Science
Hong Kong vacates parts of an apartment block
Hong Kong vacates parts of an apartment block
After four people are in two different Apartments in an apartment block in Hong Kong infected with the new type of corona virus is 35 – storey building partially cleared . More than a hundred residents had to leave their homes early Tuesday morning while health experts were trying to determine if the virus had spread to the entire complex, in which a total of 3000 people live.
Most recently, three family members had been infected with the virus, who lived ten floors above the apartment of a man who was already known as the carrier. Although the transmission route was still unclear, all apartments that were connected to the same drain pipe were cleared. According to the authorities, it was a precautionary measure.
Hong Kong was still traumatized by the Sars epidemic around seven years ago, the scarce in the Chinese special administrative zone alone 300 people had fallen victim. 42 the fatality and 300 At that time infected people came from an apartment block – later posed found out that the virus had spread there via defective drain pipes.
With the new type of corona virus in Hong Kong so far 49 people infected. Among them are ten members of a family who shared a stew with an infected person t had. (AFP)
Pharmaceutical experts warn of antibiotic shortages
Production losses in China due to the corona virus could, according to pharmaceutical experts, lead to antibiotic shortages in Germany. As the production of active ingredients in the severely affected province of Hubei is at a standstill, stocks for further processing are dwindling, said Morris Hosseini, pharmaceutical expert at the Consulting company Roland Berger. In the short term, antibiotic stocks were sufficient to maintain production, but a long-term stop in the Chinese plants could lead to supply shortages.
Worldwide, the pharmaceutical industry in drug production is heavily dependent on China , since manufacturing in Europe is not worth it. For example, precursors to penicillins are largely produced in the People's Republic. Although the province of Hubei with the capital Wuhan is not the only one, it is a key location for the production of active ingredients, said Hosseini of the German Press Agency. “If the situation in the Chinese production facilities does not relax in the medium term, the situation in Europe will worsen.” To make matters worse, the Chinese New Year celebration had already brought production to a standstill.
In the event of delivery bottlenecks, producers in India could step in, but not in the short term in the order of magnitude required said Hosseini. In Germany, any necessary precursors to antibiotics have been produced at the Frankfurt Höchst pharmaceutical site since the end of production 2017 is no longer produced, according to a study by Roland Berger.
Authorities meanwhile see no cause for concern. “So far there were no indications that there will be short-term delivery or supply shortages due to the corona virus,” said the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices in Bonn. (AP)
China's table tennis team is training in Qatar
after the outbreak of the corona virus In their country, China's table tennis stars have moved to Qatar this year to prepare for the Team World Cup and the Olympic Games. The world association ITTF and the Chinese association CTTA confirmed this on Tuesday morning. All in all 29 Members of the women's and men's national teams took part in the German Open in Magdeburg the previous week and then flew no longer return to China. The background is not the fear of being infected with the virus. Rather, the fear is that they may not be able to leave the country before the World Cup in South Korea or even the Olympic Games in Tokyo. (AP)
From Singapore to the Alps to Mallorca: A Briton passed on the coronavirus to at least eleven people without ever entering China. The British press calls him a “super spreader”. Health experts see this as a model case for the spread of the virus. (AFP)
Super-spreading, where individual patients pass on an infection to large numbers of people, is a feature of nearly every outbreak. It is not their fault but can have a significant impact on how diseases spread. There are reports of super-spreading during the new coronavirus outbreak, which has centered on Wuhan, in China.
BBC News
EU politician Weber criticizes action in the fight against coronavirus
According to of the group leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, the EU lacks a common approach in the fight against the spread of the novel corona virus. So far there have only been national reactions and no coordinated response to the scenario , Weber said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the EU Parliamentary Week in Strasbourg , At the moment there is also no solidarity mechanism , Weber criticized. This is needed to ensure that help is provided when help is needed, said the EPP Group leader .
The EU generally has little competence in the question of the reaction to the coronavirus, this lies primarily with the member states themselves. So far, more than 500 EU citizens from China were brought back to their home countries, the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said in Brussels on Monday. The EU is in constant contact with the Chinese authorities.
The EU health ministers are said to be on Thursday at a Travel special meeting on the corona virus in Brussels . The department heads of the EU countries want to advise there on the fight against the epidemic. For Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to take part in the meeting. (AP)
Webasto headquarters should be reopened
The one of several Coronavirus infections in the workforce hit auto parts supplier Webasto wants its company headquarters which has been closed for two weeks Open again on Wednesday. Since the beginning of last week, there has been no new case, CEO Holger Engelmann said on Tuesday. A special company has also cleaned and disinfected the company headquarters in Munich's Stockdorf suburb.
