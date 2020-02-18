hospital-director-in-wuhan-dies-of-infection

Science
Hospital director in Wuhan dies of coronavirus
In the Chinese metropolis Wuhan is the director of a hospital died of infection with the novel corona virus. All efforts to save the life of Liu Zhiming , the head of the Wuchang Hospital , have been in vain, reported the state television station CCTV on Tuesday. It is the first known case of a Hospital director , who is suffering from the consequences of the infection with the virus died.
In total, according to official Chinese information there are at least seven medical personnel of the country died due to the epidemic that had started from Wuhan. Further 1716 doctors and others medical personnel have become infected.
The
caused a great stir. Death of the young ophthalmologist Li Wenliang , the beginning of the month of the infection. Li was one of the first before the
virus warned. However, according to his description, the police tried to silence him . His death caused great consternation in Chinese online networks , in many cases the call for freedom of expression was raised.
The death of the hospital director was Chinese media and bloggers reported it early Tuesday morning. The reports were then deleted, however, and replaced by reports that the doctors were still trying to live Liu's life rescue.
Liu's death also caused great sadness in the online networks. Many users of the Weibo online service compared his case to that of the ophthalmologist Li. Li's death was only reported by the Chinese state media reported, then denied and finally confirmed.
Many doctors in Wuhan do not have enough face masks and protective suits, such as medical staff from AFP news agency said. Many therefore wear
unsuitable protective clothing and continue to work due to a lack of personnel if they already suffer from respiratory complaints.
In mainland China, according to official information, almost 1900 people at the consequences of the infection died, more than (). People got infected. (AFP)
Meanwhile 542 Coronavirus cases on “Diamond Princess”
The number of passengers and crew members of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” who tested positive for the Coronavirus in Japan rose again significantly.
As the Japanese Ministry of Health announced, the number increased by 88 in the meantime 542 Cases. Of the 88, which were now tested positive, showed 65 no symptoms such as fever or cough reported the Japanese television broadcaster NHK continues, citing the Ministry of Health in Tokyo. (AP)
Soon raincoats in Fukushima due to coronavirus?
The coronavirus may also soon affect workers in 2011 wrecked Japanese nuclear power plant in Fukushima .
Because of the virus epidemic, the manufacture of the special protective suits
The personnel who clean up the plant, which was destroyed after a severe earthquake and tsunami, wear special protective coats. These prevent radioactive dust from sticking to clothing or the body. Tepco needs about 6000 these protective coats a day. (AFP)
Passengers of “Diamond Princess” before disembarkation
After two weeks of quarantine due to the novel corona virus, the first people are to board the cruise ship this Wednesday allowed to go in Japan. Disembarkation is expected to last until Friday, Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday. The number of passengers and crew members infected with Sars-CoV-2 was up the previous day by 99 on 454 gone up. All infected people were brought to clinics. In the meantime, all passengers of the “Diamond Princess” remaining on board have been taken, Japanese media reported, citing the Ministry of Health. The results were initially unknown.
A German couple also belongs to the demonstrably infected. Initially, a total of ten German citizens were on board. According to information from Monday, the federal government is examining whether support from the federal government is necessary for the return of these passengers. For potential returnees, there are considerations for a quarantine in the home environment, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.
Those who tested negative should now be free of Going on board, Kato continued. However, the German embassy had previously announced that every guest had to go through a health check beforehand. The quarantine period should be extended for those passengers who had close contact with infected people. The United States had already brought hundreds of fellow countrymen home on Monday, including infected people. These are treated in clinics, all other returnees should 14 Days in quarantine.
Except for the infected people on board the ship were in Japan until Tuesday 53 Cases confirmed with the new pathogen. (AP)
China suspends tariffs on US medical devices
China will waive tariffs on medical devices as of next month due to the coronavirus epidemic in the People's Republic from the USA. As the government announced in Beijing on Tuesday, the exemptions will apply from March 2. According to the customs authorities, this includes, for example, instruments for measuring blood pressure, monitors for monitoring patients or equipment for blood transfusions.
The demand for medical equipment in China is high: According to official information, almost 1900 People died of the new coronavirus, more than 72. 000 People have become infected.
