how-1.-fc-union-deals-with-the-bundesliga-stop

The 1st FC Union sometimes looks like the small Gallic village that is fighting against the siege of the Romans. So while last weekend the social media discussed about the corona virus, the corona virus and the corona virus, the Bundesliga star was about football. Press conference, derby victory, city master chants – everything was shown on video. Now the Unioner is sometimes headstrong, so unreasonable to actually play football in this situation, but he is not. Rather, the Köpenicker dreamed of the dreary present for a few hours in February 2011 when Union won the derby for the first time in the Olympic Stadium.

Because, of course, the company is currently at rest around the An der Alten Försterei stadium. The team trains until at least 31. March individually. Some players occasionally still work in the weight room on the club grounds, but otherwise the Union professionals can also be seen on Instagram doing pushups, sit-ups and juggling with toilet paper rolls in their own four walls.

But not only the athletes are in an exceptional situation, most of the administrative staff have also been transferred to the home office. As the “Bild” reports, the club will take further austerity measures. “We will do everything we can to avoid redundancies. We will compensate for the current loss of work by displaying short-time work in all companies, ”says a letter from President Dirk Zingler to the employees. With Rafal Gikiewicz, a professional has already publicly announced that he will voluntarily forego part of his salary. The club is also in discussions with the rest of the team. Zingler recently said that Union as a newcomer is not yet as stable as many established Bundesliga clubs. Union had planned TV revenues of 36 million euros and 4.7 million euros from ticket sales before this season. If the season was canceled at the current time nine matchdays before the end, Union would lack more than ten million euros. The willingness to help among the fans is great – many supporters donate money to the club by buying virtual sausages and beer in the online shop – but the massive losses that are impending cannot of course compensate for this.