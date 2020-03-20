Hip Replacement Implants Market 2020-2026 Review: Big, Bright and Booming || Key Players – Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Waldemer Link GmbH & Co. KG

Hip Replacement Implants market research report gives details of recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive research by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. While forming this top-class market report containing detailed market analysis, inputs from industry experts have been chewed over. A variety of definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are covered in this Hip Replacement Implants Market report. It also puts a light on the company profiles, product specifications, production value, company’s contact information and market shares for company. The Hip Replacement Implants market report also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019, and forecast period 2020-2026.

Global hip replacement implants market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to growing cases of trauma and injuries, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and growing geriatric population.

Some of the major players operating in global hip replacement implants market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Waldemer Link GmbH & Co. KG, Wright Medical N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Conformis, Corentec Co., Ltd., Elite Surgical, Surgival, Synergie Ingenierie Medicale, evolutisfrance, Group FH Ortho communication, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medacta International, Tecomet,Inc., Peter Brehm GmbH, MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc. and DJO Global among others.

Market Definition: Global Hip Replacement Implants Market

A hip replacement is a kind of surgery in which an injured or damaged hip joint is substituted with an artificial implant. It is used when the mobility is abridged and even in rest, pain is experienced. These are made up of metal, plastic or ceramic.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, more than 200 million people are suffering from osteoporosis, worldwide, 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 years and 1 in 5 men will experience osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime. Osteoporosis has no clinical manifestations until there is a fracture.

Segmentation Global Hip Replacement Implants Market

Hip Replacement Implants Market : By Product Type – (Partial Femoral, Acetabular Reconstruction, Bearing and Porous Metal Technologies, Hip Resurfacing, Revision Hip Implants, Total Replacement Implants, Fixed Bearing Hip Implants, Mobile-Bearing Total Hip Implants )

Hip Replacement Implants Market : By Material – (Metal-On-Metal, Metal-on-Polyethylene, Ceramic-On-Metal, Ceramic-On-Polyethylene, Ceramic-On-Ceramic)

Hip Replacement Implants Market : By End Users – (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Surgery Centers)

Hip Replacement Implants Market : By Geography – ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America , Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Hip Replacement Implants Market:

In July 2019, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researchers announced that they are developing new technologies for bio-compatible implants. This implant would allow initial detections of errors via non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring. Initial recognition deprived of surgery would help patients in avoiding reverse and painful surgery

In June 2016, Cartiva, Inc. announced that they have received Premarket Approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant. It is used for arthritis of the big toe joint. The approval allows the company to begin marketing in the U.S. as it is the first synthetic cartilage device which is approved by the FDA. This device would help in treating the patient suffering from arthritis

Hip Replacement Implants Market : Competitive Analysis

Global hip replacement implants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hip replacement implants market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Hip Replacement Implants Market Drivers

Growing geriatric population is increasing the growth of the market

Advancement in technology is enhancing the market growth

Popular minimally invasive surgeries are increasing the market growth

Growing application of hip implants is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Growing adoption of total hip replacement implants is boosting the market growth

Hip Replacement Implants Market Restraints

High cost of surgeries is restraining the market growth

Dearth of skilled professionals is hampering the market growth

Strict rules for the approval of devices in the market restrict the market growth

