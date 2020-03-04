How 1. FC Saarbrücken experienced a historic evening

Dieter Furthermore quickly reached the big comparisons after the game. The vice president of 1. FC Saarbrücken stood in the small Völklingen stadium, in which wild scenes took place. Players, coaches and coaches celebrated with the fans the victory against Fortuna Düsseldorf, with which the FCS made it to the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. A fourth division club has never done this before. “It's the biggest sensation since Christ's birth,” said Ferner, plunging into the long party night.

The day after, Fanol Perdedaj starts the conversation with an apology: “Sorry if you don't understand me, but I no longer have a voice,” says the Saarbrücken midfielder trained at Hertha BSC. As a team, they were still celebrating, “but it was limited,” says Perdedaj. After all, everyday life in the regional league is back on Saturday, and Saarbrücken, the leader, is then a guest in Walldorf. “But today you still feel like you are in a dream. We don't really realize it yet ”. Perdedaj had deliberately hardly had his cell phone in hand after the game. “It was just too much that came in there.”

Batz is “a devil guy”

When Perdedaj starts talking about the game, he quickly ends up with goalkeeper Daniel Batz. He held four balls in the penalty shoot-out – that hadn't happened since the start of data collection. Batz had parried another penalty in the regular season against Düsseldorf striker Rouwen Hennings: “Madness what he did there. A devil guy. “Batz himself could hardly believe it immediately after the game:” Five penalties – that's more than I have held together in my entire career before, “said the 29 – year-old, who, based on his sporting achievements, also announced steadfastness for the subsequent celebration: “I don't tolerate beer so well. I tolerate the long drinks more. But I will not sleep. ”

20 Penalties had to be shot in total until the sensation was perfect. The outsider won 7-6, having previously thrown another Bundesliga team with 1. FC Köln and two second division teams with Karlsruher SC and Jahn Regensburg.

In the 90. Minute Saabrücken had to accept the 1: 1 equalization, Dusseldorf previously pushed mightily. “We knew then that it would be really gross again,” says Perdedaj. “Our goal was for us to take them to the penalty shoot-out. Fortunately, we had the better goalkeeper there. ”Perdedaj himself had already been substituted at the time, the penalty shoot-out from the sidelines. “That was chaos. When we did it, everyone had tears in their eyes. I had to cry myself. It was extremely emotional, pure joy. We cried like children. ”

In the middle. The former Herthan Fanol Perdedaj is in the middle of Saabrück. Photo: REUTERS

The entire cup season of Saarbrücken is characterized by drama and spectacle. FCS scored against Cologne and Regensburg in the 90. Minute the winning goals for 3: 2, against the KSC the decision was only made on penalties. The founding member of the Bundesliga no longer fears anyone before the semi-finals, which will be drawn on Sunday. In any case, it goes against another Bundesliga club. “I don't care. If Bayern came it would be a huge thing for fans and club. It would be bitter for us players, of course, but we take it as it comes, ”says Perdedaj.

“The opponents think: Oh my god, what kind of stadium is that?”

That Saarbrücken are currently playing their games far away from the Ludwigspark Stadium at home Fighting in Völklingen twelve kilometers away is not a disadvantage, according to Perdedaj. “Of course we would like to play players and fans in the Ludwigspark. But when a Bundesliga club like Düsseldorf comes to Völklingen, they quickly think: Oh my god, what kind of stadium is that? On the other hand, we are used to it. ”There is no grandstand side, the floodlight masts are mobile, the lawn is not always professional.

The Saarbrücken team therefore absolutely want to play in Völklingen, too. Since the stadium may not meet the requirements for a live broadcast on Free TV, the semi-final could instead be held in Mainz. Midfielder Tobias Jänicke has a very simple solution: “Then there will be no television.”

