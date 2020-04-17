how-china's-economy-is-recovering-after-the-crash

At first glance, it is even worse than expected: a 6.8 percent drop. The first minus for China's economy ever 1992 started recording economic performance data. Possibly the worst quarter since Mao Zedong's death 1976.

At second glance, the figures that the statistics office in Beijing has now published for the first quarter of the year, but hope: If you look at the development for the months of January and February and the month of March in detail, industrial production looks particularly promising: Was it still in January and February due to the corona-related extensive production stop 20, 5 percent behind, the minus in March was only 1.1 percent. This suggests that the recovery process in the People's Republic is already in full swing.

Trading also went better than most analysts had expected. The minus 14 percent came, for example, from the Reuters analyst survey for March. The actual slump was then only half as deep: minus 6.6 percent – after more than 20 percent slump in January and February.

The export figures from China to Asia, i.e. to the Asean countries, are even more surprising. Despite the virus crisis, they did not collapse in the first quarter. A black zero, an almost unbelievable value in these times. It becomes plausible if you look at the individual months again. There was a sharp drop in January and February, which was then more than offset by the volatile recovery in March. Beijing has only on 11. March the virus declared defeated. The picture is similar for imports. In March the values ​​were only 0.9 percent below the previous year's figure, in January and February they were still four times as high.

Good sign for the global economy

That China, but also Asia, is despite the dramatic Recovering slump earlier than expected is good news for the global economy. Because Asia is now 60 percent of global economic growth. China alone 30 percent. Over half of China's exports now go to Asia. Now it should be more. Because the crisis in Asia was deep, but not as long as in the West.

The region appears to have largely contained the pandemic. If you don't believe the Chinese numbers – the number has just been increased by 1000 dead – you can trust those of the neighbors. With 120 millions of inhabitants, Japan currently has only around twice as many infected and dead people as Berlin – but the danger is not yet completely averted .

South Korea reports via 50 Millions of inhabitants as many corona dead as Lower Saxony – more 2000 infected. The fourth largest economy in Asia has even defeated the virus without a lockdown. Like the island of Taiwan, but also Singapore and Hong Kong. India and Indonesia are still fighting – but, as far as one can judge from the outside, are on the right track.

China has always recovered quickly

The self-confidence that is comparatively good in Asia due to the mastered crisis arises, should not be underestimated. And more confidence in Asia means one thing above all: more consumption. China reports a trade surplus of at least for the first quarter 12, $ 8 billion, in March it was even 20 billion US dollars, but still around $ 10 billion less than last year.

Already in the financial crisis 2008 / 2009 had astonished China with a robust recovery, similar to the situation in the Asian crisis ten years earlier. The Chinese have great confidence in the central government's crisis management, all the more because its measures to restore normalcy have been quicker and quicker to take effect: Did it take 1989 three years until the measures took effect, it was 2008 only three months.

Real estate prices in Hong Kong, for example, show just how much trust in the state to solve such crises has increased in recent years: According to calculations by the American real estate company Johnes Lang LaSalle, they fell by more than 50 percent. In the dotcom crisis and with Sars only 40 percent. In the world financial crisis only 20 and in the corona crisis not even ten percent.

Rents in Hong Kong, which are among the highest in the world, only fell by a good four percent. The same applies to the Chinese market. Real estate sales in the 30 most important cities are up again after a brief standstill in February in March 60 climbed percent of previous year's level. Housing is one of the most important forms of retirement provision in China. So when people buy real estate again, it means that they trust that normalcy will return quickly.

The development also helps Germany

This assessment coincides with the observations made by Volkswagen. According to the company, deliveries to Chinese customers in mid-March again reached 60 percent of the previous year's level. For April, 80 percent is expected and in the summer again with 100 percent. Herbert Diess, the head of Volkswagen, is hoping for a “respectable year” – at least in China.

Nevertheless, one has to say: The consumption figures in March are still disappointing. After a slump of over twenty percent in January / February 16, 1 percent minus in March. But that's probably because the shopping malls, restaurants and tourist resorts have only opened step by step. That will look different in April. This is indicated by surveys such as those of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse: Already in February 2020, i.e. in the middle of the crisis, more than 80 Percentage of consumers surveyed assume that their income in the coming 12 months remains the same (33 percent) or even increases (50 percent).

“Will China win?” Is the headline of the Economist this week. In the longer term, China and Asia are likely to emerge stronger from the crisis and appear even more confidently on the political and economic world stage. On the other hand, the positive news should not be underestimated: prosperity in Asia will grow faster, which is why the demand for products from the West will increase.

This helps the export nation Germany a lot in these times. The second good news: The products from Asia are not becoming more expensive, but rather cheaper. Because more of them are produced for the Asian market. This is also helpful in times of empty wallets in the new normality after the virus.