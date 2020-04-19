how-german-vacation-regions-hope-for-visitors-in-summer

Hiking on Ruegen, surfing in St. Peter-Ording or lying lazily on the beach in Timmendorf: Anyone trying to do that won't get far. The coasts on the North and Baltic Seas are currently unreachable for most Germans. Both Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania have issued extensive entry restrictions.

Anyone who heads north with an outside license plate must expect to be insulted by the locals and sent back by the police. And even in southern Germany, which is particularly badly affected by the corona virus, holidays are currently out of the question.

While politics is in sight in view of the pandemic and all provisions can change again at short notice , holidaymakers and restaurateurs have no other choice than to remain flexible and wait and see – which is becoming increasingly difficult, especially for accommodation businesses and many small private landlords who do not benefit from economic aid for medium-sized businesses. How long this condition will remain is completely unclear.

If you believe SPD politician Karl Lauterbach, summer holidays on German coasts this year are out of the question. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) has even proposed shortening the summer vacation so that pupils can catch up on missed learning material – education politicians and experts have almost unanimously rejected this. Recovery is “a very important factor in such a stressful year,” said SPD vice chief Kevin Kühnert.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) wanted to give the tourism industry and citizens ready for vacation at least a bit of hope and explained that a very successful summer could be approaching for domestic German tourism – because travel to Italy, France or Spain, for example, would not be possible due to the risk of corona and closed borders.

The industry hopes to relax from May

“We are completely dependent on the others Political decisions, ”says Andreas Braun, Managing Director of Tourismus Marketing Baden-Württemberg:“ We are very much waiting for gradual signals as to how to proceed. ”Everything was brought down to zero in one fell swoop -“ Now there are dead trousers, ”says Braun. There are practically no bookings for Pentecost and summer – and Braun also advises: “Please wait, otherwise you only have trouble if it doesn't work.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräte(Link:https://apps.apple.com/app/apple-store/id440157280?aid=440157280)herunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

In the north, tourism experts, on the other hand, assume that their federal states will gradually open up to tourism from the beginning of May: “I believe that we are opening up to a responsible one can and must, ”says Catrin Homp, Managing Director of the Schleswig-Holstein Tourism Association. “We hope for guests from other federal states during the holidays at the latest,” says her Mecklenburg colleague Tobias Woitendorf. He expects strong demand for the summer holidays, but also warns: “However, it will be trips with the pandemic, that is, in a special setting and certainly also with limits.” Tourism would have to implement distance rules and hygiene rules.

Bavaria is preparing for the season

Schleswig-Holstein's Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) announced the first gradual easing on Friday: First, the second home owners could be let back into the country, then those vacationers who booked hotel stays – and later day trippers again. Water sports should also be possible again from the beginning of May. However, everything is subject to the proviso that the infection curve flattens out further.

Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are also busy working to get tourism going again. Barbara Radomski, managing director of the Bavarian tourism association, describes a three-stage plan: “Now perseverance is the order of the day: we will do it.” In stage two, when the business starts up again under many conditions, you want to get on with it Bavarian holidaymakers are concentrating: “The people will then first go on day trips or take a short vacation.” Andreas Braun from Stuttgart sees things very similarly: “Many people will approach them carefully.” Baden-Württemberg would then advertise the local vacation in a targeted manner. “We believe that people first feel safe and in good hands in their own region.”

The Black Forest could benefit from the limited travel options. Photo : Philipp von Ditfurth / dpa

First it is about activities in nature, not about city tours or cultural events – which is up to No more anyway. “The Black Forest and the Swabian Jura will benefit from this,” he is certain. Cities, on the other hand, will still have problems for a long time, says Barbara Radomski from Munich. Hotspots such as the Bavarian capital are more likely to be avoided because people fear that they are too crowded and the risk of corona infection is too high, says Radomski. And who wants to squeeze into Lake Tegernsee and head for a busy beer garden after the past long weeks? Then prefer the Franconian Lake District, for example. Stage three of the Bavarian plan – “the return to full normality with open borders” is likely to be a long way off.

The industry has to cope with major setbacks

In the cities themselves, however, one hopes for a “ high demand ”, as Radomski from Munich knows. In detail, the problems are immense, solutions are complicated: “How many people can stay at an Alpine Club hut? How many are allowed in a mountain gondola? How is the safety distance in the beer garden kept? ”Andreas Braun from Baden-Württemberg says“ with all caution ”:“ In midsummer we could return to normal. ”Corona protection in hotels must be fulfilled:“ It is not a problem, high cleanliness – and to offer hygiene standards, you can guarantee distances. ”

There is hardly any certainty as to how the booking figures look at the moment: The tourism associations do not collect the booking data and the tourist information on site are still closed. Many accommodations on the islands are traditionally already booked in winter.

Recommendations as to whether holidaymakers should currently book for summer are rare: “This is difficult to answer and depends on the federal state or the starting point of the vacation, ”says Tobias Woitendorf from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. “However, booking can basically be recommended because it involves a risk that can be safely calculated by many,” he says. There are currently “accommodating cancellation conditions, refunds of down payments or vouchers” that give “both sides – guests and hosts – a provisional security”.

Background information about the corona virus:

Coronavirus undisclosed figure: Why statisticians of 222. 000 infected people in Germany

Useful or not? Respirators in the fact check

The big FAQ about the pandemic: 99 Questions and answers about Coronavirus

Make mouth protection yourself: Instructions for making a breathing mask

Follow the events of the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

No matter how it comes, this year will be one huge setback for tourism. If everything went as before from May – which is actually excluded – the sales would already be due to the closings in March and April by 17 percent decreased compared to last year, says Radomski.

Denmark keeps borders closed

And what about the neighboring northern German countries? Denmark holds its borders until at least 10. May closed – both for entry by land and for water sports enthusiasts by sea. The Danish Tourism Authority expressly points out that the measures can be extended even further.

Sweden is pursuing an alternative course: public life and tourism is only partially restricted there, the gastronomy is open, the ferries run and EU citizens can also go on vacation. However, a general travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office in Germany applies – and: Those who are currently returning to Germany from abroad must spend two weeks in domestic isolation. Holidays are different.

In the Hotelgasthof Post in Nesselwang in the Allgäu, a house with centuries-old history and home-brewed beer, says Stefanie Meyer in front of rolling green meadows and an Alpine silhouette: “We have the Hoped after Easter, now we hope for summer. “Until then, the first master brewer from Allgäu advises:” Wait – and drink tea. “