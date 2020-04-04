how-e-sport-can-benefit-from-the-bundesliga-home-challenge

It is played online on the console and a game lasts around 25 minutes. Many fans are getting used to the fact that the virtual Bundesliga Home Challenge is currently the only way to pass the time on the weekend with live football. Elias Nerlich, on the other hand, did not have to think twice when the idea was launched.

The 22 – year-old is E-Sport captain of Hertha BSC and the player with the greatest reach in social networks. He has been part of the academy for three years now. This Saturday Nerlich will join Maximilian Mittelstädt against SC Freiburg (16. 20 o'clock, live on Sky and Dazn).

Bundesliga Home Challenge already extended

Last weekend, when they won 6: 3 against SC Paderborn, the two formed a duo. A new experience for Hertha professional Mittelstädt – and what was it like for Nerlich? “I've played online in front of half a million live viewers. I'm actually used to it, ”says Nerlich.

Originally, the Bundesliga Home Challenge was only scheduled for two weekends. Now it is already clear before the second match day: The Home Challenge will be extended – and it is not unlikely that it will continue until the normal Bundesliga continues.

“I think you can because a new target group can win, ”says Nerlich. “Precisely because people are now at home and do not know exactly what to do on Saturdays.” Among other things, they were able to watch the individual games on Sky and Dazn. Over the YouTube channel of the Virtual Bundesliga alone, more than 200 000 viewers at the Home Challenge.

That could be even more this weekend because of that Participant field grows. Borussia Mönchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg are two other Bundesliga teams – only FC Bayern and Fortuna Düsseldorf are missing from the first division. 29 Professional clubs now take part, the table is completed by a referee team consisting of Deniz Aytekin and Daniel Schlager.

And not only new clubs are added, the players also change. Ex-Berliner Davie Selke is now new at Werder Bremen. The following also applies: at least one of the two players must belong to the club's licensed player squad, the other from the club's surroundings.

Torunarigha, Köpke, Maier and Dilrosun also like to gamble

Nerlich will also play with Mittelstädt next weekend. “It is quite possible that we will change from time to time. We have many strong talents in our e-sports academy and eight or nine football professionals who like to gamble, ”says the 22 year olds. These professionals include Jordan Torunarigha, Pascal Köpke, Arne Maier and Javairo Dilrosun.

Nerlich hopes that the Home Challenge is a motivation for all clubs to get involved in e-sports. For example, the upcoming opponent SC Freiburg. Since he has no e-athletes, Nerlich plays against Freiburg's professional goalkeeper Mark Flekken. Mittelstadt meets Nico Schlotterbeck. “The club's decision-makers see how much reach this whole campaign has right now,” says Nerlich.

Home Challenger. Elias Nerlich is e-sports captain from Hertha BSC. Photo: promo

Nerlich does not consider it impossible either that at some point there will be a virtual Bundesliga with all 36 clubs from the two professional leagues. “But you also have to see that e-sports is still young. That is all still at the beginning and will continue to develop. ”

So that only the class of the players behind the controllers is decisive, all players on the virtual court have the same value of 85. E-athlete Nerlich still has minor tricks. That's why he often relies on youth striker Mo Kiprit. “I prefer to play smaller players because they are a little quicker,” he says. It also counts how well-versed an actor is with his weak foot. And, according to Fifa, Kiprit is one of the most ambiguous players in the Hertha squad.