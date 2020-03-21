how-companies-use-their-own-it-youngsters

These classrooms do not have much in common with the lecture halls of some universities: each place has its own computer, modern flat screens hang on the walls. And if you have a long day of learning ahead of you, you can get an energy drink from the connected coffee kitchen. There are twelve such classrooms in the “Mobile Life Campus” in Wolfsburg. The building belongs to Volkswagen. And that much is different here than at universities is part of the concept. This is where the group brings its young IT talent to the table – and it fits perfectly, according to its special needs.

About a year ago, VW started training its own software developers. The second year has now started. Learn in the so-called “Faculty 73” 100 Participants spent two years programming languages ​​and real-time data processing, tinkering in small groups on car-specific projects. “The program is very agile,” says Andreas Hartmann, Head of IT and Digitalization Training at Volkswagen. “We can therefore react quickly to new requirements in our specialist areas.”

A lot of project work is on the faculty's program 73 from Volkswagen. Photo: Volkswagen / Promo

If employees come up with a new topic, then the carmaker integrates it into the program if necessary. After all, anyone who goes through the training should later work in the group in vehicle networking, robotics or artificial intelligence for autonomous driving.

The car maker is desperately looking for software developers for all of these areas. This year alone VW wants to hire around 2500 IT experts for the new software unit. The problem: The market has been swept empty. “In companies, the need for IT specialists is currently higher than the universities are training,” says Hartmann.

Especially software developers are sought

In fact at the end of last year there were 124. 000 IT positions vacant. The industry association Bitkom counted that. The number has more than doubled within two years. The wish list of the economy is primarily software developers, but also IT application supervisors and data scientists.

Digitalization in companies should in any case slow down the empty swept labor market. Around 54 percent of the companies sees the shortage an obstacle for IT experts to build data-driven business models. The German Economic Institute (IW) recently published a corresponding survey. For comparison: Missing financial resources would only be around Prevent percent of companies from data-driven businesses.

1500 Applicants for 100 places

At the faculty 73 VW has that Requirements for applicants kept deliberately open. Among the participants are university graduates, but also people without a professional qualification, experienced VW employees and fresh school leavers. The company does not want to miss any chances or lose talent due to high demands. Little previous knowledge? Mediocre certificates? No problem.

Photo: Volkswagen / Promo

This is also why in the latest round there were just under 1500 Applicants sent their documents. “We want to have people who are passionate about it,” says Hartmann. In any case, only make the professional qualification 40 Percent off, 60 percent is interdisciplinary, how Ability to work in a team. The new vintage is correspondingly diverse. The oldest participant is 56 years old, too a refugee is among the trainees.

20 millions for a vintage

The project costs VW a lot: around 20 million euros per year. Not least because the car maker is luring budding IT apprentices with attractive compensation. VW employees who go back to the lecture hall keep their conditions during the training. If you are new, you will receive a little more than 1100 per month. And if you graduate successfully, graduates are guaranteed a takeover. In any case, the carmaker cannot have enough of guaranteed specialists. This year VW even doubled the number of participants. The third year is scheduled to start in the fall.

Manuel Fritsch is generally positive about such group programs. “These offers are certainly helpful in order to eliminate the short-term need for skilled workers, especially since they are strongly tailored to the specific demand of the company,” says the IW Consult employee. “In-house initiatives usually do not replace training and studies.”

School hardly prepares for IT professions

Fritsch means primarily programs that only want to prepare school leavers for a very specific position in the company. “The goal of initial training is to ensure that young people not only become semi-skilled in a certain area, but also acquire extensive professional knowledge,” says Fritsch. Only that would make them fit for the job market. Companies would also benefit from this. “Because the requirements and thus the activities of individual employees are constantly changing,” says Fritsch.

The school's trainees have 73 In any case, hardly any IT knowledge brought along. Because that was not an issue. Above all, Michelle Gabriel drew her passion for gaming. The apprentice in the first year of VW's own program asked herself in her childhood: How is a computer game structured? What does it take to program game functions?

Long-term goal: into management

“It's not like at the university, where you also have to take subjects that have little to do with a later profession,” says the 22 – year-olds. “I am learning here for my professional future and can choose my focus myself.” Later, the aspiring software developer would prefer to work on AI for autonomous driving. And the long-term goal is also clear: “Maybe the apprenticeship will bring me into management later.”

Michelle Gabriel (left) shows Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) the faculty 73 in Wolfsburg. Photo: Volkswagen / Promo

Just no face-to-face lessons and no exams: The Code University in Berlin has also made this their program. Instead, there are project work in small teams in which the students develop IT solutions or software ideas. The private university offers three different fields of study: software development, interaction design and product management.

Grades hardly matter

“At universities there are hardly any offers for people who want to become software developers,” says Thomas Bachem, founder and chancellor of the Code University. In any case, studying computer science is not very suitable for this. “If you have a good degree in computer science, it rarely means that you are also a good software developer.”

Even the application to Code University is different from that to other universities. Here, too, grades are irrelevant. Interested parties only need to have the Abitur. English certificate? Don `t need it. Instead, applicants have to answer a few personal questions in the first step, followed by an online test in the second step.

Corporations woo the graduates

Anyone who can also assert themselves in a video chat will be invited to the selection days in Berlin. Even if the Code University does a lot differently, the graduates still get a bachelor's degree. The facility is recognized by the state. Participants only have to pay for their studies later. Graduates pay for eight years from the first job 13, 5 percent of their income back.

Thomas Bachem is the founder and chancellor of the Code University in Berlin. Photo: Mike Wolff / Tsp

The concept also attracts numerous companies. Corporations like Zalando, Facebook or Porsche are partners of the university. The companies seek contact with the prospective IT learners and give them initial project tasks. The deal: The students get an early insight into the work of well-known companies, and they in turn benefit from the ideas of the next generation.

Small and medium-sized companies could get problems

There are no concrete takeover agreements. In doing so, they have already laid the first line to the sought-after specialist staff of tomorrow and can present themselves as attractive employers. Bosch is the youngest partner at Code University. The auto parts supplier also announced in January that it would be almost with a large-scale qualification program in the next two years. . 000 to make employees fit for AI. The program includes training formats for executives, development engineers and AI developers.

For small and medium-sized companies, however, the offers of the groups could become a problem. “They are often unable to keep up with the sometimes high salary level that is customary on the market for qualified personnel,” says Philip Bierbach, managing director of the compensation service provider “Compensation Partner”. In fact, according to the Bitkom survey, almost three quarters of companies complain that applicants have high salary expectations.

IT consultants earn the most

On average, an IT consultant currently earns almost 79. 000 gross and is thus at the top of the industry list. This is shown in a current survey by “Compensation Partner”. Accordingly, software developers for mobile devices get 73. 000 Euro, web designer after all yet 53.000 Euro annually.

And if you want to fill a top position in the IT area, you need a particularly large personnel budget. In companies with more than 1000, IT managers receive an average annual salary 143. 000 Euro. If the money is missing, companies would have to score differently, says Bierbach. For example, with better home office offers.

Andreas Hartmann is not afraid that the graduates will use the expensive VW training to work elsewhere afterwards. “There is always a certain rotation on the job market.” But that is not a big issue at VW, because the group has many exciting jobs to offer. Whether the trainees see it that way will be shown 2021. Then the first leave the faculty as finished software developers.