The customs exemptions announced on Tuesday are also intended for a whole range of others Import goods apply, including foods such as frozen pork, beef and seafood. The price of pork in China rose sharply last year due to the outbreak of African swine fever.
The announcement comes at a time , as the Chinese economy is increasingly struggling with the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic. Beijing had already announced at the beginning of February that punitive tariffs on US imports were worth 75 Billion dollars (68 billion euros) in half, thereby signaling further relaxation in the trade dispute with the USA.
Affected numerous products from soybeans to airplanes. In mid-January, China and the United States signed a first partial settlement agreement after almost two years of bitter trade dispute. (AFP)
Amnesty: Activist arrested after criticizing President Xi
After criticizing China's President Xi Jinping for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, the Chinese police arrested well-known activist Xu Zhiyong, according to Amnesty International. The anti-corruption activist went into hiding in December and was caught on Saturday, the human rights organization said on Tuesday. According to the AFP news agency, Xu was arrested in the south Chinese city of Canton. The police there initially did not comment on request.
Xu went into hiding after the police broke up a meeting of intellectuals in the east Chinese city of Xiamen. The participants had spoken about political reforms. According to human rights activists, more than a dozen lawyers and activists were arrested or disappeared after the meeting.
Xu's arrest also appeared to have occurred related to his participation in the meeting, said Amnesty's China expert Patrick Poon. Xu had continued to post on the Twitter online service from his hiding place. In a post two weeks ago, he asked President Xi to resign. Among other things, he criticized his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, the trade dispute with the USA and the democracy protests in Hong Kong.
“Medical Material is scarce, hospitals are full of patients and many infected people have no chance of being diagnosed, “Xu wrote on February 4 about the coronavirus epidemic. “It's a mess.”
Xu is one of the founding members of the New Citizens' Movement, which deals with corruption in China and among demands more transparency about the assets of senior civil servants. Of 2013 to 2017 he served a four-year prison sentence for organizing an “illegal assembly”.
Since President Xi took office 2012 the Chinese government has severely restricted civil rights and numerous Arrest activists, lawyers and students. The fight against the novel corona virus has not deterred the government from “suppressing all dissenting voices,” said Amnesty expert Poon.
Human Rights Watch's China expert Yaqiu Wang said the coronavirus epidemic illustrates “how important values like freedom of expression and transparency are.” Xu has long campaigned for these values. His arrest shows that the Chinese government is adhering to “old methods” to “silence its critics.”
Xus Long-time friend Hua Ze told AFP that Xu continued to speak after he went into hiding. That alone was “a kind of warfare” to the Chinese government, said Hua, who claims that she has had no contact with Xu since Saturday morning. (AFP)
Epidemic should not stabilize until the end of April
Die Epidemic with the new lung disease in China, according to a leading Chinese expert may not stabilize until the end of April . “This is a very rough estimate,” said Professor Zhong Nanshan, head of the Chinese government's expert group, in a video of a switch with medical practitioners from southern Guangdong Province about the newspaper “Nanfang Dushibao” (Southern Metropolis Daily) on Tuesday
A peak of the outbreak across the country is expected to be expected by the end of February. “Reaching the highest level does not mean the turning point,” the renowned medical doctor cautioned. However, he said that the radical measures in China to curb the new corona virus worked .
Due to the now returning wave of migrant workers after the vacation extended due to the virus to the Chinese New Year, he “may not expect a big increase”. Very strict measures have been taken to control the flow of travel, said Zhong Nanshan in the video published on the Internet on Tuesday of the conference call the day before.
Within one day the number of newly detected infections climbed again by Tuesday 1886. The total number of infections reached 72. 436, as reported by the Health Commission in Beijing. Also were more 98 to mourn the dead. An der Covid – 19 are new types of lung disease mentioned in mainland China already total 1868 patient died. Most cases are counted in central China in the severely affected Hubei province. (AP)
“Westerdam” passengers waiting for test results
The round stranded on the cruise ship “Westerdam” in Cambodia People, including German passengers, still have to be patient. The corona virus test results weren't available for everyone on Tuesday. It will probably take a few days until everything is cleared, the shipping company Holland America Line announced on Monday.
At the weekend, a passenger on the trip home surprisingly had a positive test for the corona virus. Many had already left the ship. Now according to the shipping company there still have to be 255 passengers and 747 Crew members waiting for clarification.
