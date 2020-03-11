how-hertha-bsc-is-preparing-for-the-ghost-games

Dedryck Boyata followed his reflex. But that doesn't have to be the best decision in times of coronavirus. The central defender of Hertha BSC was back on the training field for the first time after his muscle injury on Wednesday, and when he wanted to leave the premises after the individual session with fitness trainer Hendrik Vieth, a fan held out his hand to him beyond the barrier. Boyata struck as he is used to.

In times when the corona virus spreads, but old habits become largely obsolete, the Hertha BSC footballers will probably on Saturday afternoon for the first time. That is when they are on the grass in Sinsheim and there is great silence around them in the Bundesliga game against TSG Hoffenheim. Even at Hertha training on Wednesday, more people watched. Not even journalists are allowed into the stadium on Saturday, apart from the TV rights holders and one representative of the news agencies.

“Health comes first”

“This is a new experience for all of us,” says Herthas manager Michael Preetz about the exclusion of spectators, which applies to the entire Bundesliga at the weekend. “It will be a bit like playing games in youth. And that was a long time ago. ”No one is happy about the ghost games in German football, but:“ It's like that, ”says Preetz. “In the current situation, health comes first.”

The question is: How long will this situation last? Hertha's manager has the impression “that this is just the beginning”. And he is probably not alone in this. Preetz suspects what will be announced shortly afterwards. From now on, all events with more than a thousand people in Berlin are prohibited until the end of the Easter holidays in mid-April.

Of course, this also applies to Hertha's next home game, which should have been a special one: the first Bundesliga division against 1. FC Union in the Olympic Stadium. This game, which has been sold out for weeks, can therefore only be played, if at all, in camera. This is a blow for Hertha, both athletically and financially. On the one hand, the home advantage is lost in the derby, on the other hand, the loss of income for the club should be around three million euros for this game alone.

Everyone longs for clarity

Bad luck for Hertha? Or is it an occasion to finally clarify the situation in the Bundesliga? This should happen on Monday when the representatives of the 36 first and second division teams come together for an extraordinary general meeting of the German Football League (DFL). The clubs need to talk a lot. They yearn for a little more clarity in unclear times.

For example, there is growing opposition to the removal of club players for the two international matches at the end of March; and it is also possible that the clubs ask the DFL to use the European association Uefa to postpone the European championship.

The European Championship is like a rock in the calendar – insurmountable, but not immovable. For example, a shift by one year would give the Bundesliga and of course many other European leagues some air. So far, DFL boss Christian Seifert has called game cancellations illusory because the season must be over at the end of May.

The difficulty of the game between Werder Bremen and Eintracht shows how difficult it is Frankfurt, for which the league has not even been able to set a catch-up date because of Frankfurt's participation in the European Cup. How about only if one or more complete match days should be rescheduled?

Before the general meeting of the DFL, however, there is a complete ghost game day of the Bundesliga. “It is very difficult to prepare the team for this,” says Hertha coach Alexander Nouri about the special conditions that will prevail in Sinsheim. “This cannot be simulated in any way during training.”

Nevertheless, at Hertha they are thinking about special measures for the special situation. For example, about holding the team's final training in the empty Olympic Stadium before leaving for Kraichgau. So that the players at least get a feeling for the booming silence.