hopp-insults-are-a-symbol-against-collective-punishment

According to the fan organization ProFans, the crosshair poster and the criticism against Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp have become a symbol against the collective punishment. ProFans spokesman Sig Zelt said of the German Press Agency. “One way to achieve peace would be if the DFB really abolished the collective penalty. Then the air would be out immediately, ”he said. This step is overdue. But he does not expect the German Football Association to jump over his shadow – “not right now.”

Bayern fans had seriously offended Hopp with two banners. The Bundesliga game (6-0 for Bayern) at TSG on Saturday was then interrupted twice by referee Christian Dingert. In the last 13 minutes, the two teams only played symbolically the ball back and forth.

The crosshair poster had led to the DFB sports court supporter by Borussia Dortmund for two years from away games at the Hoffenheim. In protest against this, fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach had rushed against Hopp the weekend before and had interrupted the game against Hoffenheim. The judgment in this case is still pending.

The DFB is “not adept” in the question, said Zelt. “You show your forehead and only provoke backlashes, so that nobody backs off. At the moment, I don't see any movement towards each other. ”Former DFB President Reinhard Grindel had suspended the collective penalty for fan offenses.

Hopp has been hostile to some fans since he promoted his home club Hoffenheim up to financed the Bundesliga. However, thanks to high transfer revenues in recent years, the Kraichgauer have now become independent of the 79 year old billionaire. (AP)