A 83 – year-old American had been tested and taken to the hospital while traveling in Malaysia. According to the shipping company, their condition was stable. It is unclear where she got infected. She had got on in Hong Kong. According to the Ministry of Health in Malaysia, she has not been to mainland China recently.
Among the “Westerdam” travelers were according to the shipping company 57 Germans. According to information from the German Press Agency, some are still on board the ship in the port of Sihanoukville, while others have already traveled home.
Several hundred vacationers in a hotel in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh were also tested. As the shipping company explained, in the first available 406 results no case of virus Sars-CoV-2 detected. These guests were allowed to continue traveling. Passengers are well taken care of at both locations, said Holland America Line.
Several Asian countries had the cruise ship out of concern for one possible introduction of the virus is prohibited. Only Cambodia finally agreed to this. (AP)
Apple abandons sales target due to corona epidemic
Apple will miss the sales forecast for the current quarter, which was only a few weeks old, due to the corona virus outbreak in China. There are supply bottlenecks for iPhones because production in China is ramping up more slowly than planned, the group said on Monday , In addition, the sales of Apple devices in China were recently subdued , since many stores – and also the stores of Company – at times remained closed and had been poorly visited.
For these reasons, Apple would only make the
The factories of Apple manufacturers such as Foxconn and Pegatron as well as the most important suppliers are outside of the new lung disease Covid – 19 affected province of Hubei. In China, however, the traditional Chinese New Year holidays were extended elsewhere to avoid spreading. All production plants were running again. But: “The iPhone supply bottlenecks will temporarily affect sales worldwide.”
The situation is in flux – and more information is available the impact on the Apple business should only come with the figures for the current quarter in April. The health of employees is a priority, Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in an email to the workforce, which was published by the financial service Bloomberg.
It is the second time within a year that Apple has to withdraw a sales forecast – most recently it was for the Christmas quarter 2018. At the time, Apple blamed the slowdown in the Chinese economy for weaker-than-expected iPhone sales.
Apple isn't the only electronics – Provider that is affected by coronavirus episodes. Nintendo already warned of bottlenecks in its Switch game console in early February because some components from China are scarce.
Apple had in January spoken of impairments to production. Some suppliers are located in the particularly affected region around the city of Wuhan. But there are alternative sources for their products, said CEO Tim Cook at the time. At the same time, he also conceded that development in other parts of the production chain is difficult to predict.
Investors took Apple's warning calmly : The share was barely changed in post-exchange US trading on Monday.
Up to Monday in China were around 1770 People at Covid – 19 died. Experts assume that the number of cases is high. (AP)
The number of new infections is declining according to the WHO, but all scenarios are still conceivable
The number of new infections with the new coronavirus in China is well, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) back. That indicated data to 44. 000 cases that China has made available to WHO, said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Monday. “It is too early to say that this decline will continue. All scenarios are still possible. “ In addition, the data showed that Covid – 19 is probably not as deadly as comparable diseases like Sars or Mers.
The WHO again emphasized that the novel virus affects only a very small proportion of people outside of China. The UN agency rejected calls for more drastic measures such as general travel bans. “All measures must be appropriate to the situation,” said Tedros. WHO expert Michael Ryan added: “There is no zero risk in the world – for nothing.” (Dpa)
The Covid – 19 – Epidemic in China is now affecting cruises from various providers in Asia , Ports in China are no longer approached, ships have been redirected accordingly . Aida Cruises ended the season in the region prematurely after the “Aida Vita” was banned in a port in Vietnam .
The cruise ship “Norwegian Spirit” of the shipping company Norwegian Cruise Line was supposed to be sailing in Asian waters in summer – now it is used instead in the Mediterranean.
The shipping company announced that because of the new type of corona virus from 15. April to December 7th all Asia trips are canceled . The guests get their money back. Instead the ship undertakes 19. April several seven-day trips from Piraeus, Greece. Destinations in Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Israel are approached. (dpa / tmn)
Report: Passengers from “Diamond Princess” should be able to go to Germany
According to information from “Spiegel”, German passengers should be on the Cruise ship “Diamond Princess” quickly to Germany .
