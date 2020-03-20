how-hertha's-professionals-encourage-others-to-stay-at-home

Creativity is not necessarily one of the most important virtues in the football business. These days, however, many professionals are forced to rely on it, like so many people. It is about such important questions as how to manage the day well when you have to or want to stay at home. How not to go crazy. How to stay as agile as possible – and in the case of the players – fit.

The team of the Berlin Bundesliga club Hertha BSC seems to be doing quite well, according to the first pictures, after one of their ranks has been infected with the corona virus and has since been announced for all quarantine. Rather, it animates others in a video to join the calls of all experts and to stay at home. Stay-at-home-challenge, they call it. Attackers Dodi Lukebakio added a video with an urgent appeal on Friday.

In the video, several players of the club juggle the supermarket's most popular item for whatever reason: with toilet paper rolls. Also there is Lucas Tousart, who will only move to Berlin in the summer. This is how it works, this is how you reach fans and perhaps also people who have still not understood why it is so important that everyone keeps their distance and, if possible, stay at home.

Luka Jovic from Real Madrid, who is said to have violated the quarantine rules and is now facing a criminal complaint, shows how it cannot be done. He should have stayed at home for two weeks after entering Serbia, but the tabloid press reports that he preferred to celebrate instead. “Hey boy! Do you want to kill us all? “Wrote the daily newspaper” Kurir “afterwards.

If it is really true, then Jovic did not understand it – not the fundamental dilemma and also not which task he is known as Footballer has. One can only hope that it will get through to him now. Otherwise Hertha BSC definitely offers tutoring. If Luka Jovic is not creative, at least technically he should be able to do it with the toilet paper roll.