how-dhl-wants-to-make-the-booming-mail-order-business-more-sustainable

Mr. de Bok, how does the corona virus affect your business?

Given the Covid – 19 – outbreak in China has the government of the Hubei province implemented a series of stringent control measures to prevent the virus from spreading further. Among other things, all commercial flights to and from Wuhan are currently suspended and all arterial roads are blocked off. The local government in northern Italy has now reacted similarly to the increasing number of new infections in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto. As a result, collection and delivery by Deutsche Post or our Italian partners, as well as by DHL in the affected communities, is currently suspended. As soon as the emergency measures of the local authorities are lifted again, we will resume operations in the affected regions.

The boom in e-commerce and globalization lead to an ever increasing flood of packages. What do you do at DHL Supply Chain to reduce your CO2 emissions?

For DHL Supply Chain, our task of minimizing emissions in the supply chains begins with the customers. We work exclusively on behalf of industrial customers and we realize that the issue of avoiding emissions is becoming increasingly important. In the past, the topic of reducing costs was one of the driving factors – in some cases it is still so today. But we are seeing more and more often that customers are also concerned with reducing CO2 emissions – at the same or only slightly higher costs. A very obvious solution that we can successfully implement for many customers is the so-called “near sourcing”

What does that mean?

This is fairly easy, we try to do that on behalf of our customers Shortening transport routes by bringing the production or finishing of goods closer to the sales markets. These shorter routes save CO2.

What do you do in the DHL logistics centers?

We invest consistently here. We can now operate many warehouses almost CO2-neutral – for example through the use of renewable energy, LED lighting or the economical use of packaging, and we also use alternatives when it comes to transport. Trailar, these are solar mats that we have on the roofs use of our trucks reduce the total energy consumption of the vehicles. We also use transporters with electric drive.

How do you reduce packaging waste?

Reducing packaging is an important step. We now work with packing robots that use 30 percent less packaging film on average. That adds up. We also use reusable cardboard boxes or, more simply, the boxes of incoming goods also for outgoing deliveries.

Many packages contain a lot of air, customers want less waste.

Here we use special software that automatically shows the packers on the line, which packaging is optimal. We have thus reduced the scope of packaging for some customers by ten to 15 percent. In other logistics centers, a sensor checks the level of the parcels. The excess cardboard is then simply cut off. As a result, we use less filling material to protect the goods for transport and the load has a lower volume overall. This then reduces the CO2 emissions during subsequent transport.

Oscar de Bok (r.) Is a board member of DHL Supply Chain. Photo: DHL

Do sustainable warehousing and supply chains automatically mean higher costs?

Not necessarily, because cost drivers are often also CO2 drivers. So if you reduce the costs in the supply chain, that often means less emissions. However, if larger investments are necessary, our customer ultimately has to decide to what extent he also accepts higher costs. This in turn depends on its consumers and their willingness to support the sustainability of the company in question.

How are digitization and automation changing work in logistics centers?

Digitization is – in addition to sustainability – currently the major driver in the logistics industry. With digitization, for example, we can improve our forecasts: Which goods are needed where and when? How is the demand for certain products or production parts developing? Huge amounts of data are generated here. Technology helps us to analyze and evaluate them in real time. But one of the main reasons for driving digitization forward, especially in contract logistics, is that the order volume is growing steadily and we have to do it largely with the existing employees. Qualified specialists are scarce in many markets. In addition, the supply chains are becoming increasingly complex and we have to react to fluctuating quantities. Here we take advantage of collaborative robotics. But that also means we train our more than 160. 000 employees are increasingly working with robots.

So there will be fewer jobs with lower qualifications?

Some jobs will certainly change, but we won't have a warehouse full of engineers in the future either. Anyone who unloads trucks by hand today will work with robots in this activity in the future. The workplaces are becoming more attractive overall, but the employees also have to be trained and trained. We are already counting on this today.

The fully autonomous logistics center is not becoming the rule?

Investments in fully automated logistics centers, as they have been in some industries for the rest 20 years, would be rather risky today. Because these bearings are investment-intensive and very rigidly designed for an application. In times when the supply chains are changing rapidly, this is an unnecessary risk for most customers. The customers demand more flexibility and the technology also supports us. With collaborative robotics systems, we can react more easily to changing work processes or fluctuating capacities. At least in the foreseeable future, in my opinion, fully automated logistics centers as a comprehensive industry standard are no real alternatives.

What is currently the biggest trend in warehousing?

One of the most promising trends are autonomous vehicles. While self-driving trucks will still need some time on the roads, many applications can already be realized commercially “indoor”. We therefore consistently invest in this technology. However, human employees will continue to be irreplaceable for complex work or urgent orders. Here too, it will be a mixture of modern technology and human employees.

What are the chances of truck platooning?

We also test platooning in pilot projects in North America and the UK. There are currently only a few areas in Europe where platooning could actually work. The traffic is simply heavier here, which makes the use of such networked truck trains more difficult. The biggest challenge is certainly to make autonomous driving possible in the long term even in densely populated urban regions. But there is still a lot of work ahead of the developers.

Amazon is stirring up the market with low freight prices, Uber is starting its freight App in Europe, and new providers such as Manbang from China, which links truck drivers to freight forwarders, are expanding globally. How do you deal with the new competition from tech platforms?

For us that's a very interesting development. Finally, we optimize the supply chains on behalf of our customers. We also use such platforms in some markets to improve certain parts of the transport services. Of course, we also rely on in-house developments and freight platforms. Overall, this is an interesting trend for me, which helps us to optimize the assets for our customers.

How much space is there for new competitors?

The market is developing so rapidly that we currently see more advantages than disadvantages. Incidentally, this applies to the entire area of ​​contract logistics, not just to the providers of transport platforms. For us, many competitors are often partners and customers in other areas at the same time. At the moment, I find that a healthy mix of cooperation and competition.