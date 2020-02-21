hertha's-investor-windhorst-wants-a-stadium-for-90,000-fans

How big can it be, the new stadium? Even those responsible at Hertha BSC do not seem to agree on this. While club president Werner Gegenbauer speaks for a medium-sized stadium “with 50. 000 places” on the Olympic site, hovers Financial investor Lars Windhorst presented an arena for 90. 000 fans. This emerges from an interview that both gave to “Manager Magazin”.

The curious thing about it: The Olympic Stadium, in which the Berlin soccer Bundesliga club still at least 2025 Rent pays, with its scarce 75. 000 places are rarely sold out. Against Cologne, the club expects about 45. 000 spectators. It is astonishing that Windhorst has the idea to think even bigger.

President Gegenbauer has other options in mind

But for the confidence and that The investor is now known to have confidence in the really big thing. He believed that the pure soccer arena was actually 2025 completed, said Windhorst. “Then 50. 000 places might not be enough if we are successful.” at least think again.

Gegenbauer is of a different opinion – and is also considering other options. “We could also get grants for this from the Berlin Senate if it is covered, because Berlin has so far not had a venue of this size,” said Herthas President. “The big games could still take place in the old Olympic stadium with its 75. 000 seats.”

At the moment it is not even clear whether there is a new stadium and, if so, where it should be. The Berlin Senate hesitated for a long time and held up Hertha, the club has advocated a location in the Olympiapark right from the start, very close to the previous home venue. But the first proposal failed because tenants do not want to move on the intended site.

Now the club managers want to switch to the listed Maifeld in the Olympic Park. The Senate has promised Hertha a location in the northern district of Tegel. A problem with this could be the lack of connections to local public transport compared to the Olympic Stadium. (Tsp)