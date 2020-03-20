how-formula-1-is-fighting-the-coronavirus-crisis

Formula 1 takes drastic measures. Because the season can start in June at the earliest after the cancellation of the May races and smaller teams have to worry about their continued existence in the Corona crisis, those responsible for the most important racing series act in motorsport.

The rule changes actually intended for 2021 were discussed in a conference call with Formula 1 boss Chase Carey, FIA representatives and the ten team bosses on 2022 postponed. The 2020 chassis will be kept until the end 2021. Other parts such as gears, suspensions and aerodynamics are still under discussion. To further save money, some teams are demanding that as many components as possible have to be homologated this year, which would mean that they 2021 may no longer be changed. An expert group consisting of engineers from the teams and the FIA ​​should clarify the details even more.

Liberty's Formula 1 share is at 60 Percent fell

These changes would also make the calendar more flexible: If the planned start of the season in Baku does not work, but can only be driven again later, the 2020 season may last until January 2021. The unusual races in the southern hemisphere would be pushed into the winter, the new season would then start in April 2021. The summer break has already been brought forward to the current break in spring so that one or two races can be squeezed into the program in August in contrast to the technical innovations will also come. Teams now have only 175 million dollars available per year. However, there are still a lot of exceptions in the specifications that push up the budget.

The uncertainty and fear have long been reflected on the stock exchange: The Formula 1 share of Liberty is from 46 dollars (40, 80 Euro) on 20. February to within a 27 days to a low of 18, 30 dollar (16, 60 Euro) on 17. Fallen in March. The reason is obvious: no races, no money. The entry fee for the Grands Prix of Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China would have brought a total of around 150 million dollars – which are now completely eliminated. For the canceled Grand Prix of Australia, the losses were apparently shared: the organizer stayed on his organizational and construction costs, Formula 1 on the lost entry fee.

If the season starts, could they last into the year 2021

Liberty also has to accept losses in the TV contracts. Depending on the contract, the television channels receive a discount if they cancel. And without a race there is no income from the event sponsors. This immediately affects the teams: They receive monthly installments from Liberty during the season, based on the estimated earnings for 2020. And you just have to correct it dramatically downwards. Team sponsors usually only pay for Grand Prix events that take place.

The factory teams can handle this even more easily. Smaller racing teams are hit much harder. The big problems are likely to get problems as soon as they are no longer profitable. Because in times when the car manufacturers themselves are under pressure, Mercedes and Renault, for example, expect their Formula 1 teams to at least not cost any money. Formula 1 sports director Ross Brawn says about money: “The teams survive thanks to the prize money that we distribute. So race cancellations will weigh on future budgets. Every canceled Grand Prix will also have an impact on us as a company. ”

The drama of the situation is now having an impact everywhere, including in the context of Formula 1: The US racetrack in Austin, the first employees have already fired their gates completely. Teams in the smaller Formula 1 framework series such as Formula 2, Formula 3 or the Porsche Supercup fear for their existence, the employees for their jobs. Just like many people in the supply industry or event and catering companies.

At the moment the pilots are racing against each other in e-races

around the fans to keep them happy, Formula 1 has come up with a virtual series to replace the canceled races: some Formula 1 drivers compete against competitors from other series in e-races. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were already in action. In the long run, however, this will not save Formula 1.