“hertha-was-my-dream-club”

Stefan Hermanns asked the first question

What are the conditions to be able to work here now? ?

Labbadia says that it is so now and you have to tackle the situation. And describes how it all works when you have to keep your distance everywhere. What you can do is to get the best out of it. Maybe you can only train in groups of two, but even from that you can simulate something for the game. For example, today the team would be in three groups of eight on the field. Overall, it will be a long and intensive journey. And then it comes: