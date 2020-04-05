how-e-sport-can-benefit-from-the-bundesliga-home-challenge

It is played online on Playstation 4 and a game lasts around 25 minutes. Many fans are getting used to the fact that the virtual Bundesliga Home Challenge is currently the only way to pass the time on the weekend with live football.

Elias Nerlich, on the other hand, did not have to think twice when the idea was launched and he was asked. The 22 – year old is E-Sport captain of Hertha BSC and the player with the greatest range in the social networks. Nobody has been there longer than Nerlich – he has been part of the academy for three years now.

Bundesliga Home Challenge already extended

Nerlich formed on Saturday like last weekend (in the sovereign 6-3 win against SC Paderborn) a duo with Hertha's professional Maximilian Mittelstädt. This time, however, he lost alongside his good friend.

Although Nerlich had presented with a clear victory, the two were still defeated by SC Freiburg with 7: 12. In the other games, which ended by the editorial deadline, Dortmund won 7: 4 against Holstein Kiel, Cologne and Fürth separated 5: 5, Hannover lost 2: 4, Hoffenheim swept Mainz with 12: 1 from the virtual field.

For Berlin's Mittelstädt there are duels at the console still a new experience for large audiences – not for Nerlich. “No, it wasn't really something new for me. I've played online in front of half a million live viewers. I'm actually used to it, ”says Nerlich.

Originally, the Bundesliga Home Challenge was only scheduled for two weekends. The German Football League (DFL) wanted to make it dependent on the response as to how it would continue afterwards. Now was already before the second game day, which was on Sunday (from 15. 30 o'clock, continued live on Sky and Dazn), of course: The Home Challenge will be extended.

It is likely that it will continue until the real Bundesliga takes over. “I think you can win a new target group there,” says Nerlich. “Precisely because people are now at home and do not know exactly what to do on Saturdays.” Over the YouTube channel of the Virtual Bundesliga alone, more than 200. 000 Football fans at the Home Challenge.

That could be even more this weekend because the field of participants has grown. Borussia Mönchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg are two other Bundesliga teams – only FC Bayern and Fortuna Düsseldorf are missing from the first division. 29 Professional clubs are now taking part, a referee team consisting of Deniz Aytekin and Daniel Schlager completes the tableau.

Torunarigha, Köpke, Maier and Dilrosun also like to gamble

The following also applies: at least one of the two players must belong to the club's licensed player squad, the other may be from the club's surroundings come. “It is quite possible that we will also change from time to time. We have many strong talents in our e-sports academy and eight or nine football professionals who like to play FIFA, ”says Nerlich.

These Fifa enthusiasts include Jordan Torunarigha, Pascal Köpke, Arne Maier and Javairo Dilrosun. So plenty of choice. Nerlich hopes that the Home Challenge is a motivation for all clubs to get involved in e-sports.

For example, Saturday's opponent, SC Freiburg. Since he has no e-athletes, Nerlich played against Freiburg's professional goalkeeper Mark Flekken – and gave him no chance at 6-1. Mittelstädt then only had to manage the lead against Nico Schlotterbeck – but came at 1: 11 properly under the wheels.

“The club's decision-makers see how much reach this whole campaign has at the moment”, Nerlich gives food for thought. Nerlich also does not rule out the possibility that at some point there will be a virtual Bundesliga with all 36 clubs from the two professional leagues. “But you also have to see that e-sports is still young. This is all at the beginning and will continue to develop. ”

Home Challenger. Elias Nerlich is e-sports captain from Hertha BSC. Photo: promo

So now only the class the player behind the controllers is decisive, all players on the virtual court have the same value – 85. E-athlete Nerlich still has minor tricks.

That's why he often relies on young forward Mo Kiprit. “I prefer to play smaller players because they are a bit quicker,” says Nerlich. It also makes a difference how well versed an actor is with his weak foot.

And Kiprit is one of the most ambiguous at Fifa 20 Players in the Hertha squad. Against Freiburg, Nerlich's two goals ultimately didn't help Kiprits – one with the right, one with the left.