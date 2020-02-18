how-backpackers-should-help-against-rural-exodus

The bad bush fires in Australia have left scars: not only in the landscape, but also in the soul of the people. After several thousand houses were burned down – including entire inner cities of regional towns – many people lost their homes. Economists are therefore warning that the reconstruction measures that have already begun may not be enough to stop a rural exodus.

Shane Oliver, chief economist at investment manager AMP Capital, told Australian broadcaster ABC that the rural exodus after the natural disaster would increase again.

Regional centers had previously faced numerous problems, including the decline in manufacturing and the continuing drought, which had made agriculture increasingly difficult. “A lot of people are probably thinking about moving to the cities,” said Oliver. “People are worried that they don't have a job and are tempted to take the money from the insurance company and move away.”

This is “really sad” and will have a “lasting” effect The expert said.

Some churches will be rebuilt in such a way that the risk of re-burning will be reduced, but many churches lack basic resilience, the economist says. Recent research also shows that households in the big cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are financially much better off than households in regional areas that have been dramatically lagged by natural disasters and slower employment growth.

The Australian government wants to counteract this trend. After the devastating fires, it pledged generous funds for the reconstruction of the affected regions. Since September more than twelve million hectares of land have been devastated, about a third of the area of ​​Germany. At least 33 people died. According to a study, two thirds of people in Australia are said to be affected by the bushfires – that is 18 million residents.

percent of the 3000 respondents were therefore directly affected by the fires. That is, their homes have been threatened, damaged, or destroyed, or have been forced to flee the flames, as the Australian National University in Canberra said on Tuesday. 64 Percent felt the consequences of the fires indirectly: for example, they experienced smoke, had to change travel plans or had friends or acquaintances whose houses were affected.

The lead university scientist Nicholas Biddle said: “Many of us will live with the consequences for many years to come.”

Backpackers should now be able to stay with the same employer for longer

So a recovery fund in the amount of two billion Australian dollars (converted over 1.2 billion euros) was set up. Among other things, micro-entrepreneurs are to be helped who are partially bankrupt due to the business failure.

In addition, the provisions regarding the working holiday visa have been relaxed. So far, backpackers have only been allowed to stay with the same employer for a maximum of six months. This period has now been increased to one year. The backpackers should help the destroyed communities – and help, for example, to clear burned areas, but also to rebuild and repair houses and streets.

Currently something about 200. 000 visas are issued per year. With 19. 000 recipients Germany provided the third largest group of working vacationers in Australia. Backpackers can live, travel and work in Australia for a maximum of three years. However, in order to extend the visa from the first to a second year, the young holidaymakers 88 must have worked in the country, for a third year they have to spend another six months in commit to a rural region.

Previously, you could only count paid work for the visa approval, but now volunteer work in the disaster areas should also apply. With these innovations, Immigration Minister Alan Tudge hopes to help farmers and businesses get back on their feet and ultimately give the regional economy a boost. Among other things, tourists should help rebuild houses and farms, clear areas and repair roads, the statement said. (with dpa)