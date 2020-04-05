household-videos-from-bollywood-stars-for-rich-people-in-india

Normally, tedious work in many Indian middle and upper-class households does itself. Cleaning the floor, dusting furniture, doing the dishes, washing the laundry, buying food, cooking food and looking after children – domestic workers often take care of that.

But in Corona times it is different – because the domestic workers also have to stay at home or flee to their home villages, unless they live in the property of their employers. India has a strict three-week curfew. So Bollywood stars jumped into the breach – and put tips and tutorial videos online – probably to help more privileged Indians with the unfamiliar tasks.

The popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, for example, put on an apron and washed dishes: “I thought I was making a short refreshing video for those of us who have forgotten that, ”said the 36 year old and laughed .

Then she explained to the audience her strategy for water-saving washing: First fill the sink with water, scrub all the dishes one by one with the sponge, put aside and then rinse everything with water.

More than six million people watched the video that Kaif had uploaded to Instagram last week. In another video she wipes the floor and wrote: “By the way, this is a really good training exercise.” More than seven million people clicked on it.

Actor Rajkummar Rao gave cooking tips in the Insta story. He posted photos of himself slicing vegetables and the finished dish and advised: “If you cut onions, you can wear sunglasses.” And actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave mothers on Facebook ideas on how to keep their children busy during the quarantine period can – for example with homemade chips.

Because they filmed themselves doing mundane household chores, the stars received a lot of praise online. However, some criticized them for making silly videos – especially because millions of poor Indians have lost their income due to the curfew and are afraid to starve.

India, which has a total of 1.3 billion inhabitants, has – as of Friday – only 2300 detected coronavirus infections. 59 People died of the lung disease Covid – 19. However, experts doubt the numbers and suspect a high number of unreported cases because only a few people are tested.

On Friday, the police had one of the largest slums in Asia after the death of two coronavirus people partially sealed off. In the huge poor district of Dharavi in ​​the metropolis of Mumbai, there are now eight “security areas”, as a government spokesman announced. The residents have been put in quarantine at home.

However, two deaths and another infection in Dharavi have alarmed the authorities in Mumbai. Live in the slum that became world famous through the film “Slumdog Millionaire” by 2008 and work a million people in huts, apartments and small factories.

Experts fear that the coronavirus could spread rapidly in the narrow streets of the slum. “The people from Dharavi abide by the rules and stay at home with their children,” said the government spokesman Vijay Khabale-Patil.

The resident Mobinuddin Shaikh reported against, in Dharavi Few people have followed the country-wide curfew last week. Now many residents are panicked. However, they can hardly protect themselves: “We are a family of five,” said the 51 year old Shaikh. “We use shared toilets and public water points. Only God can save us. ” (dpa, AFP)