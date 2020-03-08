how-ikea-managed-a-50-percent-share-of-women-in-management

There is a frequently asked question that Franka Kessler cannot do anything with: Is there a need for tougher policies in order to promote equal rights for women in working life? “I say: what helps, helps,” replies the 37 year olds who according to the job description is responsible for “Equality, Diversity and Inclusion” at Ikea Germany and shrugs her shoulders. “But I don't think quotas and imposed goals solve the problems,” she continues. It is much more important how you evaluate careers, how you look at people. “Equality is a question of corporate culture.”

A look at the numbers shows that this approach seems to work for Ikea at least. In Germany 50, 7 percent of management positions are currently occupied by women. This includes jobs as a team leader, logistics manager or furniture store manager. The furniture store chain set this internal goal six years ago. At that time, the share was 45 and thus already above the average in retail; in this branch only 38 are female executives.

In the furniture store in Tempelhof, the quota is even exceeded. A total of 60 percent of employees are women. Burcu Balkanli is one of them. She is the head of logistics and now sits together with Keßler and house manager Erwin Glauser in one of the model apartments on the first floor of the furniture store. The single mother of a two and a half year old child can describe from her own experience what the word corporate culture means specifically for the advancement of women.

Priority when planning vacation

“For example, my employees know that I cannot work at night,” says the 41 – year-olds. “If someone from the night shift wants a meeting with me, they just stay an hour longer and I come an hour earlier – and it works.” Mutual understanding is the key. “When I had to take care of my child at home, my colleagues in the house management supported me on my late shifts. And when I had childcare, I took shifts off them. ”

Franka Kessler is responsible for equality, diversity and inclusion at Ikea in Germany. Photo: Ikea

From your point of view, everything goes with planning and communication. Also when planning your vacation. The house management announced that we would like to support single mothers, she reports. “Please let Burcu enter her vacation first and then adjust to her.” Everyone has followed.

Everything else would have surprised Glauser. “This is a commitment that we made as a team, not just the house management,” he clarifies and has another example at hand. “A colleague always has to go a little earlier because he has to pick up his daughter. That's why we always discuss his topics in meetings as early as possible and then he leaves. ”

It starts with the recruitment process

But how do you ensure that all colleagues move with you? “It starts with recruiting,” explains Kessler. “We recruit according to values. Not after complete CVs and final grades. ”The recruitment process is based on many discussions, the HR managers are trained in how to find references to values ​​in CVs.

And what if someone doesn't want to spend their vacation in Burcu? “We take our values ​​as arguments,” says Kessler. “’ Is that a good example of leadership? “, She says. “That brings more than just saying: We have this guideline here!” It is desirable to find pragmatic solutions at every level, without consulting the above.

Burcu Balkanli is logistics manager at Ikea-Tempelhof, Erwin Glauser heads the furniture store. Photo: Ikea

Even though Ikea has always been considered modern and customer-oriented with the ubiquitous “you”, the Swedish group is at the same time firmly connected to founder Ingvar Kamprad . A patriarch who died 2018 and had passed the management on to his sons. So is gender equality really part of Ikea's DNA? “I still got to know Ingvar Kamprad,” says Glauser. “I think that was also a rethink for him.” But that Sweden has always been quite progressive in this regard is also reflected in Ikea. “For a while we had 80 percent women as customers. You have to think yourself into it. ”After all, a man may not furnish the same way as a woman. “We become more successful through the mix because we then better reflect the customers.”

There is also a wage gap at Ikea

However, Ikea also has a gender pay gap. With the same qualifications and the same job women get 0.9 percent less salary. What the gradient looks like at management level is not known. “We have to take a closer look at this question,” admits Kessler. When it comes to salary issues, a lot is determined by unconscious thought patterns. For example, that men usually negotiate better and ask more about allowances or higher salaries. “If you know that, you can handle it. Not only for new hires, but also afterwards, ”says Kessler. “We inform our employees a lot about this.”

And then there is another question that you can not do anything with at Ikea. Is there a part-time trap? On the contrary, says Glauser. “Part-time management positions work very well for us.” That gives the company room for development and new talent to try it out. “Incidentally, this is not a women's issue, but a parenting issue,” he adds. “Then you have to speak to the men: And when do you take your paternity leave?”

The three Ikea employees are not aware of the problem of not being able to return to their old job. “Of course, as a large company, we have more opportunities to find positions for everyone,” says Kessler. “If necessary, we have enough specialists to train you for new tasks,” Glauser nods. So getting back in after the baby break – whether part-time or not – is not a problem.

But does something change when a male-dominated area like logistics is managed by a woman? “The tone is different,” says Glauser. “And the greeting,” added Balkanli. “The employees used to greet each other with high five. Since I've been here, everyone has shaken hands. ”