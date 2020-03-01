hinze-wins-third-gold,-reinhardt-/-kluge-drive-for-bronze

Emma Hinze could not enjoy the moments after her greatest sporting success. “I was pretty bad. My lactate was very high, ”she said. After a few minutes, the excess lactic acid had done it. “Now I want to put my legs up,” she said, grinning. They'll go on vacation to Fuerteventura. The 22 year old won three gold medals at the World Track Cycling Championships in Berlin. The last one on Sunday at Keirin. She did it her way. After a few laps she drove ahead. Hinze did not need any tactical maneuvers or slipstream at the World Cup, she was simply much faster than the others.

The duo Theo Reinhardt / Roger Kluge had had a similar situation in the past two years. The Germans started on the final day in the Velodrom, which was sold out with 4800 viewers, as two-time world champion in the Madison discipline. But over 50 kilometers they had no chance against the Danes Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov. After all, thanks to a furious final sprint from Reinhardt, they finished bronze behind Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate from New Zealand. It was the only medal for the German men at the event in Berlin.

In the future there could be more prize money for the train drivers

Even before the finals were driven on Sunday, there was already the first winner. The president of the UCI World Cycling Federation, David Lappartient, grinned as if he had bagged all the precious metal from this World Cup in one race. Lappartient was thieving in the belly of the Berlin Velodrome to announce that a long-term contract had been signed between the World Cycling Federation and a major television station.

“I am very happy about this partnership,” said he. “That means that we can pay huge price money compared to now.” What this means in track cycling, he explained briefly: “The athletes should then be able to pay for their own costs, i.e. travel, accommodation and so on.” Sentences like this are a slap in the face for all those talents who are flirting with a career in track cycling. But they are the reality.

At this year's World Cup, the winners won in a single race 3125 euros, on average there was even less per person for gold in team decisions. This is not very pleasant to read and it is. In most countries, track cyclists are only able to make ends meet through public support and not through self-generated money.

Despite her successes, Emma Hinze cannot make a living from her sport

But it doesn't have to stay that way forever. With the new media contract, the World Cycling Federation sees itself on the right track to make the sport more attractive for the athletes. A few months ago, the association initiated a few reforms to make track cycling interesting again for spectators, which President Lappartient specified again on Sunday.

So the track cycling world championships will no longer be in spring, but in autumn. The association speculates that top drivers, who are otherwise only on the road, will take part. The number of World Cups will also be reduced from six to three. In future, however, they will no longer take place in the summer under the name of the Nations Cup.

The mode practiced from next year will be criticized in the German camp. Patrick Moster, the sports director of the Federation of German Cyclists, said on the sidelines of the last day of the competition that, according to greater public awareness, the ideas of the UCI “are guaranteed not to be implemented”. But that would be urgently needed. Because even the three-time world champion Hinze said on Sunday: “I couldn't live only from sport.”