how-german-holiday-destinations-hope-for-visitors-in-summer

Hiking on Rügen, surfing in St. Peter-Ording or lying lazily on the beach in Timmendorf: Who is currently trying to do that will not get far. The coasts on the North and Baltic Seas are currently unreachable for most Germans. Both Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania have issued extensive entry restrictions.

Anyone who heads north with an outside license plate must expect to be insulted by the locals and sent back by the police. And even in southern Germany, which is particularly badly affected by the corona virus, holidays are currently out of the question. While politics is in sight in the face of the pandemic and all provisions can change again at short notice, holidaymakers and restaurateurs have little choice but to remain flexible and wait and see – which is particularly the case for accommodation providers and many small private landlords who do not benefit from economic aid medium-sized companies benefit, is becoming increasingly difficult. How long this condition will remain is completely unclear.

If one believes SPD politician Karl Lauterbach, summer holidays on German coasts are out of the question this year. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) has even proposed shortening the summer vacation so that pupils can make up for missed learning material – education politicians and experts have almost unanimously rejected this. Recovery is “a very important factor in such a stressful year,” said SPD vice chief Kevin Kühnert.

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) wanted the tourism industry and give citizens who are ready to go on vacation a bit of hope and explained that a very successful summer could be approaching for domestic German tourism – because travel to Italy, France or Spain, for example, would not be possible due to the risk of corona and closed borders.

The industry hopes to relax from May

“We are completely dependent on further political decisions” , says Andreas Braun, Managing Director of Tourismus Marketing Baden-Württemberg: “We are very much waiting for gradual signals as to how to proceed.” Everything was brought down to zero in one fell swoop – “Now there are dead trousers,” says Braun. There are practically no bookings for Pentecost and summer – and Braun also advises: “Please wait, otherwise you will only be in trouble if it does not work.” In the north, however, tourism experts assume that their federal states will gradually open from the beginning of May for tourism comes: “I believe that we can and must open a responsible opening,” says Catrin Homp, managing director of the Schleswig-Holstein Tourist Association. “We hope for guests from other federal states during the holidays at the latest,” says her Mecklenburg colleague Tobias Woitendorf. He expects strong demand for the summer holidays, but also warns: “However, it will be trips with the pandemic, that is, in a special setting and certainly also with limits.” Tourism would have to implement distance rules and hygiene rules.

Bavaria is preparing for the season

Schleswig-Holstein's Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) announced the first gradual easing on Friday: So could first the second home owners are let back into the country, then those vacationers who have booked hotel stays – later also day trippers. Water sports should also be possible again from the beginning of May. However, everything is subject to the proviso that the infection curve flattens out further.

Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are also busy working to get tourism going again. Barbara Radomski, managing director of the Bavarian tourism association, describes a three-stage plan: “Now perseverance is the order of the day: we will do it.” In stage two, when the business starts up again under many conditions, you want to get on with it Bavarian holidaymakers are concentrating: “The people will then first go on day trips or take a short vacation.” Andreas Braun from Stuttgart sees it very similarly: “Many people will approach them carefully.” Baden-Württemberg would then advertise the local vacation in a targeted manner. “We believe that people first feel safe and in good hands in their own region.”

The Black Forest could benefit from the limited travel options. Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth / dpa

First of all, it is about activities in nature, not city tours or cultural events – which for the time being do not exist anyway. “The Black Forest and the Swabian Jura will benefit from this,” he is certain. Cities, on the other hand, will still have problems for a long time, says Barbara Radomski from Munich. Hot spots such as the Bavarian capital are more likely to be avoided because people fear that they are too full and the risk of corona infection is too high, says Radomski. And who wants to squeeze into Lake Tegernsee and head for a busy beer garden after the past long weeks? Then prefer the Franconian Lake District, for example. Stage three of the Bavarian plan – “the return to full normality with open borders” is likely to be a long way off.

The industry has to cope with major setbacks

But in the cities themselves one hopes for a “high demand”, as Radomski from Munich knows. In detail, the problems are immense, solutions are complicated: “How many people can stay at an Alpine Club hut? How many are allowed in a mountain gondola? How is the safety distance in the beer garden kept? ”Andreas Braun from Baden-Württemberg says“ with all caution ”:“ In midsummer we could return to normal. ”Corona protection in hotels must be fulfilled:“ It is not a problem, high cleanliness – and to offer hygiene standards, you can guarantee distances. ”

There is hardly any certainty as to how the booking figures look at the moment: The tourism associations do not collect the booking data, and the tourist information on site is still available closed. Many accommodations on the islands are traditionally booked in winter. Recommendations as to whether holidaymakers should currently book for the summer are rare: “It is difficult to answer and depends on the state or the starting point of the holiday,” says Tobias Woitendorf from Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. “However, booking can basically be recommended because it involves a risk that can be safely calculated by many,” he says. There are currently “accommodating cancellation conditions, refunds of down payments or vouchers” that give “both sides – guests and hosts – a provisional security”.

Background information about the corona virus:

No matter how it comes, this year will be a huge setback for tourism. If everything went as before from May – which is actually excluded – the sales would already be due to the closings in March and April by 17 percent decreased compared to last year, says Radomski.

Denmark keeps borders closed

And what about the neighboring northern German countries? Denmark holds its borders until at least 10. May closed – both for entry by land and for water sports enthusiasts by sea. The Danish Tourism Authority expressly points out that the measures can be extended even further. Sweden is pursuing an alternative course: public life and tourism are only partially restricted there, the restaurants are open, the ferries go and EU citizens are also allowed to go on vacation. However, a general travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office in Germany applies – and: Those who are currently returning to Germany from abroad must spend two weeks in domestic isolation. Holidays are different.

In the Hotelgasthof Post in Nesselwang in the Allgäu, a house with centuries-old history and home-brewed beer, says Stefanie Meyer in front of rolling green meadows and an alpine silhouette: “We have time after Easter hoped, now we hope for summer. “Until then, the first master brewer from Allgäu advises:” Wait – and drink tea. “