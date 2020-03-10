World
Home game against FC Bayern on Saturday with spectators
The home game against Bayern on Saturday (18. 30 o'clock) can obviously as planned in front of viewers be carried out. As the 1. FC Union announced on Tuesday afternoon, the health authority of Treptow-Köpenick “after extensive examination of the current risk assessment regarding the spread of the spread of the coronavirus decided not to issue an order to exclude viewers”. In the morning, Union President Dirk Zingler had shown optimism in a media round that the game could take place regularly and without exclusion from the audience. “If we investigate all factual reasons – and we did a risk analysis according to the Robert Koch Institute – I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators,” said Zingler according to “Rbb”.
The recommendation of Health Minister Jens Spahn, nationwide all events with more than 1000 The President of the Union is critical of canceling viewers, and there are good reasons why such decisions are not made by the federal government but by the local authorities. ” A factual analysis should take place, “demanded Zingler and questioned the meaning of general judgments.” Because then we should start to stop public transport in Berlin and not to cancel events. “
A few question marks remain
Union and the health authority of Treptow-Köpenick currently see no reason to exclude spectators from the home game on Saturday (18. 30 o'clock) in the stadium An der Alten Försterei. This is a very controversial decision – even among Union fans. That doesn't mean that the game definitely takes place with an audience. Berlin's mayor Michael Müller has rejected a general ban on major events today, but referred to a possible nationwide regulation and cross-border votes on Thursday. Should there be a ban on events with more than 1000 spectators decided this decision would probably override that of the Köpenick health authority. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that, contrary to the first statement, the DFL will still make a uniform regulation and allow all games to take place in camera in the interests of equal opportunities. The pace of recent developments is difficult to plan, even up to the weekend.
Michael Parensen for uniform solution
Unlike Union President, Michael Parensen speaks in favor of a uniform solution in the Bundesliga when dealing with the corona virus. For equal opportunities, it would be difficult if some games were played regularly with spectators on a weekend and others were closed to the public. “I think that should be regulated uniformly in the league,” said Parensen. So far, four games in the Bundesliga will be affected by audience exclusions in the coming days: Gladbach – Cologne (Wednesday, 18. 30 o'clock), Dortmund – Schalke (Saturday, 15. 30 o'clock), Cologne – Mainz (Saturday, 15. 30 o'clock), Bremen – Leverkusen (Monday, 20. 30 Clock). Also at the game Düsseldorf against Paderborn (Friday, 20. 30 O'clock) most likely no viewers will be admitted. However, there is no official decision yet.
team received lecture from Charité doctor
But the spread of the corona virus naturally concerns not only the authorities and the club management, but also the players. “This is of course an issue,” said Union captain Christopher Trimmel after today's practice. “It would be stupid if you didn't deal with it.” The players should avoid physical contact as much as possible and also no longer give autographs or selfies to the fans. In addition, attention is paid to hygiene even more. “Last week we had a good lecture by Bernd Wolfarth (the medical director of sports medicine at the Charité, editor's note) in which he explained to us. We are more involved in the topic now, ”said Trimmel. Of course, make sure to avoid unnecessary risks, but he is not afraid himself. “It's not like I don't go out at home anymore. I continue my life as normal, “said Trimmel.
Zingler demands factual on-site analysis
President Dirk Zingler expects a sold-out stadium at the Alte Försterei in the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich. “In the end, it is not the federal government that decides, but the health department in the districts and districts. If we investigate all factual reasons, and we did it according to the checklist of the Robert Koch Institute, I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators, ”said Zingler of the” Berliner Morgenpost “on Tuesday morning .
The promoted team receives the defending champion on Saturday (18. 30 Uhr / Sky). Spectators had previously been excluded from three Bundesliga games.
Therefore, the President of the Union asked for a factual on-site analysis instead of blanket cancellations at events about 1000 viewers. “Then we should start, please stop public transport in Berlin.” As organizer with 180 Employees Zingler sees the company basis withdrawn from an audience exclusion and would then insist on compensation, “if an authority from preventive measures an order ”. (dpa)
Union and the standards
This does not fit at the moment. David Joram analyzes why.
There should be football fans who complain that Bundesliga professionals are always asked the same questions after matches, standard questions, so to speak. Neven Subotic, who embodies the standard central defender a bit because he is so robust in the duels, was also asked a few standard questions after the 1-3 defeat of his 1st FC Union at SC Freiburg, but in the footballing sense of the word.
Daily mirror | David Joram
1. FC Union does not take anything from Freiburg apart from many worries about standard situations. More on that tomorrow. For today we say in good Baden: Alla goodbye! Stay sporty.
Urs Fischer: “ If I have the 90 minutes of review, it was a deserved win. I think it wasn't the better team that won today, but the one that wanted it more. Freiburg was a little more aggressive, a little more disgusting. With two standards they were there, they were there. They showed the final consequence in these situations – we didn't. Then you have to admit that if we don't move to the limit, then we will it just difficult. “
Christian Streich:” It was already so that it was seen that we didn't want to be boiled again like in the last two games in terms of power. (…) I think it's a deserved win. We prevailed very often in the duels. “
The match report from the stadium
Daily mirror | David Joram
God gave me a good foot. Everyone knows that fun aside that Freiburg is very, very good at standards. We haven't trained any standards this week.
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo at “Sky”
Annoying defeat. We approved many standards today and did not defend them well. That is too much, we have also conceded goals in the last games at Standards. We have to improve again. We are still optimistic about the tasks ahead.
Union midfielder Christian Gentner at “Sky”
Unfortunately it wasn't enough today, it is extremely bitter. Freiburg bought us the cutting today, won the crucial balls. You made it clever. And if you concede three goals away, it will be difficult.
Union defender Keven Schlotterbeck at “Sky”
Hopp Du Windhorst
SC fans
final whistle: 3: 1 for Freiburg
yellow-red for Friedrich
Very unfortunate story for Union. Friedrich loses the ball and then unintentionally kicks Grifo in the heels. But with that he prevents a possible Freiburg counterattack and so he sees yellow – it's his second. He will be missing against Bayern on the next matchday.
Andersson just over
After a pass from Polter to Ingvartsen Andersson comes to the shot, but misses the short corner.
Last change Union: Sheraldo Becker for Neven Subotic
3: 1 Freiburg
Again it's a standard. After a free kick flank Robin Koch prevails against Christopher Trimmel and overcomes Rafal Gikiewicz with a header from a short distance. With around ten minutes remaining, that should be the decision.
Now the brother duel
Nico Schlotterbeck comes to Freiburg for the injured Günter.
yellow for Ingvartsen
Tactical foul on Günter.