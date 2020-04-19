how-a-monastery-helps-in-the-corona-crisis

A monastery helps: While well-known spirits manufacturers such as Jägermeister and smaller companies such as Hirschkuss from Bavaria or Lautergold from Saxony donate their stocks of high-proof alcohol to hospitals and pharmacies or even produce disinfectants themselves, the Ettal monastery near Upper Bavaria also helps Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the corona crisis.

Monasteries in Germany often maintain a large number of companies such as breweries, dairies – and sometimes also distilleries. So also in Ettal. The 1330 founded Benedictine monastery includes farms, several inns, a hotel and also a high school.

Monastery liqueurs are world-famous

In the distillery, the world-famous Ettaler monastery liqueurs are usually made according to a recipe of 1596) – an official exemption for the production of disinfectants now applies until the end of September. To what extent can monasteries help as a company in the corona pandemic?

In cooperation with the clinic in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the district office and the main customs office, the Benedictine abbey has it in its own distillery Production switched to disinfectants. The Ettal case appears to be rare, if not unique, nationwide. Upon request, the archdioceses of Munich and Freising, Freiburg, Cologne, Berlin and Paderborn know of no other monasteries that have so far switched their production to disinfectants. But this may also change with the increasing spread of the corona pandemic.

Photo Matthias Fend

The original idea came from the hospital, the Ettal Abbey immediately accepted in view of its holdings of several thousand liters of high-proof alcohol. The actual production in the distillery is currently stopped, but the stocks are sufficiently filled with liqueurs. “We had enough alcohol and purified water in stock – all we had to do was order glitterol and hydrogen peroxide.

Monastery gets help from the health department

Thanks to the help of the health department, this is now available in sufficient quantities. 3000 liters of disinfectant have already been delivered, ”says Christian Loth, the spokesman for the monastery. You are now, so to speak, a branch of the clinic pharmacy – this also decides who will ultimately receive the disinfectant.

Photo: Matthias Fend

“The remedy does not go to private households, but to institutions in the region that can convey to the clinic that they really need the disinfectant. These are general practices and other clinics, we have already delivered to a cemetery administration, ”says Loth.

Only small changes necessary

The monastery is not going through a major change due to the current production, as Loth emphasizes. The corresponding ingredients would have to be mixed and filled like a liqueur – the only difference: “The containers are a bit larger. We fill the disinfectant in canisters, of course we don't do that with our liqueur. ”

Photo: Matthias Fend

With the available capacities, the distillery can round 6000 Produce liters of disinfectant per week – and always in close coordination with the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Clinic. Every raw material and the end product required for production is checked by the clinic pharmacy.

For the Ettal Abbey, the production of disinfectants is far from being a substitute for the branches of industry that have broken down due to the corona crisis. The situation in the companies heavily dependent on tourism is dramatic, a large part of the total 180 The employee is on short-time work.

And so the monastery also says: “The production of disinfectants is a nice story, but that doesn't solve our problems here.”