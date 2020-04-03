hit-…-and-sunk-yourself

What is going on in the head of a naval commander who is steering his ship straight into another? What does he hope to achieve? What drives him? In the case of the Venezuelan coast guard officer, who had a serious collision with a cruise ship on Wednesday night, it would certainly have been helpful to visualize the meaning of the name of the ship, which was emblazoned in large letters on the hull: “Resolute”.

As the “Naiguata”, a state-of-the-art patrol boat with 44 Crew members, deliberately and deliberately crashed into the bow of the white crusader, because he only wore a few scratches while 80 meters in length only insignificantly smaller military vehicle was so badly damaged that it sank soon after. The earlier “Hanseatic” has indeed proven to be resolute. It was originally built for trips into the ice and was provided with special armor.

The incident occurred near the Venezuelan Tortuga Island in international waters. The RCGS Resolute, operated by the Hamburg cruise company Columbia Cruise Services, was on its way from Buenos Aires to Willemstadt on Curacao. There were no passengers on board the “Resolute” designed for 184 guests, but only 32 crew members. According to information from the tracking service Vesselfinder, it reached the outer Venezuelan islands on Saturday around midnight, but instead of continuing the direct course, drove to Isla de Tortuga for the following two days.

In a statement, the shipping company explains that the crew carried out maintenance work on one of the two propulsion machines when they were down to about 13 miles from the island. The Venezuelan naval vehicle appeared shortly after midnight and ordered to follow him to Puerto Moreno on Margarita Island. “Since the 'Resolute' was in international waters, the captain wanted this significant deviation from the scheduled route to be confirmed by his company.”

But the commander of the “Naiguata” showed little patience and did not wait for the captain's answer. Shots were fired “and shortly afterwards the naval vehicle drove towards the” Resolute “at high speed and at an angle of 135 with the intention of ramming them. In this way it tried to push the bow of the ship towards Venezuelan territorial waters. “

When the” RCGS Resolute “1991 – at that time still under a different name – was launched, it was built especially for cruises in arctic regions. In order to be insured for trips into the ice, their hull had been reinforced and provided with special steel plates. As a “Hanseatic”, the 122 meter ship made several trips in the following years to the far north as well as to the Antarctic . She crossed the Northeast Passage and came closer to the North Pole 2014 than any passenger ship ever.

On their demanding journeys, on which guests could enjoy all the comforts of five-star luxury, dangerous situations occasionally occurred. So she ran aground several times, and gained a certain notoriety when a bridge window in a storm off New Zealand was hit by a monster wave and she lay idle in the sea after the failure of the electrical systems.

The “Resolute” stayed one hour at the scene of the accident

The ship was sold by Hapag-Lloyd two years ago. But she was initially out of luck in the service of the new owner. First a shipyard fire delayed the repair, then an illness on board ended the trip to the Antarctic prematurely, which caused the operators One Ocean Expeditions to become economically troubled. Finally, the “Resolute” was held over the winter due to outstanding payments in Buenos Aires.

For what purpose the ship with a reduced crew – the target strength is 125 members – on the way to Curaçao was not known until the time of going to press. Since the ship had left Argentina with a time buffer and an early arrival was imminent, the remaining time at sea was used for work on one of the two main engines. The other was always on stand-by and ready for use, explains the shipping company. “Arriving in Curaçao (or surrounding ports) earlier was not an option, as all ports are closed to cruise ships due to the Covid pandemic. Curaçao had only approved a technical stop in Willemstad beforehand for bunkering and provisions.”

It was probably this fact, a passenger ship drifting in the sea without passengers, which aroused the interest of the Venezuelan coast guard in the “Resolute”. President Nicolás Maduro spoke in an official statement of “an act of aggression and piracy”.

Upon impact, the reinforced bow bulged into the fuselage of the 2012 built “Naiguata” and obviously slit it on. According to the shipping company, the “Resolute” stayed at the scene of the accident for an hour to rescue shipwrecked people. Then she continued her journey with the permission of the responsible distress coordination center. It is now in the port of Curacao. All crew members of the “Naiguata” were saved. It is likely to be a unique case in maritime history that a civilian passenger vehicle sinks a warship and gets away.