A Chinese Webasto employee unwittingly had the pathogen on a business trip Stockdorf brought in. A total of eight Webasto employees were infected with the novel corona virus, and all of them are still in hospitals. “We are in close contact with everyone and are pleased that some of them are already completely symptom-free and will probably be released soon,” said Engelmann. Since the closure, most of the more than 1000 Employees from home.
Webasto will not return to full normal operation for the time being: There should be no business trips to and from China until the end of February. In addition, stricter hygiene requirements apply. (AP)
Interview with the epidemic René Gottschalk
Of course. We set up a medical situation center there at short notice to receive the passengers. There were more than 30 Employees of my house, despite the weekend. Of course I was there too. If the others sacrifice their weekends, then I have to do that too. And I'm not entirely inexperienced with corona viruses.
Daily mirror | Nike Heinen
German water jumpers have to reschedule
Because of the rampant corona virus, the German water jumpers must with their Reschedule Olympic preparation . A planned training visit to top Chinese jumpers in Germany has already been canceled. “In preparation for the World Cup 2020 and the Olympic Games in In Tokyo, we had agreed further training and acclimatization camps with the Chinese in China on a long-term basis, which now has to be changed again due to the new situation and the unresolved situation with the corona virus, “said national coach Lutz Buschkow in a message from the German Swimming Association ( DSV) quoted on Tuesday.
“In order to develop a good plan B, we have to whirl quite a lot, because many other nations are also looking for new, ”said Buschkow. The virus has also had an impact on competitions. The planned Beijing station of the world series of water jumpers cannot take place. The competitions were supposed to start on March 7th. (AP)
in Japan now 28 people sick
Two Japanese evacuated from Wuhan are working on the novel Coronavirus fell ill , although their tests had previously been negative. As the Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, one of them was even tested twice without the virus being detected. Both men had been flown out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, at the end of January.
According to the information, the man was killed twelve days after the the second test now demonstrated the respiratory disease. Since returning to Japan on 29. In January he was quarantined in a hotel room. The second man was according to the Ministry of Health on 30. January returned and initially also tested negative. A second test on Monday then found the virus. According to the World Health Organization WHO, the incubation period of the novel coronavirus is around 14 days.
In Japan this means in total 28 people fell ill with the virus . A dozen other infected citizens are also on a quarantined cruise ship off the country's coast. So far there are more than on the “Diamond Princess” people fell ill. Japanese authorities caught up on Tuesday 65 Recently ill passengers and crew members from the ship.
Since the outbreak of the epidemic in China, the Japanese government has brought hundreds of its citizens from the city of Wuhan, the starting point of the viral disease. A fifth return flight is to be organized this week. According to the authorities, the passengers of the first flight from 29. Will be released from the quarantine this week after another test. (AFP)
China's companies cut jobs due to coronavirus
The spread of the coronavirus stokes in China the concern about noticeable job cuts. The media company Xinchao Media wants 500 Cut jobs and therefore every tenth place in order to “secure survival” because of the virus, as the company announced on its account with the messenger service WeChat. “To overcome the epidemic, you have to put the brakes on , block the cash flow, cut costs “, became the company boss Zhang Jixue quotes. Many companies have been experiencing headwinds since the end of January – for example due to extended plant holidays, falling demand or less consumption. “It is possible that the corona virus could lead to the cut of two to three million jobs in the first quarter,” said Nie Wen, Analyst at the financial service provider Hwabao Trust.
The expert does expect the job losses to be temporary. The public sector should primarily support smaller companies, since many of them are heavily indebted and could not survive the crisis due to problems with money flow (cash flow), Never warned.
According to the health authorities, there are now 1017 people died from the virus. The number of infections found rose to around .) 700. In Beijing, according to authorities, in the middle of last week were only 11. 500 restaurants or 13 percent open. The restaurant chain Xibei, which operates via 360 operates branches, so worries about the salaries of his about 20. 000 employees. If the virus continues to spread, “it won't be able to last much longer,” the company said. (AP)
It is not about publications, patents and profits. Now it's about stop the outbreak and save lives.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization
Cruise ship is refused to dock in Asia
Out of concern for the new Coronavirus cannot dock a cruise ship coming from Hong Kong in Asia – although no cases are known on board are. Thailand's health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook on Tuesday that he had banned the ship from mooring. Previously, Taiwan and Japan had already refused to do so, as the shipping company Holland America Line described.
Originally, the ship wanted to 120 create kilometers southeast of Bangkok. Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the “Westerdam” would be supplied with fuel, water and food if necessary. According to the shipping company, there are around 1500 Guests and 800 crew members. In Thailand so far 33 Known cases of the novel virus that can trigger a lung disease. The concern about infection in Bangkok can be seen in the fact that many people wear protective masks.
The shipping company wrote on its homepage a few days ago , the guests are safe. They will be well taken care of. The ship was not in quarantine. There is no reason to assume that there are cases of the coronavirus on board. On the homepage, the shipping company also described a number of medical precautionary measures that would be taken.
