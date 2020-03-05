how-best-to-invest-your-money-in-coronavirus-times

The coronavirus crisis has caused many exchanges around the world to tumble downwards. The Dax, for example, sank since its high on 19. February in a very dynamic and rapid mini-crash by well 15 percent. In the USA, the major indices declined similarly, with the Dow Jones losing more than 4100 points within a few days. This corresponded to a loss of 14 percent.

Investors had not seen such massive waves of sales since the financial crisis. Investors around the world are concerned and are asking themselves numerous questions: What's next? What does this mean for your own money? Does sales make sense? How can you benefit from the crisis? Is gold still a safe haven? Here is a brief overview.

There is a risk of further price falls

After one sharp downward slide in the previous week, the markets initially calmed down with the expectation that the US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates. But when she did it unscheduled on Tuesday, the markets plummeted again.

Investors were skeptical that the Fed would not even get to the regular meeting on 15. March had been waiting. “What if the Fed sees more risks than the markets”, writes Christian Scherrmann, economist at the fund company DWS, in a current assessment. The OECD is also raising the alarm: if the corona virus spreads further, the euro zone could slide into recession. This would not remain without consequences for the markets.

Deutsche Bank differentiates between a base and a worst case scenario. In both cases, the downward slide would not be over yet, but could end at 20 or even 30 Percent down. For the Dax that would mean: From its high at 13. 789 he would score at 20 percent Minus on 11. 031 points fall at 30 Percent even up to 9652 counter.

However, it is also conceivable that spring will keep the virus at bay with warmer temperatures, and the number of illnesses and economic consequences will not escalate. The indices recovered somewhat yesterday. Nevertheless: In any case, the virus should leave traces in the balance sheets.

Sell or sit out?

Which strategy makes more sense depends on the investment horizon. Anyone with a short-term perspective must know that their portfolio can continue to slide into the red. If you think long-term, you can sit out the virus – or even buy it cheaper on new dives in the markets.

However, it has been scientifically proven that “market timing”, ie the attempt to get the best exit time and the cheapest entry time, is at best possible. Therefore, investors who need the money at short notice should sell.

Securing the deposit

If you are concerned, you could secure your portfolio with stop rates. To do this, you have to trigger a sell order for each position, but this is only realized at a certain, lower point. Put warrants are an alternative. They rise when the market falls and thus secure the deposit.

Large indices are suitable as base values ​​that match the investment regions in the portfolio. However, hedging has its price: if the markets rise contrary to expectations, the money is gone.

Losers of the Corona crisis

Travel companies, airlines, hotel chains, cruise companies and car rental companies have suffered the most so far. But machine builders, car groups or pharmaceutical companies with suppliers from China are also badly affected. Hotels and car rental companies in Germany sometimes complain about massive drop in bookings. The travel and mobility industry may miss out on a larger portion of the roughly 300 billion dollars that Chinese spend each year traveling around the world this year.

The rest of the world also partially does without mobility. Event companies and caterers complain about cancellations of three-quarters of their bookings, car companies suffer from a drop in sales of up to 80 in China due to lower sales. Hotels in Asia are often vacant or underutilized.

All of this can be seen in the share prices: A corona drop of 30) Lufthansa’s share has been on the market since mid-February, and the situation is similar with other airlines. The price of the travel group Tui has since dropped by 40 percent. Many global companies have already cashed in on their sales targets, for example Microsoft, or are expecting a drop in profits, such as the world's largest beer brewer AB Inbev, which includes brands such as Budweiser or Stella Artois.

Opportunity to get in

Many sharply fallen stocks are suffering from what is believed to be a temporary sales shock could calm down later in the year. Eleven of the 30 Dax shares and 20 from 50 papers in EuroStoxx 50 are now between ten and 25 percent cheaper than four weeks ago. For example, MTU Engines, engine builder from the Dax, has been 24. January from 287 euros to now 217 euros.

