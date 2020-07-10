How Does Varicocele Occur – Varicocele Can Lead To Infertility

It’s our responsibility to keep our body healthy because a strong and sound mind can reside only in a healthy body. The hectic life, stress, and tension we face every day have given rise to a new breed of lifestyle diseases. Lifestyle diseases are often caused by the ways we live our lives. While it is not possible to change the way we have accustomed ourselves to keep pace with modern life, it’s always advisable to know about the diseases for precaution or early detection.

One of the male lifestyle diseases that silently creeping and, clasping its claw becoming one of the prominent reasons for male infertility, is varicocele, popularly known as lover’s nut.

What Is Varicocele?

Varicocele is an abnormal enlargement of the vein (pampiniform venous plexus) in the scrotum. It’s somewhat the same as varicose veins often occurring in legs.

How Does Varicocele Occur?

Veins contain one-way valves that allow blood to flow from the testicles and scrotum back to the heart. When the system fails to send back the blood, it pools causing the veins to enlarge around the scrotum to form a varicocele. Thus, the build-up of blood is taken to be the primary reason causing the dilation.

Symptoms Of Varicocele:

The symptoms don’t always involve pain. However, pain may occur while standing for a long time or during workouts and can vary from mild to sharp.

It’s better to consult the doctor if one detects any type of change in the size of the testes.

Varicocele Can Lead To Infertility:

Most of the doctors opine that varicocele can cause infertility in the long term. In fact, statistics say, among infertile couples worldwide, 30% of the men have varicoceles.

Due to the increased blood that pools up around the scrotum, the temperature of the testicles subsequently increases. A temperature slightly lower than the body temperature is best for sperm production. Due to the raised temperature, the production of sperms becomes inefficient leading to infertility.

As you can understand, this is not a one-day process. It takes months or years to develop a varicocele. An improper lifestyle is one of the main causes behind it and, hence, it is called a lifestyle disease. The highest occurrence of varicoceles is in men aging from 15–35.

Most of the times, men feel embarrassed to discuss the problem with the doctor at the initial stage. As the varicocele is not accompanied by pain always, they seem to underestimate its pernicious effects in the long term.

Also, Read Article @ What Causes Varicocele and What Is The Best Treatment For Varicocele?

About Grocare:

Established In the 1950s, Pune, Grocare is a leading herbal pharma company offering natural solutions for all types of chronic diseases. we offering herbal supplements for chronic lifestyle disorders like hernia, varicocele, kidney stone, h pylori, piles, tinnitus, UTI, Prostate Enlargement, etc. through e-commerce worldwide.