of the second phase, in which the state has the much weaker one private demand at least partially offset by government demand. The state would save many companies and jobs.

High investment needs

The good news is that there is more than enough investment needs in Germany. There is a lot of catching up to do in Germany for investments in education, innovation, research and development, climate protection, digital and transport infrastructure and many other areas, so that higher public investments would not fizzle out, but would sustainably strengthen the German economy. Such a program also includes support for financially weak municipalities that are particularly hard hit by the crisis.

Early communication of the exit strategy is essential to prevent even greater economic damage. This does not mean that the federal government should already commit to an exit date.

But you should communicate what an orderly process and support measures will look like. The time factor is just as essential for business and employees as trust and security. A convincing exit strategy – with a massive expansion of tests and identification of risks as well as a long-term economic stimulus program – would strengthen trust and thus help to limit costs for health and the economy.