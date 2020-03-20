how-football-could-continue

Football comes at the very end, says virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit and firmly believes that it will only be possible to play again next year. At the moment, the German Football League (DFL) hopes that the Bundesliga can continue in a few weeks in May. If necessary, without spectators or in tournament form. The main thing is that the ball rolls.

But what if that actually remains wishful thinking? If the season could not end and 2020 there is no more game? Because there are simply more important things than professional sports? If you believe the doomsday scenarios conjured up by the DFL itself, it was then with football at the highest level that many clubs would not survive such a long break economically. Some clubs in the third division already had to switch to short-time work.

The season could in future be played from February to November

Nevertheless – and that may be considered secured apply – it would 2021 somehow continue. In what form and with which clubs is completely open. Football would probably only have to change its rhythm to the calendar year at the beginning of the coming year if it were restarted. This would also make sense in view of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which is supposed to take place in December.

And such a season from February to November would have its charm. At least in Germany, more games would finally take place under pleasant outside conditions. Fans and professionals should be happy if they don't have to go into the stadium at three degrees, wind and rain. And television would suddenly have new opportunities. The games could be played much more often in the evenings. In the years without a large international tournament, there would be the summer fairy tale Bundesliga!

EM and WM, unless they are held in Qatar in winter, would come for many professionals at a time when they were physically at their best Condition. To see for the first time would be at the European Championship 2021. Football is welcome to think about whether it really has to take place in the intended form with the inflated field of participants and for almost five weeks. A little reflection on the game itself would certainly not be wrong.

Nobody can predict how likely this is. Football has shown in the past that it is primarily money-based. However, the coronavirus pandemic may now lead to a forced rethink. At the moment there are more important things than competitive sports. To make football important again, it could have to reinvent itself. Not only when it comes to the rhythm of the game – but also there.