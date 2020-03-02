how-corona-infects-the-global-economy

How quickly it can go is shown by the example of EY: 1500 Employees had to send the consulting firm home on Friday after in a colleague the coronavirus had been detected. After all: If all workplaces have been disinfected, most employees should be able to return to the Düsseldorf office this Tuesday. Employees who are temporarily sent to quarantine or who move to their home office are only a consequence of the corona outbreak on the economy. Production is already stalling in some places because parts from Asia are not being delivered. Corona and Microsoft have cut earnings forecasts due to Corona. Hotels and retailers feel that tourists are hardly coming from China anymore.

The industrialized nations organization OECD therefore warns against underestimating the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak. If it continues to expand, the euro zone or Japan could slip into recession this year. So it's no longer a question of whether Corona is weakening the economy – but how much. If the situation does not improve and more and more countries are affected by the virus, the growth of the global economy 2020 will halve compared to the previous year, writes the OECD. And even if China got a grip on the virus outbreak in the first quarter and the number of cases in other countries was limited, that would still cost the world 0.5 percentage points of growth this year.

The OECD has therefore asked world politics to act: “Governments must now act quickly and consistently in order to cope with the corona virus and its economic consequences.” The experts deliberately bring economic stimulus programs into play, like they do some countries have already announced. The United States, for example, wants to provide $ 2.5 billion. Japan and Singapore have already pledged billions in aid to the economy.

Germany might prefer tax relief

The Federal Government also reserves the right to take this step. They have “all the strength to react quickly, decisively and strongly,” said Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Monday. Even if the debt brake is complied with, he sees enough scope to take countermeasures in case of doubt. Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) said: “We must not allow Corona to ruin our economic upswing.” Instead of a classic economic stimulus program, in which the state spends more money, he prefers to relieve companies. The Federal Government could prefer measures to which the coalition committee has already agreed: For example, it is planned to improve partnerships for tax purposes and to make it easier for companies to write off digital goods such as software. Altmaier emphasized: “It is not a question of economic stimulus programs in the classic sense that only trigger a flash in the pan.”

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) wants to prefer tax relief for companies. Photo: dpa

What is actually controversial is what classic economic stimulus programs would bring in the current situation. After the financial crisis, for example, the federal government boosted the economy with the scrappage bonus and rewarded consumers who bought a new car. But if the corporations suffer from the fact that they lack parts that are otherwise produced in China, that does little. For example, economists believe that it makes more sense to use emergency loans for companies. The VDMA mechanical engineering association is currently pushing for this. In addition to being able to send workers on short-time work, companies need liquidity to bridge financial bottlenecks due to lost production. The KfW development bank could provide such emergency loans.

The German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) also hopes for them. Because the German hotels not only lack the guests from China, they also suffer from the cancellation of large trade fairs such as the recent international tourism exchange (ITB) in Berlin. Dehoga President Guido Zöllick therefore calls for “effective liquidity support and promotional measures that have a quick and unbureaucratic effect.” What China and now France are doing would also be conceivable: they extend the payment periods for taxes and social security contributions. The state can also grant credit to companies in this way.

Financial circles are also speculating about whether and when the central banks will intervene. Former US central bank insider Bill Nelsen has spread rumors with his blog post that the central banks may already see a global rate cut on Wednesday. Central bankers have been warning for days that they can take action in an emergency. “In any case, the Governing Council is ready to adjust all of its instruments if necessary,” said Luis de Guindos, Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB) only on Monday. However, it is controversial whether a further rate cut would bring anything. Key rates are already very low in both the US and the euro zone. Companies can already take out loans at very favorable conditions.