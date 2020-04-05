how-3d-printers-can-now-help-with-the-lack-of-masks

Jan-Gode Pösnecker studies electrical engineering at the TU Darmstadt. Actually. In times of the corona pandemic, the 19 year old has the project with Mira Birkenbach and Jörn Schlingensiepen Medprint developed. Since the federal government's “WirvsVirus” hackathon, Medprint has been networking medical facilities, printers and logistics providers and coordinating the entire process for the supply of 3D-printable components.

The student who used a 3D printer during school and even has a device at home, is already producing face shields and protective glasses from the 3D printer with colleagues from all over Germany. An FFP3 mask, i.e. with a higher protective effect, from the 3D printer is currently being planned. In view of the current supply bottlenecks, Pösnecker says: “Something is better than nothing.” The aim is to help prevent even more suffering. Immediately after the hackathon, the first client, the Heidelberg University Hospital, registered and ordered around 200 facial shields.

The idea behind it: There are free 3D printer capacities in private households, for example, thanks to which spare parts for a respirator, frames for faceshields or molds for FFP3 protective masks can be printed. The team receives the necessary print files from already licensed open source files from manufacturers or develops them itself according to the needs of the hospitals. A cooperation with the testing company Dekra is also starting these days. At the beginning of the week, Medprint merged with the “Print2Protect” project, which was also founded at the hackathon. Competition is out of place here.

The supply situation is serious

Initiatives like this give hope. Because the supply situation in this country could be significantly better, experts warn. The resident physicians alone will need more than 100 protective masks in the coming months, plus smocks, glasses and disposable gloves. According to the German Hospital Society (DKG), around 45 millions of mouth-noses are needed in hospitals Protective masks and about 17 millions of FFP2 masks, i.e. with a medium protective effect. One looks increasingly concerned at the topic, says a DKG spokeswoman.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) with protective mask. Photo: dpa

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) recently said at the federal press conference: “I could never have imagined that we would be in an area where there was a problem about cents came in a situation in which we are talking about three, five, sometimes six euros for FFP2 masks. This is an incredibly competitive market right now. ”

EU Commission is looking for 3D printing experts

The EU Commission is now looking for 3D printing experts who will be involved in the manufacture of masks and fans for ventilators. The inspiration for many German 3D printing activists is Italian engineers from the Issinova company in Brescia, who used a 3D printer for the local hospital to quickly replicate valves for respirators. Solutions from this community can help. But how much?

Stefan Kleszczynski from the Chair of Manufacturing Technology at the University of Duisburg-Essen relies on the 3D printer. In response to the call from the EU Commission, he and his team print frames for facial shields and deliver them to the Essen University Hospital. The engineers use the university's own inventory of foils for overhead projectors for the foils that are replaced after each use. At the clinic in Essen, one would currently need about 1000 face shields, which prevent droplet infection as a full face protection over a protective mask.

With printers in the home office

At the moment the team around Kleszczynski can 50 Print masks per day – also thanks to the support of students and start-ups founded at the university with their own 3D printers. The engineer is satisfied: “Even if the quantities are comparatively small, we can at least make a contribution. The 3D printing capacities are there, and why should we leave them unused? ”

For the manufacture of protective equipment, start-ups and Corporations back on 3D printer. Photo: dpa

Markus Sause also does not want to leave the existing printers unused. The materials scientist from the Institute for Materials Resource Management at the University of Augsburg produces face shields for the city's university hospital. Sause, who organizes the ongoing production operations, emphasizes: “We produce around the clock with several printers on site, and there are also employees who support with private printers in the home office. When everything has been recorded, we can round 50 in 24 hours. ”

Industry also participates

There are currently eight printers at the university and other devices in the home office. However, since the corona pandemic is a marathon and not a short-distance sprint, the University Hospital is currently looking for other industrial options to increase production.

Companies have far greater options with industrial printing capacities: Siemens provides its 3D printing network, where doctors, hospitals and organizations that need medical and medical technology parts can register free of charge – as well as designers and service providers with printer capacities that are certified for medical applications.

Daimler provides capacities

Daimler is also involved: As the automaker reports, they stand for years with years of experience in 3D printing technology Production ready, now it is up to medical technology to contact the company: “Our 3D printers are definitely available.” Up to 150. 000 The company manufactures plastic and metal components annually with its 3D printers. This capacity can now be fully used.

Politicians are pleased: “The Federal Ministry of Health is in constant communication with the domestic industry and welcomes the high level of willingness in the economy to help fight the corona virus. Many companies ramp up their production or convert their production, ”a ministry spokesman said on request. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices also responds to this: Applications for special approval in connection with the current supply situation for Covid – 19 would be processed as a matter of priority and, if all the necessary documents and evidence were available, decisions would usually be made at short notice within a few days.

Ventilators very complex

However, a spokesman for the German Medical Technology Association emphasized: “According to experts, this could produce individual, smaller components for a respirator, such as valves, but not more complex medical technologies.” Ventilators are a medically and technically very complex and sophisticated device that Many years of expertise and various components are required.

And when it comes to protective equipment, millions of copies of the products are needed: “Here, too, 3D printing is not an alternative, but it may be an addition in emergency situations.” The Deutsche Krankenhausgesellschaft also sees it this way: in the long term, it can production via 3D printers for hospitals can be a relief at certain points and is certainly an alternative for private use. But currently the following applies: “3D printer production will not be able to support the quantities that are required.”