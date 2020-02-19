how-dangerous-is-the-artificial-sun?

“Responsible tanning” is written in thick letters on the front door of many tanning salons.

A good advertising slogan. And at the same time, the operator's assurance that the 2012 “Ordinance on Protection against the Detrimental Effects of Artificial Ultraviolet Radiation” will be implemented: The personnel must be trained, it should be the risks of UV – Know radiation, it should discourage customers with skin types I and II from using the solarium.

Children and adolescents have been banned from studios like this since 2009.

calculations

So far so good? No, says the German Cancer Aid: It demands a nationwide ban on tanning salons. She argues as an argument that annual 800 deaths in Europe would be avoided if there were no solariums. Because the devices are annually in 3400 people the reason that they develop dangerous black skin cancer, the dreaded malignant melanoma.

There is no basis for this claim, said the spokesman for the Federal Association of tanning recently the German press agency. “A moderate use of the solarium does not increase the risk.” According to his definition, less than 50 tanning salon visits per year are moderate.

What are the actually known scientific facts on this issue? The figures given by the German Cancer Aid come from a meta-analysis, the results of which 2012 were published in the “British Medical Journal”: The biostatist Mathieu Boniol and his colleagues came here on the basis of 27 Observational studies conclude that in Europe approximately 800 People die from malignant melanoma caused by solarium use.

Assumptions

A working group of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) already 2007 after looking through available research results that there is a connection between the use of solariums and skin cancer. According to your meta-analysis of 19 studies published in the “International Journal of Cancer”, the risk of melanoma increases to get, maybe even with twelve solarium visits a year – at least if you start at a young age: people who are under 35 years starting to visit a tanning salon regularly at least once a month, would therefore have a 75 – fold increased risk of malignant melanoma to get.

“The intensity of high-performance tanning equipment is likely to be ten to fifteen times higher than that of the midday sun,” said the experts. As a result, the annual UV-A doses with frequent use of solariums are, according to their calculations, a multiple of the amount that people get when they are outdoors – even if you include targeted “sunbathing”. Both add up for most users.

Solariums could also not help you to slowly get used to the sun and thus avoid sunburn on vacation, which is considered an important risk factor for black skin cancer. In the wild, sun worshipers get a mixture of UV-A light with a wavelength from 315 to 400 Nanometers and UV-B light of the wavelength from 280 to 315 from nanometers.

UV-A and UV-B

The solariums in the study by 2007 went, on the other hand, emitted almost exclusively UV-A light, which reaches deeper layers of the skin and tans faster but less sustainably. “Our results do not support the thesis of a protective effect of using sunbeds against skin damage from subsequent sun exposure.” The researchers also worried that there was no long-term experience with this type of sunbathing.

“This prolonged repeated exposure to high doses of UV-A is a novel phenomenon for humans.”

The IARC has not only natural sun exposure, but also the targeted tanning in the studio under the category “carcinogenic for people” assigned. It is the category in which asbestos is also found.

In the guideline “Prevention of skin cancer”, which was published 2014 under the leadership of the Dermatological Prevention Working Group, the German Dermatological Society and the Dermatological Oncology Working Group , five percent of melanoma diseases are attributed to regular visits to solariums.

The risk of the much more common basal cell carcinoma and that of a second form of light skin cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, for which the total balance of UV radiation seems to be crucial, increases if you regularly lie under the artificial sun. The EU's Scientific Committee on Health, Environmental and Threshold Risks (SCHEER) and the World Health Organization (WHO) unanimously warn against this in extensive reports.

Research using old data and old equipment

That sounds clear, but the underlying data is not necessarily. Some of the analyzes refer to devices and tubes that are no longer used. In addition, there are now sun beds in modern tanning salons that emit UV-A and UV-B radiation in a ratio close to that of the summer sun. A group of dermatologists around Jörg Reichrath from Saarland University Hospital criticized the EU and WHO assessments in the “International Journal of Anticancer Research and Treatment” two years ago. These were based on an “incomplete, unbalanced and uncritical literature review”. Far-reaching conclusions would be drawn solely from observational studies.

These are actually generally considered to be extremely prone to errors in health research. But there are no others when it comes to solariums. Because it is almost impossible to put groups together at random and then compare their health over years and decades: Who would be obliged by lot to make regular visits to the solarium for years?

Who often visits Reichrath points out that solariums go, possibly differ in other ways from people who never do that. “For example, solarium use can be a marker for sun worshipers who also expose themselves to natural solar radiation and increase their melanoma risk through frequent sunburns.”

Other health-related lifestyle factors

Sven Schneider from the Mannheim Institute for Public Health, Social and Preventive Medicine at the University of Heidelberg has just that 2010 in his systematic literature work “Who uses sunbeds?” examined. As he and his colleagues report in the “Journal often the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology”, the evaluation of 16 relevant studies that the typical tanning salon customers are female and young, smoke and drink an above average amount of alcohol and also eat less healthily than the average of their peers.

Katharina Diehl, who is also at the institute works in Mannheim and heads the National Cancer Aid Monitoring (NCAM), points out that solarium use is declining anyway: “In the year 2015 there were still 11, 0 percent of 14 – bis 45 – current users, while in the year 2018 8 , 8 percent were, ”reports Diehl. Women in particular changed their habits. This is not least due to the fact that the rays age the skin faster.

Dermatologists are still worried about the underage sun worshipers. Although they are not allowed by law, according to the surveys 2018 4.6 percent of the 14 – to 17 – at least once in the tanning salon.

Ban in Brazil

“Other countries have more extensive legal regulations,” says Diehl. “They range from a ban on free-standing solariums in swimming pools or gyms in countries like France, Austria and Belgium to a complete ban on tanning salons in Australia and Brazil.”

But there is another one Advocate of moderate solarium use. Because sunbeds with UV-A / UV-B mix help the skin – like the sun in summer – to produce vitamin D. This vitamin, which is actually a hormone, has many positive effects. Molecular protective effects against cancer have also been demonstrated. In winter, however, its blood levels fall significantly below the threshold that is considered to be potentially harmful to health.

The question remains whether bans are needed to protect those who exaggerate it. Stricter enforcement of existing laws could also be an option. Perhaps the downward trend will continue anyway. And when it comes to clarifying how to best protect the skin and still get enough vitamin D, not all options are exhausted.