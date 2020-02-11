hong-kong-vacates-parts-of-an-apartment-block

Alone 103 new victims were reported from the particularly severely affected province of Hubei. While the death toll has risen faster than ever since the onset of the disease, the number of new infections decreased on Tuesday compared to the previous day. Nationwide were 2478 other diseases reported, thus the total number of infections detected in mainland China increased 42. 638 .

The new coronavirus already has in China more than 1000 Cost people their lives. Within the past 24 hours of lung disease fell further 108 people victimized, so far overall 1016 People in China died of lung disease are. This was announced by the Beijing Health Commission on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping said Monday that the situation was still “very serious”, according to the Chinese news agency Xinhua. China will, however, “certainly win a full victory in the fight against the epidemic.”

Xi Jinping made the comments at one of his first public meetings Appearances since the onset of the disease. State media showed the president visiting a residential complex and hospital in Beijing, where he was wearing a white coat and face mask. According to Xinhua, the party leader called for the impact of the epidemic on the economy to be minimized. Mass layoffs should be avoided. The effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the economy are “short-lived”.

After the forced extension of the holidays around the Chinese New Year, many cities only started to work again slowly. In Beijing and Shanghai, subways and other public transport remained unusually empty during rush hour at the beginning of the week, suggesting that many companies were still closed or asking their employees to work from home.

Many German companies are also affected. Volkswagen announced on Monday with having postponed the start of production at its factories in China due to the ongoing epidemic. There would be challenges due to delays in the resumption of nationwide supply chains and also due to limited travel opportunities for employees. Production is expected to resume in all factories by the beginning of next week at the latest.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will host an expert summit on coronavirus on Tuesday and Wednesday. The WHO hopes that this will enable a swift and well-founded exchange of previous knowledge on the mysterious lung disease. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the conference should focus on science. He refused to politicize the event. “Let's focus on this common enemy of humanity,” Tedros said in Geneva on Monday.

In its daily press conferences on the virus, the WHO recently emphasized that around 80 percent of the cases take a mild course. Nevertheless, it is important now to fight the virus vigorously. “We as a human race should work hard to fight this fire before it gets out of control,” said Tedros.

Outside of China are more than 300 infections have been detected, of which 14 in Germany. (dpa)