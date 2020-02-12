how-common-are-viruses-that-cause-cancer?

How often do viruses cause cancer – and under what circumstances?

An international research team examined this relationship in a large project. The researchers found that more than 2650 samples from 38 cancers were analyzed, the scientists found in 13 percent traces of viruses.

With these 356 samples, they sensed genetic makeup of a total of 23 virus types, as the group around Marc Zapatka and Peter Lichter from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg reports in the journal “Nature Genetics”. But not all viruses are causally related to the development of tumors.

Ten percent or more?

According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO) 15, 4 percent of all tumors are due to infections with bacteria, viruses or worms. According to the cancer information service of the DKFZ, it is about 4 percent in Germany. A total of eleven pathogens are currently considered to be carcinogenic: This includes above all the gastric bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which is used worldwide for 770 000 cases of gastric cancer is responsible. The next four common infections that can lead to tumors are therefore viral:

– Human papillomaviruses (HPV) resolve worldwide annually 640 000 Cases mainly from cervical cancer, but also from tumors of the neck and throat.

– Hepatitis B (HBV) therefore causes annually 420 000 Cases of liver cancer.

– Hepatitis C (HCV) is treated with 170 000 Liver Cancer Cases Associated Each Year

– That Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a herpes virus, is considered to be the trigger for 120 000 Tumor diseases per year, mainly lymphoma.

Overall, the WHO assumes that about 10 percent of all tumors worldwide are caused by viral infections. The team around Zapatka and Lichter has now analyzed this connection.

Mechanisms

This is not only about identifying cancer-causing viruses, but also to clarify the mechanisms by which an infection leads to a tumor can. Generally, according to Lichter, more than the 10 percent of the tumors seem to be due to viruses , “Our percentage is slightly higher.”

The HPV variant 16 was found by the team in the genome at 19 from 20 samples from cervical cancer and in 18 of 57 cases of neck / throat tumors. Hepatitis B DNA occurred in 62 out of a total of 330 cases of liver cancer , Traces of the Epstein-Barr virus appeared in 5.5 percent of the cancer samples.

For papilloma viruses and hepatitis B, the analyzes showed that the incorporation of the virus genome into human DNA can lead to mutations. This appears to be the most common mechanism for viral tumorigenesis. Sometimes, however, the cell's own virus defense, which is directed against the pathogens, can cause serious mutations.

Cancer-promoting virus does not necessarily mean cancer

The analysis should also help clarify the question of when an infection causes cancer and when not. For example, the Epstein-Barr virus is common to more than 90 Europeans – but only a few of them develop a tumor. The relationships are now to be analyzed in more detail.

“We have so far not been able to confirm the frequently suggested assumption that other, previously unknown viruses are associated with cancer,” says study leader Lichter. “In many cases, however, we can now see more clearly how the pathogens cause cells to malignant.”

“The question of which viruses are linked to cancer is highly relevant for medicine” First author Zapatka quoted in a DKFZ announcement. Real prevention is possible for virus-related cancers. Once a cancer-causing virus has been identified, there is a chance that vaccination can prevent the infection and thus prevent the development of cancer.

Vaccines

Example this is what HPV vaccination is for girls and young women, which is now also recommended for boys and young men. Research is currently underway at the DKFZ on a vaccine against the Epstein-Barr virus.

However, infection with one of these viruses does not necessarily lead to cancer: “Only a fraction of the people infected with tumor-promoting viruses actually develop a corresponding tumor and usually only after decades, »emphasizes the cancer information service. “The viruses play a more or less important role in the development of some types of cancer, but the virus infection is never the only trigger for cancer.”

In addition, the cancer information service explicitly emphasizes: “Cancer itself is not contagious, not even the types of tumor that can be triggered by viruses. ”The current study is part of the“ Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genome ”(PCAWG). In this consortium, around 1300 researchers want to clarify which genetic changes play a role in the development of cancer. ( Taylan Gökalp and Walter Willems, dpa )