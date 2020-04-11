how-airbnb-wants-to-find-a-way-out-of-the-crisis

Guests may only enter Lhéa Wikström's kitchen with socks or slippers. “Here in Sweden we do it that way,” she says. But visitors shouldn't bring more than that to feel good. Wikström is a host at Airbnb and offers various cooking and baking courses for tourists through the housing agency. If you want to swirl authentically in the kitchen of Sweden, you can book this experience with Airbnb.

Since Thursday, Wikström's guests can keep their shoes on. Because they no longer come to her home in person, but join in via video. The Swede is one of 50 hosts with whom Airbnb brings his discovery offer into the virtual world. The reason: Because of the contact blocks that apply in many places, all bookable activities such as city tours or courses have to be paused.

That is why Olympic medalists are now giving their workshops via webcam, Buddhist monks are streaming their meditation online. “With so many people staying in their homes, we want to give our hosts the opportunity to connect with our global community in the only way possible,” said Catherine Powell, Airbnb’s Experience Director. “Namely online.”

Mere instructions via video? Wikström wants to offer its guests more than they could learn in any tutorial on YouTube. Anyone who takes part in their cooking class will receive a list of the ingredients beforehand and should cook along live. And Wikström gives advice. The participants agree on the video service Zoom. Anyone who buys an online discovery via Airbnb will then receive the access data for the virtual room. Wikström has bought new equipment for her courses – such as cameras, so that she can show her kitchen from different angles.

Lhéa Wikström offers cooking classes via Airbnb. Photo: Promo

Airbnb is using the online discoveries to find a way out of the crisis. Because the corona virus hit the business model hard. Not only adventure offers are canceled, apartments can no longer be rented to tourists due to the contact restrictions in many countries. Airbnb has so far earned a lot from this: the platform took a commission from every euro spent by a host between 14 and 20 Cent one.

Media reports speculate about massive decline in sales

It can only be speculated how much sales have declined in recent weeks. The company does not comment on estimates. An insider is said to have recently revealed to the US portal “The Information” that Airbnb this year with a decline in sales of 54 percent of around $ 2.2 billion. And also the “Handelsblatt” recently reported that the weekly income in Germany alone of around 31 million euros in mid-February just a month later on 13 million euros have collapsed.

Airbnb indicates that the information to which the sheet relates is inaccurate. Nevertheless: The group is likely to suffer severe losses. Landlords report in online forums that a majority of the guests have already canceled their bookings for the upcoming summer months.

Online discoveries significantly cheaper

Wikström also offered events on Airbnb almost every day. Sometimes a cooking class in her house near Stockholm, sometimes a tour of the city. Until now, they were always fully booked. “Of course I was counting on the income,” she says. And the online courses can by no means compensate for what they are missing due to the corona crisis.

At Lhéa Wikström guests also learn how to present their pastries. Photo: Promo

Depending on the type, guests pay between one and