Discussions were currently underway with the Italian government, which plans to pick up its citizens by plane from Japan. The Germans could possibly be taken to Europe. (Tsp)
New recordings of the corona virus from the USA
Woman should be forcibly instructed after fleeing quarantine in Russia
A court in St. Petersburg ordered the compulsory admission of a woman to the had previously fled a coronavirus quarantine station . Alla Iljina must be returned to the Botkin hospital in the Russian metropolis immediately, the judges ruled on Monday. The 33 – Year-olds had to escape from the clinic in the online service Instagram, among other things, with “inedible” food and the lack of hygiene products based on the isolation station.
On Russian television you could see how bailiffs the 33 – Year-olds led to an ambulance after the verdict was pronounced. Her lawyer announced that Iljina would appeal the verdict.
With the verdict, the judges upheld a lawsuit that the head of the Botkin hospital had filed against the patient after Ilyina's flight. According to the verdict, the woman must at least 19. Stay in hospital in February . Before her discharge, two laboratory tests for the corona virus must be negative.
Iljina was on the 1st of February by plane came back from the Chinese holiday island of Hainan. A little later she suffered from mild fever and sore throat . She was examined several times and finally quarantined on February 6 with the diagnosis of “viral disease”, where she should stay for two weeks.
The diagnosis did not rule out that it could be the novel coronavirus, the health authority explained as a reason. Iljina, on the other hand, said the doctors had told her that her tests had shown no signs of the coronavirus. In an Instagram video, Iljina complained about poor food. In addition, there is no ventilation in their room.
Against another A woman who had also fled the isolation ward of the Botkin hospital also filed a complaint with the clinic on Monday. According to reports, two other patients have escaped from the hospital, but returned voluntarily. (AFP)
7 of the 14 Coronavirus patients discharged in Bavaria
Of those registered in Bavaria 14 Coronavirus patients meanwhile has that Half can leave the hospital. There are four patients from the hospital in Trosterg and three patients from the Munich-Schwabing Clinic was discharged home, the Bavarian Ministry of Health announced on Monday in Munich. The basis for the layoffs were criteria of the Robert Koch Institute.
As the Bavarian Ministry further announced, there were no new ones until Monday noon confirmed corona virus cases in Bavaria . The Bavarian cases were employees or relatives of employees of the automotive supplier Webasto who had contracted a colleague from China. (AP)
Family cured from Trostberger Klinik discharged
A family from the Traunstein district in Bavaria is now healthy from the hospital after being infected with the coronavirus been released in Trostberg. All members of the family were cured and no longer contagious, the management of the clinics in Southeast Bavaria announced on Monday. The parents with their children had left the hospital on Friday. The quarantine was particularly psychologically stressful for the children. Three other patients have since been discharged from the Munich Clinic Schwabing. So now seven of the total 14 infected in Bavaria back at home.
In the Trostberg patients, it was first found in the father who works for the Bavarian automotive supplier Webasto. All 14 Coronavirus cases in the Free State were in Connection with the company. A Chinese colleague had unknowingly introduced the pathogen during a business trip. A first employee of the company was able to leave the clinic in Schwabing on Wednesday, two more followed on the weekend.
“Who of us officially released, can go back to everyday life without being blocked, ”said Clemens Wendtner, chief physician of the clinic for infectious diseases in Schwabing. Most of his patients would have in the course of the disease of Covid – 19 – This is the scientific name – only mild flu-like symptoms are shown.
The prerequisites for discharge include several negative tests for the virus. The criteria were determined by the Robert Koch Institute. (AP)
Authorities are looking for “Westerdam” passengers
Because at a Passenger of the US cruise ship “Westerdam” subsequently added the new Coronavirus was found, the authorities are now desperately looking for other occupants of the ship. The ship operator Holland America is, according to its own statements, in close contact with the authorities of Asian countries as well as the World Health Organization WHO and the US health regulator to find possible contact persons for the woman .
After days of wandering, the “Westerdam” had entered the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville on Thursday – in the meantime the inmates have flown to countless countries .
“We expected breakdowns, but not to that extent,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at the University of Vanderbilt, the New York Times. The fact that so many passengers on the ship are already on their way home makes it even more difficult to limit the coronavirus epidemic to China. “This could be a turning point” , Schaffner told the newspaper.
The doctor Peter Rabinowitz from the University of Washington also warned. “It is really disheartening to have to control a situation like this, because now so many people are scattered all over the world have, ”he told The New York Times.