The shares of companies that have recently presented very good figures and also see no exposure to the corona virus have plummeted. This applies, for example, to the Munich Re reinsurer's share. Nevertheless, the following applies: The prices do not assess the status quo, but the future – and thus also contain all sorts of concerns. Overall, however, shares are currently significantly cheaper than two or three weeks ago.

Consequences for funds and ETFs

Since funds spread the risk over many shares, they are better protected on average than individual securities . Actively managed funds can also increase their cash ratios and wait for a downward slide with more cash in their portfolios before returning at a lower price.

However, active funds also face the challenge of having to guess the right time to re-enter. ETFs directly depict the market, so they will experience a downward slide as well as a possible return to rising prices.

Profiteers of the crisis

Little impressed by the coronavirus are energy values. RWE, for example, is the only company in the Dax that is in positive territory in a weekly review. Eon was also sold only moderately. Similar to the picture in EuroStoxx 50: Iberdrola, one of the largest energy companies in Europe, as well as Enel, have one of the best ideas about saved the market turmoil.

The prices of companies producing the medical protective equipment that is now required worldwide have risen massively. For example, Alpha Pro Tec, a Canadian manufacturer of protective equipment and masks, has exploded since 12. February by 320 percent. Paul Hartmann AG, the parent company of Bode Chemie, the manufacturer of the most common disinfectant sterillium used in German medicine, climbed from 290 to

within a week Euro.

Pharmaceutical or biotech companies working on the development of vaccines are also among the crisis beneficiaries, such as Novavax. The share of the small US biotech company has risen since then 13. January from 3, 50 to 14, 40 euro until investors clear was that many companies around the world are working on a Covid vaccine. The paper therefore went back to 9 85 euros.

Diagnostic specialist Qiagen, who has just started shipping coronavirus test kits worldwide, and pharmaceutical companies with potential anti-coronavirus drugs also benefited clearly. Roche, Abbevie, Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Sciences with the not yet approved remdesivir have potentially effective drugs. The first clinical tests of Remdesivir are already underway, Gilead's shares are up a good 11 percent on a monthly basis.

Fund savings plans and gold

For investors with fund savings plans, the crisis can also have positive aspects. Because those who regularly invest fixed sums now receive more shares for the same money because of the significantly lower quotes. It therefore makes its average entry price cheaper through countercyclical action.

A small share of the popular crisis currency gold of around five percent of fixed assets is normally considered to be a sensible insurance. However, unlike stocks, gold does not generate any regular returns, had recently hardly benefited from sales on the stock markets, but had previously increased massively, by around twelve percent since the beginning of December. The US investment bank Goldman Sachs nevertheless assumes that the price for a troy ounce in the course of the coronavirus uncertainty will go from currently 1642 to up to 1800 Dollar could rise.

Consequences for government bonds

It may now be too late to start with government bonds. The yield on ten-year German government bonds has been from minus 0, 187 to now minus 0, 61 percent fell. This reflects a run of investors into the most important German government bond – and the expectation that the ECB could soon cut its negative deposit rate for banks again to minus 0.6 percent.

Ten-year US bond yields fell below one percent after the key rate cut in the United States after 14 days had still been over 1.6 percent. Conversely, prices have risen sharply. Overall, bonds are now extremely expensive.

Emerging markets as an alternative

The success of this strategy also depends on the individual investment horizon. Depending on the further spread of the corona virus outside of China, for example in Brazil, where winter is about to begin, individual emerging countries could come under pressure. However, the World Bank has just announced that developing countries will quickly start with 12 billion dollars to help.

The Chinese government has apparently intervened in a supportive manner. In any case, the Shanghai A index is again above its pre-crisis level. The Kospi, the leading index from South Korea, the second worst affected country, is just nine percent lower. The minus signs are also much less pronounced in India or Brazil than in Europe or the USA. Fund provider Franklin Templeton believes that downside risks in emerging markets could only exist for a very short time.