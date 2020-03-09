high-school-teachers-struggle-with-performance-differences-in-classes

Differences in performance between students are particularly stressful for high school teachers in Germany. This was the result of a study presented on Monday on behalf of the German Association of Philologists , which was supported by the health insurance company DAK.

Almost all respondents (95 percent) named large differences between the students as the main reason for the perceived stress g in the job. The second most common reason was a excessive workload (90 percent), followed by too few breaks in everyday school life (72). Every second person is burdened by the generally high noise level in the classes as well as by students with behavioral problems .

The survey was therefore based on more than 16. 000 data sets with information that teachers at high schools did online. According to the teachers' union and the health insurance, it is the largest such survey to date .

Both saw a need for action. “Teachers are finding their job increasingly difficult due to poor framework conditions and the delegation of new tasks on the part of politics,” explained the federal chair of the philologists' association, Susanne Lin-Klitzing. “The greater the difference in performance in a class, the more complex and stressful it is to successfully prepare the students for their Abitur.”

According to the association and the DAK

, there are a total of . 000 high school teacher in Germany. DAK federal chairman Andreas Storm called for a special meeting of the education and health ministers of all federal states. “A health summit school is necessary,” he explained at the presentation of the study carried out by experts from the University of Rostock in Berlin.

Package with claims

According to the information, nine out of ten teachers describe a high workload as stressful . Increasing additional tasks beyond the actual classroom and long working days made one third of the respondents dissatisfied. According to a regional additional analysis in the context of the study , many reported seven-day weeks and difficulties in separating professional life from leisure time.

The philologists' association put together a package with demands before. This includes a “significant reduction” in the number of regular hours and less administrative and other additional tasks. He also spoke out in favor of reducing the classes and ensuring that the performance gap in the classes is reduced. The association is a union of high school teachers and claims to explicitly advocate the interests of this specific school type. (dpa / AFP)