83 – year old was infected
According to the authorities, a ship's inmate was stopped on Saturday when she landed in Malaysia because her fever was measured to be high. Tests later showed that the 83 – year old US citizen with the new corona virus is infected. With the woman were more than 130 Passengers of the “Westerdam” on board the plane to Malaysia. Almost without exception you have flown to other countries by scheduled aircraft.
The “Westerdam” was in Hong Kong on February 1st with 2257 passengers and crew on board to a 14 – day East Asia cruise set to sea. But Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand rejected the ship out of fear of the new corona virus. Finally, Cambodia declared itself ready to run in the “Westerdam”. No case of the virus had been detected on board at that time. Most of the passengers have since left the ship.
However, on Monday there were still 233 passengers and 747 Crew members on board the “Westerdam”. You should actually leave the ship little by little. However, inmates of the AFP news agency reported on Monday that they should not be allowed to leave the ship for the time being. The Cambodian authorities said that only when all tests for the virus had been negative were the remaining inmates allowed to leave. (AFP, Tsp)
Tests, vaccines and therapies: where is the research carried out?
Research is carried out in three major areas: fast and reliable Tests to detect the virus , vaccines as well as therapies against Covid – 19. The major institutes involved include the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the USA, the Paris Pasteur Institute or the University of Melbourne in Australia.
The Institute of Virology at the Philipps University in Marburg, Hesse announced at the end of January that it was participating in the worldwide search for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. According to its own information, it has “one of the few high security laboratories for research on dangerous viruses in Germany”.
Even biotech companies such as the US companies Moderna Therapeutics and Inovio Pharma and the Tübingen company CureVac are looking for a vaccine. They are funded by the international vaccine alliance Cepi, which has brought together state and private sector actors.
The US company Gilead is investigating with the Chinese authorities, whether the agent developed against Ebola can help remdesivir against the new coronavirus.
Pharmaceutical giants have offered their cooperation in different areas. For example, the British group GlaxoSmithKline wants to contribute its know-how with additives that can increase the immune response when using vaccines.
In the United States, Johnson & Johnson plans to work with government agencies on vaccine development. (AFP)
Get Germans from cruise ships?
The federal government is considering getting German passengers from cruise ships to retrieve. The Foreign Office's crisis team dealt with the cases on Monday of the “Diamond Princess” off Japan and “Westerdam” off Cambodia, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said.
It is also about a return of Germans who wish that. One is in contact with the European partners. Two Germans from the “Diamond Princess” are infected. There are no other cases among the Germans there. (Reuters)
Casinos in Macao are allowed to reopen
After a two-week break due to the corona virus, the casinos in Macao, the gambling paradise, will soon be able to reopen. As announced by the government of the Chinese special administrative region on Monday, the casinos will be allowed to gradually start operating again on Thursday. With the closure of the casinos, the city temporarily lost its main source of income. Revenues from the gaming industry in the former Portuguese enclave are larger than in Las Vegas. Many Chinese in particular travel across the border to Macau to play there. Portugal gave Macau 1999 returned to China. Since then, the territory, like Hong Kong, has been governed autonomously within its own borders under the sovereignty of one country, two systems, under Chinese sovereignty. (AP)
Tokyo marathon for elite runners only
The outbreak of the corona virus also affects the Tokyo marathon, which starts on March 1st. The race will not be a mass run with 40. 000 participants. The organizers announced on Monday that only elite runners and wheelchair users, but no amateurs, were allowed to start. So the field will be limited to a few hundred participants.
You apologize to those affected, “but these restrictions are necessary,” said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Japan, where more than 510 cases of the new pathogen are confirmed, of which 454 on a quarantined cruise ship in neighboring Yokohama, half a year before Olympia tries to prevent it from spreading.
The Tokyo Marathon is also a qualification competition for the 24. Games scheduled July to August 9. The field of top athletes includes 176 runners and 30 Wheelchair athletes. Japan plans to host the games as planned, regardless of the spread of the novel corona virus. The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yoshiro Mori, recently confirmed at a meeting with the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo that planning for the games was not due to the new lung disease Covid – 19 will be affected. “I would like to clarify once again that a cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo games was not considered” (Tsp, dpa)