In Yokohama, Japan, the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” under quarantine. There were more than 130 infections have been detected. (AP)
The climax of the coronavirus epidemic could be reached this month, according to a leading Chinese scientist. The situation is already improving in some provinces, said epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan , who is responsible for his role in combating the Sars epidemic 2003 became internationally known. There the number of new cases decrease.
“The peak should be until mid or late this month can be reached. ” The epidemic should then stay a bit at this level and then subside, he added. Zhong, who recently predicted an earlier peak, said his forecast was based on developments in the past few days and government action to combat the virus. (Reuters)
I don't give anything to these numbers anymore.
Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité on statistics from China
China changes case statistics
The new type of corona virus has meanwhile in China more than 1000 People cost their lives . 108 New deaths were recorded – more than ever before in one day. According to the official statistics in China, the total number is now 1016.
So far, it has been proven that they have been infected 42 600 People – short 2500 more than the day before. However, the health commission has not counted people for whom the virus has been detected with a test but who show no symptoms of the lung disease for a few days – a procedure that clearly defines contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) . The WHO considers someone to be demonstrably infected if a 2019 -nCoV infection has been confirmed by a laboratory – “regardless of clinical signs or symptoms,” it says. The Chinese Commission did not name one reason why the statistics were changed.
To what extent infections are not recorded at all is perfect not clear. People infected with the corona virus can be contagious during the incubation period – even if they show no symptoms. Experts usually go from up to 14 days out. The WHO had recently emphasized that around 80 Percentage of infections take a mild course.
In general, the dark figure should not be recorded Cases in China can be immense. “We don't see the real daily increase, but the daily upper limit in the ability to identify new cases,” said coronavirus expert Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité. It could be that the obstacle in the reporting system is testing, but it could also be something else. “I don't give anything to these numbers anymore.” (Dpa)
WHO boss: “Now it's about saving lives”
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the world to show solidarity in view of the new corona virus that is rampant in China. “It's not about publications, patents and profits now,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday at the launch of an expert summit in Geneva . “Now it's about stopping the outbreak and saving lives. With your support, we can do it. ”
In Geneva, experts from all over the world meet until Wednesday to advance research into the virus and, if possible lay the foundation for developing a vaccine. The world's leading experts want to deal with therapies, the possible source of the virus and its transmissibility in the two days.
The outbreak was a test for political solidarity : To see whether the world can fight this common enemy across borders and ideologies. A test of financial solidarity: whether the world is now investing enough in the defense. And it was a test of scientific solidarity: whether the world could come together to find common answers to common problems.
Tedros called the Outbreak as “emergency for China, but also a serious threat to the rest of the world “. Colleagues in China who were connected via video link said Tedros: “We stand by you, we wish you courage, patience, success and good health in this situation with its extremely difficult circumstances.” (Dpa)
Coronavirus: Two “citizen journalists” arrested in Wuhan
Two Chinese “citizen journalists” who reported the outbreak of the coronavirus and the crowded hospitals in Wuhan on the Internet , have been arrested by the Chinese police. As the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday, referring to family and friends, police officers had picked up lawyer Chen Qiushi and blogger Fang Bin under the pretext of quarantine.
Since then, both of them are no longer accessible via their cell phones, which should normally be possible in isolation , Neither had symptoms of infection. “People in normal quarantine can make calls,” said New York-based researcher Wang Yaqiu from Human Rights Watch. “Both examined the conditions in Wuhan and spoke bluntly about it.”
The videos Fang Bin, who also filmed body bags and uploaded them to YouTube, had gone around the world. Chen Qiushi also filmed in the overwhelmed hospitals in the severely affected city of Wuhan. “There are not enough face masks, not enough protective suits, not enough material and, more importantly, not enough tests,” Chen Qiushi described in a video.
The frank lawyer had also participated in pro-democratic demonstrations in Hong Kong last year and distributed videos of it on social media in China. “I'm not even afraid of death,” Chen Qiushi said in a video from Wuhan. “Do you think I'm afraid of the Communist Party?” (Dpa)
Bilingual titles added. 8 bodies in 5 minutes! More are lying inside to be moved out. Somebody secretly shot this video from No. 3 Hopital in #Wuhan during #coronarovirus # 武汉 肺炎 字幕 版 某 網友 秘訪 武漢 第三 醫院 ， 五分 钟功夫 就 見到 八 具 屍體 拉 走去 火化 場 ， 而且 里面 还有。 https://t.co/ VBS6U7HIWW
– Z 錚 Jennifer Zeng on Twitter (@jenniferatntd) https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1223639844829769734
3 bodies in a van in front of No. 5 Hospital in #Wuhan, shot at noon on Feb. 1. Lots of patients, treatment NOT free. English titles added. By #FangBin # 方 斌 拍 的 另 一段 医院 门口 殡仪馆 车 装 了 三 具 尸体 的 视频。 #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirus # 武漢 # 武漢 肺炎 # 全民 自救 # 全民 互 救 https://t.co/aGw8cY0Eic
– Z 錚 Jennifer Zeng on Twitter (@jenniferatntd) https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd/status/1223940365264347136
Chiefs of the health commission in severely affected Hubei province fired
Dealing with the Authorities with the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China has personnel consequences: As the state television broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday, the two highest ranked Hubei Province Health Commission representative released. The epidemic had started in Hubei in December. There are the vast majority of infections and deaths.
