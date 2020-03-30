how-employees-can-continue-their-education-from-home

1. Speak Spanish

One of the best known providers of online language courses is Babbel. Demand in Germany has risen sharply since mid-March, as graphics show. Even those who have been customers for a long time are becoming more active. How long does it take someone to master a language? “It's difficult to say,” says a spokeswoman. Scientists at the City University of New York found out in a study: Absolute beginners could learn the same level of knowledge after 15 hours with the app as after a semester course at the University.

It is recommended to do a little something every day and when 15 to 30 minutes. In two months, you could theoretically speak a foreign language fluently. The prices vary depending on the subscription: A 3-month subscription costs EUR 9 99 per month; a 6-month subscription € 7 99; a 12 – monthly subscription: 5, 99 euros. Pupils and students could currently use Babbel for one month free of charge. Over the next few days, everyone could try the app for a week without paying.

2. Visit the adult education center online

The adult education centers currently offer a number of webinars and live streams for further education from the kitchen table. Webinars are events that are broadcast live. Participants can interact with the lecturer via a chat. “If people are currently encouraged to stay at home, then further training does not have to suffer,” said director Ulrich Aengenvoort. The vhs course finder already has hundreds of webinars. The topics range from foreign languages ​​to office applications to memory training. More than 70 adult education centers have also joined the initiative www.vhs-wissen-live.de. Those who want to hear lectures from scientists can register there.

3. Offers of the associations

The Federal Association of the German Disposal, Water and Raw Materials Management wrote a few days ago: “Since almost all attendance appointments for the next few weeks have been canceled, many diaries have thinned out in the short and medium term. “This is” a good opportunity to use the time gained for further training “. The association offers online courses from waste verification testing to bankruptcy law in the corona crisis. What about other industries? Many chambers of industry and commerce have also designed online seminars – for example on data protection, bookkeeping, agile project management, basic knowledge in artificial intelligence. No previous knowledge is required. At the end there is a certificate of participation.

The Bitkom Academy, which is primarily aimed at specialists and managers in the digital industry, will offer in the coming months 40 free online seminars. Some should also answer pressing organizational questions: how does digital teamwork work, how corporate communication over distance? Courses with costs could be booked with educational checks. There are various further education funding programs at EU, federal and state levels. The German Hotel Academy also wants to support with knowledge. Since last Thursday, interested parties have been able to register for seven webinars on their website. One explains how to correctly analyze guest groups. Another is about the digital, networked hotel. Does robot room service come?

4. Listen to lectures

TED Talks – Abbreviation for Technology, Entertainment, Designs – are lectures that are held at a cult conference in California. Many are available online. The spectrum ranges from technology to economy to science. In one of the most popular videos, Julian Treasure explains: “Talking so that others want to listen to you.” Social psychologist Amy Cuddy describes how the targeted use of body language can improve self-confidence. The most renowned speakers include Jeff Bezos, Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking. And let's not forget Microsoft founder Bill Gates. He warned in a Ted talk from 2015 about the effects of an epidemic.

5. Enroll in Harvard

Want to hear a Princeton lecture on algorithms? One about machine learning at Columbia University? Or learn data science at Harvard? This works out. US elite universities such as Brown, Harvard, Dartmouth and Yale have made around 450 courses available free of charge on the Internet. An overview can be found here.

6. Browse learning platforms

In recent years, “Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC)” – like those of the elite universities mentioned – have become increasingly popular. The EdX platform was launched by MIT and Harvard. Millions of people have already taken courses there. Most are freely accessible. Some cost something and you get a certificate at the end. The platform “coursera” was founded by two Stanford professors and works on a similar principle. A German variant is the online learning platform openHPI.de from the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI). What is taught there? For example, about the introduction to deep learning for computer vision – or Design Thinking 4.0.

7. Contact employment agency

If you want, you can also look at the Federal Employment Agency and apply for further training that is (partly) financed by the state. Since the beginning 2019, there has been a law that gives employees far more options and, depending on the size of the company, takes over part or even the entire cost if it is a company with fewer than ten employees. Among other things, the law stipulates that the course must last more than 160 hours. Before the crisis, many companies did not want to release anyone for so long because there was too much to do.

The employee must submit a corresponding application to both the employment agency and the employer. The authority advises and then decides whether it bears a share of the costs. What can take. If she grants the grant, employees can redeem their education voucher at an approved institution of their choice. One of the largest providers in Germany is WBS Training. The website states that the courses will continue to take place – online.