how-hertha-bsc-wants-to-overcome-the-coronavirus-crisis

The best news first: The Hertha BSC player who tested positive for the corona virus is doing well. Especially since he was never really bad. He only complained about mild cold symptoms, and it hasn't gotten worse since the diagnosis. Nevertheless, the positive result had a negative impact on professional footballers in Berlin.

All of the team's colleagues, whose name Hertha has kept secret, as well as the coaching and functional team, were sentenced to two weeks of domestic quarantine . Players must stay in their homes until Tuesday of next week. After all, none of them are infected. All tests have been negative.

Windhorst has given money

How the Hertha BSC association is doing at the moment and how it is doing everything will go in the future is difficult to answer. But it could have been worse. With the entry of investor Lars Windhorst, the club has the financial means to overcome the crisis halfway.

CFO Ingo Schiller has calculated that the club will run short 20 million euros could be missing from TV money alone if the season does not continue. Nevertheless, Schiller has stated that operational layoffs are currently not necessary. But think about measures like short-time work. In addition, a travel and contact ban as well as an investment and spending stop were imposed.

The pandemic affects not only the first team, but all of the club's employees . In the middle of last week the management informed them about the current situation in a video conference. Most of the club's 150 employees were sent on company holidays until April 3. So that operations can be maintained, some employees work in the home office, a few also at the office.

The professionals should at least keep fit. They have received fitness equipment such as spinning bikes, dumbbells, fascia rolls and exercise bands in their home office, and their household chores are monitored by heart rate monitors from Hertha's fitness trainers. At the 31. The quarantine ends in March. Then the training should start again. In what form, whether with the entire team, in small groups or still individually, that cannot be said with certainty at the moment.