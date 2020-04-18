how-hertha-bsc-defeated-bvb-9-1-50-years-ago

Borussia Dortmund has big plans for the coming weeks. Beginning of May, right after the end of the Bundesliga season 1969 / 70, there is a trip to Mexico. In the run-up to the World Cup, a test game against the national team of the host is planned.

The preparations are already all around the game on 18. April 1970 noticeable at Hertha BSC. “I still remember that the Dortmunders had planned a trip and therefore there was a vaccination,” recalls Herthas striker Lorenz Horr.

Dortmund travels to Berlin with fever and injury

After a smallpox vaccination, several BVB players get a fever. Others drop out because of injuries anyway. “If Hertha BSC does not win this game against us, the team is really tired,” Dortmund coach Hermann Lindemann spreads in the run-up to the 32. Perfect match pessimism.

Hertha is not tired! After 30 seconds the first goal is scored, five more follow until the break , the final score is 9: 1. “Why should we spare Dortmund and not take advantage of all opportunities? Nobody gives us anything, ”says defender Bernd Patzke after the game. Hertha's highest victory in the Bundesliga is celebrating this Saturday 50. Mal.

The “Football Week” praises the “fluid direct game, seasoned with remarkable subtleties of cooperation”. However, it is also pointed out the used day of the opponent, representative of a small observation to the last Hertha goal: “The Borussia watched.”

Franz Brungs scores 5: 0 for Hertha BSC – just barely 23. 000 spectators in the Olympic Stadium. Photo: Imago

The Tagesspiegel writes: “Except Tasmania 1900 has never been as weak as Dortmund in the Olympic Stadium played a Bundesliga team. “Against Dortmund are only scarce 23. 000 fans in the Olympic Stadium, much less than usual. The average is more than 40.000, this is by far the best in the league.

But although the fourth meets the fifth, there is no great sporting appeal, because the UEFA Cup is only introduced a year later. Those who decided to visit the stadium are still right. Or as the offensive player Arno Steffenhagen puts it: “Today the spectators will probably have been satisfied with us.”

It is mainly the game of Horr and Wolfgang Gayer who in the “Kicker” Get dream note one. “Hertha's best the slim Gayer”, notes the “FuWo” and enthuses: “The Dortmund team had nothing to oppose to its technical brilliance.” Horr scores goals one and three, Gayer is responsible for goals two, four, six and seven. The other goals are scored by Franz Brungs, Tasso Wild and Hermann Bredenfeld as well as Jürgen Boduszek for Dortmund.

Home appearances by Hertha BSC stand for best entertainment

Hertha's home appearances often stood for best entertainment at that time, just three examples from the period between September 1969 and January 1971: 1: 0 in the Bundesliga viewership record with official 88. 075 visitors against the 1. FC Köln, Gayer hits. 4-2 against German champions Borussia Mönchengladbach, Horr scored a goal. Hertha scored 3: 3 against FC Bayern, Gayer and Horr.

With so many highlights, the record against Dortmund was not easy in the review of those involved. “A game against a substitute-weakened team should not be overestimated,” says Horr.

Because of the special result, he thinks even more often “when I see Borussia Dortmund on TV”. Midfielder Gayer says: “It was a record game for me too. Although I was dangerous, I never did four again. ”