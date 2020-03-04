How Daniel Batz parried 1. FC Saarbrücken in the history books

When his colleagues were frustrated in finding their way into the cabin, Fortuna Düsseldorf's goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier was still waiting for Daniel Batz and congratulated his colleague in the service of 1. FC Saarbrücken. “That should be the case,” said Kastenmeier. The Fortuna keeper had his team in the 90. Minute saved with a spectacular header to 1-1 from Zanka in the extension of the quarter-finals in the DFB Cup and seemed on the penalty shootout on the way to the hero. But his rival Batz was even stronger. And so Saarbrücken reached the semi-finals after a 7: 6 after 20 as the first fourth division team in the history of the competition.

“If you hold two out of five penalties, that should be enough,” said the 22 year old Kastenmeier : “But Daniel just made an outstanding game.” The seven-year-old Batz, who was never actually considered a penalty killer and held the decisive shot in the second round against Karlsruhe, parried a penalty from Rouwen Hennings in the final phase of the regular season – and in the penalty shootout four more penalties. “Five penalties – that's more than I have held together in my entire career before,” said Batz, who 2012 for SC Freiburg Completed Bundesliga game and lost this 0: 4 in Dortmund.

Cup hero. Daniel Batz did historical things with Saarbrücken. Photo: Oliver Dietze / dpa

That Batz in an emotional, memorable and ultimately even historic cup fight due to the Saarbrücken victory became a hero again, was no accident for coach Lukas Kwasniok. “He works like a madman. And that's the reward, ”said Kwasniok. And added to the laughter of the fans in the VIP room: “I hope it was not the last time. We will not lose sight of our destination Berlin. ”There rises on 23. May the cup final, from which the regional league is now only one victory away.

Batz kept tapping his head during the long penalty shootout and signaled to his colleagues: “The head hits the body. If you imagine that it hurts, it hurts. And vice versa. ”According to Batz, only his fingers hurt in the end. But it was worth it. And so he plunged into the festivities and announced: “I don't tolerate beer so well. I tolerate the long drinks more. But I will not sleep. “ (dpa)