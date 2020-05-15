How Covid-19 Impact Could Open Te Door For Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market.

CMI, has recently added a concise research on the Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market. tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market.

The Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis. Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, revenue (value) and market size for each manufacturer; the key players including as follow:

Hunting Energy Services Inc., Calmena Energy Services Inc., Oilwell Solutions, LLC, W-Technology Inc., Micro-Smart Systems Inc., MICROTESLA, Ranger Directional Rentals, WORLD HDD, KWIPPED, Inc., Beijing Hailan Science & Technology Development Co., Limited, Bench Tree (Rentals), Vertex Downhole (Rentals), Weatherford (Rentals), National Oilwell Varco, MWD Supply, Geoglide Australia Pty Ltd., Parker Drilling, and Nabors Industries Ltd.

Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market 2020 Forecast to 2027 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market Taxonomy:

Global Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market, By Solution:

New Purchase



Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Tools





Intelligent Pulser Gamma Module (IPGM)







Directional Module







Surface System







Logging & Tracking Software







Batteries







Others





Logging While Drilling (LWD) Tools





Gamma Ray Tools







Sonic Tools







Calliper Tools







Formation & Testing Tools







Others





Rotary Steerable System





Mud Motors





Others



Rentals



Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Tools





Intelligent Pulser Gamma Module (IPGM)







Directional Module







Surface System







Logging & Tracking Software







Batteries







Others

The Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market share and why?

What strategies are the Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market growth?

What will be the value of the global Directional Drilling Solutions & Services market by the end of 2027?

In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Directional Drilling Solutions & Services Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