According to the CCTV, the provincial communist party decided Monday to fire the party secretary of the Hubei Health Commission, Zhang Jin, and the head of the commission, Liu Yingzi. The two heads of the Chinese Health Commission, Wang Hesheng, are said to take over.
The authorities in Hubei are accused of incompetence in dealing with the coronavirus. They have been criticized in particular since the death of a young doctor who was one of the first to warn of the novel pathogen would have. According to his description, the police had tried to silence him.
In China, more than a thousand people are now infected with the corona virus died. The World Health Organization (WHO) will host an international conference on the search for a vaccine starting Tuesday. The two-day meeting is designed to help contain the disease. (AFP)
Because of the corona virus: China's table tennis teams are training in Qatar
After the outbreak of the corona virus in their country, China's table tennis stars moved to Qatar this year to prepare for the Team World Cup and the Olympic Games. The world association ITTF and the Chinese association CTTA confirmed this on Tuesday morning. “We are very grateful for the help we received during this difficult time,” said CTTA chief Liu Guoliang.
Overall 29 Members of the women's and men's national teams took part in the German Open in Magdeburg the previous week and did not fly back to China afterwards. The background is not the fear of being infected with the virus. Rather, the fear of the country before the World Team Championships in South Korea (22. to 29. March) or even the Olympic Games in Tokyo (24. July to 9 August) may no longer be able to leave.
China dominates the table tennis Sport for decades and won the men's team World Cup last nine times in a row. According to the ITTF, numerous associations have offered their help to the Chinese over the past two weeks. Qatar was chosen because the next table tennis world tour tournament will take place there from March 3rd to 8th. (AP)
More than 1000 Coronavirus dead in China
The new coronavirus already has in China more than 1000 Cost people their lives. Within the past 24 hours of lung disease fell further 108 people victimized, so far overall 1016 People in China died of lung disease are. This was announced by the Beijing Health Commission on Tuesday.
Alone 103 new victims were reported from the particularly severely affected province of Hubei. While the death toll has risen faster than ever since the onset of the disease, the number of new infections decreased on Tuesday compared to the previous day. Nationwide were 2478 other diseases reported, thus the total number of infections detected in mainland China increased 42. 638 .
Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping said Monday that the situation was still “very serious”, according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua. China will, however, “certainly win a full victory in the fight against the epidemic.”
Xi Jinping made the comments at one of his first public meetings Appearances since the onset of the disease. State media showed the president visiting a residential complex and hospital in Beijing, where he was wearing a white coat and face mask. According to Xinhua, the party leader called for the impact of the epidemic on the economy to be minimized. Mass layoffs should be avoided. The effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the economy are “short-lived”.
After the forced extension of the holidays around the Chinese New Year, many cities only started to work again slowly. In Beijing and Shanghai, subways and other public transport remained unusually empty during rush hour at the beginning of the week, suggesting that many companies were still closed or asking their employees to work from home.
Many German companies are also affected. Volkswagen announced on Monday with having postponed the start of production at its factories in China due to the ongoing epidemic. There would be challenges due to delays in the resumption of nationwide supply chains and also due to limited travel opportunities for employees. Production is expected to resume in all factories by the beginning of next week at the latest.
The World Health Organization (WHO) will host an expert summit on coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday. The WHO hopes that this will enable a swift and well-founded exchange of previous knowledge on the mysterious lung disease. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the conference should focus on science. He refused to politicize the event. “Let's focus on this common enemy of humanity,” Tedros said in Geneva on Monday.
In its daily press conferences on the virus, the WHO recently emphasized that around 80 percent of the cases take a mild course. Nevertheless, it is important now to fight the virus vigorously. “We as a human race should work hard to fight this fire before it gets out of control,” said Tedros.
Outside of China are more than 300 infections have been detected, of which 14 in Germany. (dpa)
President Xi Jinping visited the Anhuali residential community in Beijing, where he learned about prevention and control of #coronavirus at the community level and the supply of daily necessities. #XiJinping https://t.co/M9RM4oi6qj
– China Daily on Twitter (@chinadaily) https://twitter.com/ChinaDaily/status/1227053389210501120