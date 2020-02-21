how-climate-change-sends-the-lemmings-over-the-zoological-cliff

In tens of thousands they plunge over steep cliffs into the sea. This is the picture that many have of the rodents living – and dying – living up north.

“Like the lemmings” still belongs to the winged words and stands for collective fatal nonsense.

The life and death of the lemmings

Benoît Sittler from the University of Freiburg and his team have demonstrated that the reality of the life and death of lemmings – at least to those he has examined – looks different, and determines the causes of the actually real population cycles.

But the topic of lemmings is far from over – which among other things has its cause in climate change. Sittler went 1988 for the first time on a Greenland excursion.

He did not want to uncover the secret of the supposed mass death, but the mass increase of Lemmingen. “Back then, nobody thought of us about climate change, it caught up with us in the course of our research,” says the graduate geographer.

He chose his study area on the island of Traill in the Northeast Greenland National Park, the one with 956 700 square kilometers largest national park in the world. Winter in the Karupelv Valley lasts nine months.

Storms rage with more than 250 kilometers per hour. Even in the arctic summer, temperatures rarely exceed ten degrees. But that's enough to thaw coastal areas free of snow.

Predators, prey, snow and sex

The ecosystem is relatively manageable, there are comparatively few animal species , According to Sittler, such conditions are ideal for gaining new insights into ecological relationships. The main actor in the project is the ten to 15 Centimeter long Greenland collar lemming, Dicrostonyx groenlandicus ,

This arctic vole is really the only rodent in the world that wears white winter fur.

The team has determined changes in the lemming population since 1988 annually based on the winter nests around 1500 hectares. “In addition to the population dynamics of the lemmings, we recorded their predators,” explains the Arctic researcher.

A lemming can quickly become many – up to five times a year they can produce offspring if the …

Lemmings are prey for stoats, arctic foxes, snowy owls and falcon gulls. “We map the number of stoats with the winter nests of the lemmings, as stoats use them.”

In the snowy owls and falcon gulls, they count the breeding pairs, arctic foxes are recorded via occupied burrows. The researchers also analyze the food mix of the predators via faeces and vaults in order to deduce the importance of lemmings for the individual species.

It came as no surprise that at least part of the legend turned out to be was true: After tons of lemmings, there was often a massive death. And vice versa. The density of the animals could increase from one year to the next from less than one lemming per ten hectares to over ten lemmings per hectare, i.e. by more than 100 – Fache.

Come under my blanket of snow

Mass increases take place under the protection of the snow cover: “Under optimal conditions, i.e. long snow cover, lemmings can throw four or five times in a winter, but only if there are no stoats,” says Sittler.

After the snow melts, the calm in front of the stoat doesn't help either. In June or July, lemmings were largely exposed to their predators for two to three months.

Now skuas and snowy owls, which breed in large numbers with a high lemming population, are using themselves. They are also easy prey for arctic foxes. “The interaction of this pressure from different predators contributes to the collapse of the lemming population in the same summer,” says Sittler, describing the causes of this population dynamic.

But the real, but rather zoological cliff, over which these lemmings abound Falling death is not just the predators of summer: “If the previously few ermines were able to reproduce, it will be bad for the lemmings next winter,” says Sittler, “then ermines hunt under the cover of snow and can do two or three years to decimate the lemming population to such an extent that the ermine itself starves or emigrates. “

Hungry ermine

An ermine needs two lemmings a day. The critical phase for ermine begins with lemming densities of less than one animal per ten hectares. Arctic foxes have it easier. They dodge snow hares, dead musk oxen or seal remains.

In the first twelve years Sittler and his changing team observe these mass increases every four to five years. They described the delayed multiplication of the ermine as the main cause of the continuing collapse of the populations.

This enabled the scientists to support the hypothesis that specialized predators cause these cycles.

Global warming caught up with the research team at the latest around the turn of the millennium. And the research. Because more or less abruptly there were no mass increases.

Massively influenced ecosystem

The observations of the last 18 Years indicate, according to Sittler, changes that could be related to climate change. The consequences for the ecosystem are obviously serious: “In the past ten years we have registered a single breeding pair of snowy owls, in the period of 1988 to 1999 there were around annually 50 Breeding pairs. “

Snowy owls live nomadically. They breed wherever they find enough lemmings. Different falcon gulls. They remain true to their breeding site for life, regardless of whether there are lemmings or not.

This also has consequences: “In the study area, we have been able to 15 Record breeding pairs, but in this period we counted fewer than ten fledged fledglings, ”reports Sittler.

If this trend continues, “the falcon seagull will also be among the losers of climate change and will die out,” says biologist Johannes Lang, who has been on the expedition team eleven times.

The reality of climate change, which is happening faster and more visibly in Greenland than elsewhere, and its consequences on the ecosystem can only be documented through long-term observations such as this is now the focus of the project. Climate data from the Arctic regions show a clear warming trend, most pronounced for Svalbard with more than three degrees in the last 50 years.

Longer green Greenland

In northeastern Greenland, also in the Karupelv Valley, this can be seen in an earlier snow melt in June and late autumn snow. In the past, the first snow fell in September, now often only in late October or November. And in summer, “heat bells” with more than 15 degrees.

The researchers are confronted with the effects. Bloodthirsty swarms of mosquitoes 24 hours a day are part of it. Hungry hunters too. Encounters with polar bears on land have been taking around 15 years, says Sittler.

In the past, the bears would have stayed on the wide belt of pack ice around northeast Greenland even in midsummer. But this ice belt has shrunk considerably. “As of June, we can hardly register any drift ice anymore.” But it forms the basis of the foraging for the bears. “From here they hunt seals, and without ice they are forced to hunt ashore, but they can hardly find any replacement prey here.” volts are present. “We also have large-caliber rifles,” says Sittler. As a rule, however, the bears could be chased away with flares.

Melting streams and sponsors

All these accelerated changes compared to other parts of the world make sittler To care. Nevertheless, he still loves his job: “The fact that we spend several weeks in the wilderness far away from civilization, around us only natural sounds like the voices of the birds or the sound of the melting brooks, fascinate me.”

But such romantic moments are only a small part of his day-to-day work as a researcher: “I am busy all year round with preparations, evaluations, conferences.” we can keep the project alive. ”

So far, he says, thanks to the commitment of his fellow campaigners and also the“ loyalty of some sponsors ”, that the project has always continued. If you want to support the project privately, you can, for example, for 13 Euro per letter “Polarpost” sent from Greenland (karupelv-valley-project.de/deutsch/polarpost /).

The question remains, where does the myth of mass suicide jump off the cliff? In fact, there are lemming species that migrate in large numbers when the population density is high and also swim through water – or at least try to do so. With correspondingly high ecological pressure, such and other risky strategies are not uncommon in the animal kingdom.

The only scene ever filmed that shows the animals jumping en masse into the water comes from the Disney nature documentary “White Wilderness” by 1958. And it has long been known that the filmmakers helped a lot.