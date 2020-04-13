World
“Hertha was my dream club”
And with that happy Easter!
There are still laughs when leaving best wishes for the festival. Then it's over. What we learned: Hertha was Labbadia's dream club and has been for a long time. He didn't really want to start in the middle of a season, but the special circumstances would have made it possible. The structures in the club obviously surprised him – and even positively. Labbadia can hardly wait for it to start again, even if nobody really knows how and when that will actually be the case. By the way: Labbadia initially foregoes part of his salary, thereby proving that he doesn't just have football in his head, even if it is simply a “great game” for him. Well then: Have fun in Berlin!
Surprised by Hertha
Bruno Labbadia, because there is so much structure here. Perhaps a little “tricky” that not everything is too close together. But if you are ready to do a lot, then success will come.
I honestly look forward to being at this club and to this task.
Bruno Labbadia
Bruno Labbadia on pressure
He was “stress-resistant” through his time with teams in lower table regions. And then he would make the pressure himself.
Arne Friedrich stays with it
Until the summer, according to Michael Preetz. He could also imagine “the Arne” in a role in the coming years. The talks about a longer collaboration will be intensified in the coming weeks. In any case, Preetz hopes that Arne Friedrich will stay on board. And Bruno Labbadia would also talk to Friedrich personally on Monday. He would like to have him very close to the team if possible.
Self-inflated football in times of Corona?
The critical voices in this direction can Michael Do not understand Preetz. You will meet the requirements because it is right and important for health. But the goal must be to keep the economic damage for all clubs as low as possible.
First the health, then the resumption of training and game operations.
Michael Preetz
Michael Preetz on personnel matters Alexander Nouri
That the predecessor of Bruno Labbadia last Monday even was no longer on the pitch, would have had nothing to do with the fact that the new trainer was already ready.
Football is a great game. It is a privilege that we can sit here.
Bruno Labbadia on his motivation
There is a lot of work, but it will not only take place on the square.
Bruno Labbadia
Labbadia didn't really want to come until summer
That was his wish. He didn't want to start in the middle of the season, but now the circumstances would have changed.
What did Labbadia do last?
He needed a break after the Wolfsburg station . He didn't think it would take so long. But you also have to be aware that there aren't that many interesting clubs – not even abroad. The first two or three months were different than usual. Labbadia was a great success, which is why he was a bit restless and had to be careful not to accept the first job offer. He would have spent a lot of time with the coaching team to be prepared for day X. Otherwise, he was of course a lot with the family. That was nice and would have shown that it would also work without football.
I don't think much of making big announcements in the room. But that doesn't mean that I have no goals or ideas.
Bruno Labbadia on his ideas at Hertha BSC
Labbadia knows about the severity of the task
With the team everything came together this season . He was the fourth coach, plus the corona crisis. But he did not want to whine, but tried every day to get the most out of it. Nevertheless, the situation is unique. Don't know when to start. Plus the ghost games. That's why he worries the most about how to deal with the team in the head.
Stefan Hermanns asked the first question
What are the conditions to be able to work here now? ?
Labbadia says that it is so now and you have to tackle the situation. And describes how it all works when you have to keep your distance everywhere. What you can do is to get the best out of it. Maybe you can only train in groups of two, but even from that you can simulate something for the game. For example, today the team would be in three groups of eight on the field. Overall, it will be a long and intensive journey. And then it comes:
Hertha was something like my dream club
Bruno Labbadia
Bruno Labbadia is somehow also a Berliner
Sister and daughter lived in Berlin, his grandson is a Berliner. Actually, I already know everything here. That's a nice feeling.
Now the new trainer speaks
He points out the extraordinary circumstances here on site, greets the fans and looks ahead:
I did not imagine being on the sidelines of a club this season. But I'm really looking forward to it.
Bruno Labbadia
More from Michael Preetz
Bruno is a child of the Bundesliga. With him we get a coach who can develop teams. But we are also not blue-eyed and know that we still have a lot to do this season.
Michael Preetz has the first word
The Managing Director Sport looks at the “unusual” past weeks back. And then comes to the sporty:
We have dealt intensively with the scenario. Nobody knows how and when to continue. But one thing is clear: we will not have a regular summer break. That's why we have now made the decision to go into the coming weeks with the new coaching team.
